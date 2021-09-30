9 Things To Consider When Choosing An Online Fax Service

If you already decided to get rid of your old fax machine in favor of online fax service, it’s essential to know how to choose the best one suited for your unique business needs. While most online fax services have the same features, some offer a more affordable plan to receive and send faxes from your computer.

Whether you want to enjoy savings or make the most of your investment, below are the things to consider when choosing an online fax service:

1. Your Business Needs

While internet faxing services’ primary functionality and nature are the same, you may find exciting features that are either available or unique to some online faxing services. For instance, if you want to do more business using email to fax, opt for a service that allows sending or receiving faxes by email. So, be sure to determine what you need and find the most suitable fax service for your business.

2. Security

When selecting an online fax service, security should be your main priority. Besides, no business would want to deal with a data breach. Therefore, it’s essential to search for an online fax service with coded messages or encryption. In that way, any unauthorized party won’t be able to access your faxes since encryption secures the transmission of faxes.

3. Search Capacity

Typically, online faxing is different from conventional faxing. The primary difference between these two is the convenience and ease of locating the faxes you need. Rather than going through various folders to search for a certain document, you can use keyword searches to scan your files and find the document you need.

4. Mobility And Ease Of Use

As more people use mobile devices to read messages, open emails, and browse online, it’s worth considering the mobility and ease of use of your chosen online fax service. If possible, opt for an online fax service that allows easy access to documents and comes with a helpful app.

However, never let the flashy mobile capabilities override the laptop or computer systems. If you have paperwork that you need to convert to share from Windows, it’s easier to use an online fax service that offers mobile support with desktop functionality.

5. Fee Structures

Nobody wants to experience unexpected costs and hidden fees. While many online fax services have fixed plans, others charge extra overage costs, setup fees, and long-distance fees. So, never forget to check and understand the fee structures of your preferred online fax service to know whether they have hidden charges. Even if the provider doesn’t require you to sign a long-term agreement or contract, it’ll hold you liable for the fees, including the ones you unwittingly incur.

To use keywords and tags, you have to choose an online fax service that offers this kind of functionality. Select a service that allows you to use your filing and include tags for a quick search in the future.

6. Speed

When you use an online fax service, your work is more manageable without dealing with an obsolete fax machine because it’s easy to send and receive faxes. Whether your recipients use online faxing or are still stuck with a fax machine, you can quickly process yours in a few seconds. Thus, it pays off to choose an online fax service with impressive speed, so you can meet your deadlines when sending fax messages.

7. Easy Integration And Unlimited Storage

Choose an online fax service that offers easy integration and unlimited storage for a more streamlined file sharing experience. It’s a must-have for record-keeping purposes and allows your business to maintain the files in a more centralized system. Also, if you’re planning to go paperless and be more eco-friendly, easy integration and having unlimited storage are necessary.

8. Support

When looking for online fax service, you might want to consider the vendor’s support. Most online fax services offer a variety of help options like website support and phone support.

Website support often includes helpful user guides and chat support. On the contrary, phone support consists of a toll-free number that offers support for billing, technical issues, and other customer concerns.

9. Electronic Signature Capability

Online faxing is an excellent way to share confidential contracts when it’s impossible to schedule an in-person meeting. Using an online fax service with an electronic signature capability can offer you several benefits. This feature won’t only let you continue your business operations, but it also makes the process faster.

Bottom Line

When selecting an online fax service, make sure to evaluate your needs against what your preferred provider offers. Be clear with their fee structures and ensure that you’re dealing with a reputable and legit company. Also, don’t forget to keep the above things in mind to help you make the most out of your chosen online fax service and attain your goals.