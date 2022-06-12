8 Ways To Transform Your Website Experience

Are you looking to make your website more user-friendly and engaging? If so, you’re in luck! There are many different ways to transform your website experience, and we’ll outline eight of the best ones below. Keep in mind that not every tip will work for every business – it’s important to tailor your website strategy to fit your unique needs. But, read on for some great ideas to get you started!

Ways to Improve Website Visitor Experience

The creation of an e-commerce search engine steers the visitor directly to the product they are interested in – at least that is the theory. In reality, there are times when the visitor, or visitors, need additional help to peruse the digital storefront. These digital businesses might choose to have the visitors to the website focus on using categories, specific names of products or brands. There could also be a way, for the digital business, to have several filters to focus the search results even further. Faceted search options, allows the visitor to comb through a range of descriptions: color, price, brand or size. For large digital retailers this is an especially important feature as their inventory tends to be quite large and so the search function needs to be particularly precise. It would be prudent, for the digital business owner, to ensure that their e-commerce search engine can recognize synonyms and/or typographical errors. If the search engine is incapable then the digital business owner would run the risk of missing out on a conversion as the search engine would return no results message. Good e-commerce search engines are capable of picking up on context clues given by the website visitors. Any visitor to an e-commerce website would find it easier to navigate if the digital storefront had its available search engine that could predict their queries by utilizing the autocomplete function. The idea is for visitors to input the first set of letters and have this special feature complete the rest. Technology has come on leaps and bounds regarding the capabilities of e-commerce search. The advancement of the search of images within the custom e-commerce search option illustrates that. Using image search, the visitor to the digital storefront uploads an image to the search engine to find products that compare visually. Employing an even more advanced technological approach, some custom e-commerce searches come equipped with a voice search option. Aided by the rise in usage of the onboard microphone built-in desktop computers, laptops, and other mobile devices, including smart speakers, visitors can start a voice search by clicking on the microphone icon and then express what they want. For example, if there are pronunciation issues, the e-commerce search engine identifies the mistake or mistakes and suggests what it thinks the visitor means. Some e-commerce search engines can ‘remember’ visitors and their tendencies. However, this is a game-breaker as regular visitors would feel the ‘familiarity’ exuded from the digital storefront especially if the e-commerce search engine remembers the visited pages and what was ordered by that particular visitor. Finally, e-commerce search engines could make the visitor experience easier if they incorporate special promotions in the search results. If there is one thing visitors to digital stores enjoy seeing is discounts, especially for the products they want. A properly placed sale or special offer banner announcement could go a long way to entice the visitor into considering paying for a product and service.