Accident victims always suffer shock, confusion, and adrenaline. That is why many understandably cannot think straight after a wreck. Thus, several car accident victims make avoidable mistakes.

These mistakes have medical and legal implications and can further hamper a victim’s recovery.

This article discusses eight typical mistakes to avoid after a car crash:

Failure to Check for Harm

Failing to check for harm is one of the typical mistakes people commit after a motor vehicle accident. Some decide not to check for injuries due to the tentative absorption by adrenaline and shock. No matter how you feel, carefully evaluate your health and those of other occupants of the vehicles involved in the crash.

Be sure everyone is conscious and capable of walking about safely. Ring 911 immediately if anyone is in pain or injured. It is critical to seek medical attention for all conditions without trivializing any injury.

Also, some injuries do not manifest their symptoms immediately. Examples include trauma and whiplash. It may take several hours or days before knowing you have such injuries.

Failure to Call Law Enforcement

If you want to institute an insurance claim for the mishap, you must call the police to the accident scene. Although the at-fault party can still deny the police report, it is a good starting point for your claims process.

Not involving the police means you have denied yourself institutional backing. As a result, it will be more challenging to assert your claim because you decided not to use a potent weapon.

Leaving the Accident Scene Immediately

Hit-and-run laws clearly state that you cannot leave an accident scene that causes harm or property damage, even if you are innocent. Carefully pull your vehicle to the roadside and wait until law enforcement officers arrive.

You may face a felony or misdemeanor conviction due to the breach of this law.

Accepting or Admitting Guilt

Most ignorant people quickly accept blame at the accident scene without speaking with a personal injury attorney first. Do not say anything incriminating, even if you believe you caused the accident, as any hasty confession may serve as a trap for future issues.

Do not apologize or utter any word the other party can quickly misconstrue as an admission of guilt.

Failure to Speak with a Lawyer

Many vehicle accidents come with unexpected or unplanned expenses like lost wages, car repairs, and medical bills. Also, you battle with accident stress and pains from the injuries you probably sustain.

However, you can institute a personal injury claim to demand compensation from the guilty party for your losses and injuries. A personal injury attorney can advise you on how to navigate the process seamlessly and achieve the desired outcome.

Failing to Collate Sufficient Proof

An intelligent way to build a solid case is to collate as much proof as possible before leaving the accident scene. Snap pictures of the vehicles involved, physical harm, and the surroundings. You can also capture any landmark signage around the scene.

Collect the information of any available witnesses, as you need their narration to corroborate your assertions while negotiating with insurers.

Sending Your Medical Bills to the Other Party’s Insurer

Accident victims further entrench themselves in financial challenges by sending their medical bills to the other party’s insurance firm. They may hold on to your bills to frustrate the process.

“Also, you may probably have access to enhanced insurance coverage. Insurers do not disclose all people’s rights and benefits to them as they look for several ways to maximize profit,” says personal injury attorney Rustin Smith.

However, engaging an attorney can help you close this knowledge gap as they will enlighten you on all the monetary benefits you are entitled to and how to access them. The system does not expect you to bear further financial burden due to another person’s negligence.

Lack of Honesty

While admitting guilt to the other party is not advisable, it is wise to be truthful and open to your attorney. Hiding any fact from your lawyer is equivalent to a patient keeping a severe ailment from their physician. If you try to play tricks on your lawyer your case might suffer unexpected setbacks.

Explain the circumstances that led to the crash comprehensively without leaving out any detail. Lying can cause you untold troubles. Even when the facts are against you, your lawyer will know how to polish things in your favor.

Conclusion

One way to avoid all these mistakes is to speak with an attorney immediately after an accident. Check for injuries and ask for their guidance. Stay at the accident scene while your attorney enlightens you on the next steps you should take.

You can hardly go wrong with a reputable local personal injury lawyer by your side!