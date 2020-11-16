8 Reasons Why Your Employees Aren’t Completing Tasks on Time

Lack of productivity is undoubtedly an issue that many businesses face at one point in their life. However, it can be challenging to establish why that really is, especially if you are concerned about meeting deadlines yourself. Luckily, there are common causes of this issue, which can usually be fixed.

In this article, we are going to discuss eight reasons why your employees aren’t completing tasks on time. Sound interesting? Then keep on reading.

Lack of communication

One of the main reasons that can cause a lack of productivity in the workplace is communication issues. This could be both digitally, over the phone, and in person. Without properly speaking to one another, tasks get missed, and deadlines aren’t reached. The fact is, the role of communication is vital within a business, whether it be checking in with other staff or speaking with customers about their demands.

Capacity issues

Capacity plays a big part in a workforce and is what allows you to determine the hours needed to complete a particular task or project. A capacity planning template can help you keep on track of your team so that you can delegate tasks accordingly. It will also help you figure out if you need new hires or if you have too many staff working in a specific area. It might sound confusing, but it can make a big difference with project completion.

Minimal employee incentives

If your employees aren’t completing tasks on time, there is a chance that they aren’t feeling motivated. Employee incentives have been proven to boost productivity and reduce turnover, alongside many other advantages. Things like flexible work hours, health insurance, paid time off and bonuses are all popular choices. However, it can be wise to choose ones that are most suited to the type of individuals you employ. For example, if you have a lot of working parents, you might think about including daycare options.

Goals aren’t being defined

While it might be easy just to hand out a project and wait for it to get done, it’s not that simple. In order for your team to complete the necessary tasks, specific goals need to be defined. To achieve this, it can be beneficial to break down projects into sections and set clear deadlines that need to be followed. The more you explain things, the more productive your employees are likely to be. It’s wise to have a meeting in place first so that these guidelines can be discussed and questions can be answered.

Inadequate technology and resources

If you continuously deal with computers and technology, then you probably understand how frustrating it can sometimes be. If you find that many issues are arising with uncompleted work or work that isn’t the best quality, inadequate resources could be a significant factor. To ensure that there are no excuses, it’s advised to update your software and replace devices when needed regularly. Trust us when we say it can make a big difference.

Lack of recognition

Employee morale plays a significant role in the completion of tasks and can be a leading cause of unproductivity. Individuals that aren’t recognized for their accomplishments may start to feel unsatisfied within their job. This is why it’s important to understand everyone’s strengths and find ways to reward your team members. It could be a simple as a night out or a box of chocolates.

Poor management

Another reason that could also be the cause of unproductivity in the workplace is poor management. According to one study on the economic times, 60% of individuals said the reason for hating their job was because of a bad boss. The numbers certainly are shocking, so it’s definitely something that should be looked into. We aren’t just talking about terrible bosses too; lousy management could be anything from lack of communication to poorly delegating tasks.

No company culture

Strong company culture is not only important for the vision of your business but also for your workers as well. Having a fun and outstanding workplace increases employee retention, efficiency, and teamwork. Without any concepts or perspectives, staff may feel uncomfortable in their work environment and unmotivated to complete tasks on time. Remember to maintain company culture; you need to set the example.

And that’s it! These were eight reasons why your employees might not be completing tasks on time. If you’re still having trouble, it can wise to speak directly with their employees and see what their opinions are. Just like we mentioned above, communication is key!