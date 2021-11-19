8 Seriously Useful Camping Tips and Hacks for Beginners

Camping is one of the most fulfilling activities you can experience alone or with some company. It can also make you feel more connected to nature and all its wonders. The experiences can improve your mood, help you relax, and recharge. Contrary to what some may think, camping is for everyone, including those who prefer staying indoors. If you consider going camping, you might want to discover our helpful camping guide, especially if it’s your first time. Here are eight camping tips and hacks for beginners.



1. Practice your tent setup at least once before going camping

Even when you’ve just bought all-new camping equipment for your adventure, you never truly know how they might work until you try them. Sometimes you get overexcited or overconfident that you think to yourself, “I’ve got this,” until you find out you don’t. Therefore, test your gear at home before making the trip – all of it. Check your trusted camping tools one last time to make sure that they work. Also, replace batteries, test your new equipment, and see how quickly you can set up your tent.

2. Get wipes – lots of them



When you go camping, simple everyday activities can become a luxury. Going to the bathroom and taking a shower might be rare, and you might resolve to unsophisticated ways of “doing your business.” From cleaning your hands and body to cleaning up after using the bathroom, wipes are handy. Wipes are also better than using tissue paper. Consider using biodegradable wipes – they are eco-friendly and remove dirt, sweat, and oil from the skin more efficiently.

3. Find a top-quality outdoor subscription box



Having all the vital equipment can be tricky; campers spent almost $3 billion on camping equipment in 2017 alone. If you are ever worried about what equipment you should take camping, subscribe to the best outdoor subscription box. An outdoor subscription box contains all the tools and survival kits you need for any camping theme.

These tools are perfect for those new to camping; place an order and get all you need for the adventure monthly, quarterly, or yearly. From tools and apparel to nutritional snacks, outdoor subscription kits can make a big difference to your trip.

4. Turn your water jugs into ice containers

Camping in the summer can be hot. You’ll need to have some ice, especially in the early stages of camping. Instead of carrying an extra bag of ice with bottles of water, you can have both at once. Fill your gallon jugs with water, keep them in the freezer, let them freeze, and then take them with you. The ice in the water jug usually stays longer before it thaws; the container can withstand the pressure. It can help you travel light and create space for more essential tools.

5. Keep clothes in a sleeping bag

Not only does a sleeping bag keep you warm at night, but it can also be your utility “warmer” for keeping items dry. During camping, you need to keep your apparel dry and warm at all times. While mornings and afternoons can be hot, nights are usually cold no matter the weather. As you start the day’s camping activities, keep your clothes in your sleeping bag. It helps you keep clothing warm and saves space.

6. Wrap some dry wood in cellophane

When you go camping, you need fire to keep warm at night (and sometimes during the day) and prepare your meals. You may also need fire to melt ice or warm your apparel. First, don’t consider chopping down trees in the woods; they might disappoint you and not burn. Taking some dry wood is the safest option. To keep them dry, wrap the wood in cellophane and keep them among your dry clothes.

7. Use sage as your mosquito repellant



While camping can be an exciting and rewarding experience, you will likely encounter mosquitoes in the woods or out in the open, and you need to prepare. Although there’s an endless list of mosquito repellents available, try using sage. When you burn sage, the smell discourages mosquitoes and other bugs from coming close. Also, sage has a pleasant smell, which is beneficial for the environment and you especially. Sage is also a common herb in aromatherapy that can bring calmness and improve cognition.

8. Who needs plates when you’ve got Frisbees?



While you pack your bags with vital survival tools and games, leave no Frisbee behind. Just as helmets were converted to drinking cups centuries ago, you can also convert your Frisbees to plates for your meals. After having fun, give your Frisbees a quick wash, turn them over, and bon appétit.

Final thoughts

The key to having a blissful and less-stressful camping experience is to travel lighter and create some much-needed extra room in your car and tent. Remember to choose the outdoor subscription box that can help you make the most of your camping experience. Plan your expedition, acquire, and test the needed tools beforehand.