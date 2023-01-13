8 Ways to Quickly Boost Your Credit Score

A good credit score is essential for securing a loan or getting approved for a credit card. Unfortunately, it can take months, even years, to build up a good credit score. But don’t despair! There are proven strategies you can use to quickly improve your credit score and get the financial opportunities you need.

Check Your Credit Report Regularly

Your credit report contains a wealth of information about your financial history. It includes all of your open accounts, such as loans and credit cards. It will also showcase any late payments or other negative marks that may have been reported by lenders.

Checking your report regularly helps you stay on top of any errors that could be hurting your score. To claim your free credit report, check out AnnualCreditReport.com. You should check it at least once a year and dispute any inaccuracies immediately.

Pay Your Bills On Time

One of the most important factors in determining your credit score is payment history. Which is how often you make payments on time and how often you are late or miss payments altogether.

The best way to ensure that you consistently make payments on time is to set up automatic reminders and/or auto-payments whenever possible. This will ensure that bills always get paid on time each month, even if you forget about them.

Reduce Your Credit Card Balances

Your debt-to-credit ratio (the amount of money you owe compared to the total amount of available credit) has an impact on your overall credit score as well. Lowering this ratio by paying down balances will help increase your score over time.

To do this quickly, focus on paying down the balance with the highest interest rate first while still making minimum payments on all other cards. Then move on to the next card with the highest interest rate until all balances are paid off completely.

Don’t Close Old Credit Accounts

Closing unused accounts can hurt your credit rating since it reduces the amount of available credit you have access to, which increases your debt-to-credit ratio (see above). So, instead of closing them out right away, hold onto them and just avoid using them unless necessary.

Don’t Apply for Too Much Credit

Applying for too much new credit can also damage your score. Each time you apply for a loan or credit card, a hard inquiry is placed on your report. Too many of these can negatively affect your credit score.

So if you are shopping around for the best interest rates, make sure to do all of your research and comparison shopping in one day. This way, the hard inquiries will all appear as one inquiry instead of multiple ones.

Use Secured Credit Cards

If you have bad credit, it may be difficult to get approved for an unsecured line of credit. But don’t give up. A secured credit card is an excellent option for building up good payment history and improving your overall score quickly.

With this type of card, you put down a security deposit which is used as collateral for your account. As you make payments on time and keep your balance low, your credit score will gradually improve.

Look Into Lending APIs

Lending APIs are automated lending platforms that use algorithms to determine creditworthiness and approve loans in real time. This technology can help you get access to lending opportunities quickly, even if you have a low credit score.

The lending API will take into account information such as your income, credit history, and other factors to determine whether you are eligible for a loan or not. This can be an incredibly helpful tool to improve your credit score when you need financial help quickly.

Become an Authorized User

If someone with a good credit rating is willing to add you as an authorized user on one of their accounts, this could have a positive impact on your score. The main benefit here is that the other person’s history will be included in your report. So if they have a good track record it can help boost yours quickly.

Keep Credit Card Balances Low

In addition to reducing total debt-to-credit ratios (which we discussed earlier), keeping individual card balances low can also help improve scores quickly. Make sure to stay within 30 percent of the credit limit on each card, as going over this amount can start to hurt your rating.

Summing Up

Improving one’s credit score doesn’t happen overnight. However, there are steps we can take today that will put us closer to our goal tomorrow. These 8 strategies have been proven time and again to help people boost their scores. With consistent effort and dedication, anyone can have an excellent credit score.