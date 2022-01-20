8 Proven Ways to Get More Followers on Tumblr

Are you a Tumblr creator looking to grow popularity fast? Follow these best tips on how to get more followers on Tumblr.

How to Get More Followers on Tumblr?

Tumble is a giant social platform connecting users from all across the world. Giving creators a voice to share their content, the site has created a community among members. Tumblr has more than 30 million accounts currently active that have generated more than 11 billion posts.

These are the most effective ways to increase the number of followers on your blog. Try these to see how well they work!

How to Gain More Followers on Tumblr?

Concentrate on Your Niche

The first tip is to focus on posting content your audience likes. By seeing what they engage in the most, you’ll be able to understand what content they gravitate towards.

If your followers all enjoy a specific topic, cater to that to see the best results. This will help you get more followers on Tumblr.

Create Unique Content

Next, focus on posting quality content to your Tumblr blog. It is easy to post cookie-cutter, boring blog posts based on what other creators are posting. To stand out among the crowd, you should post high-quality content that users can find nowhere else.

Unique content will have more users looking at your content, which will generate more followers over time.

Create a Personal Brand

Another efficient tip on how to get more followers on Tumblr is to create a brand around what you post—creating a brand entices users to come back and check out more since they’ll feel more attached to the content you post.

This could include creating chat forums for followers or selling merch so they can feel involved in your brand. This is a key selling most for the most popular users.

Add Relevant Hashtags

Hashtags are the main way users on the platform find posts aside from the people they already follow. By using relevant hashtags, you can help additional users come across your page who might be interested in your content.

Hashtags can go in the description or end of your post. They should be related to the content in the blog and also current trends to generate the most attention.

Update Infographics

Infographics, like photos, are another great way to get more people interested in what you post and follow you. By posting humorous content with funny images like GIFs alongside your blog, you will have more eye-catching content.

GIFs and infographics should also be posted at key times to get the best results. Union metrics finds that the key time to post on Tumblr in order to gain the most attention is between 5 and 1 AM. This is when most users are online and will see it.

Post Regularly

Next, make sure you stick to a consistent posting schedule. This will allow your followers to know when you’re going to post, so they will come back to read it more often.

This can include scheduling posts for the coming days or always post around the same time. Either way, it creates consistency with your followers, so they will continue to come back.

Timing is Key

Timing is also key when it comes to posting on Tumblr. You should pay attention to when your audience is most active and post around that time to get the most attention. Tumblr analytics can also help with this.

Use Social Media Platforms to Share

Another fast way to increase followers on Tumblr is to post to other social media. A lot of followers can be gained by sharing your posts to other sites.

By sharing your posts to Instagram, Facebook, Snap Chat, or others, you can add a link to your post on Tumblr. The people who are interested in the content will be likely to read it on the site, increasing the attention you get.

Concentrate on Your Blog Design

Blog design is a crucial part of the popularity of Tumblr. Aesthetic and nice-looking blogs are sure to gain more followers. Add popping colors, maintain a good flow, and overall create a page your readers will want to be on.

Keep an Eye on Your Tumblr Followers

By watching the number of followers, you’ll be able to see when your follower count increases. This is important to know what gets you more activity so you can keep doing it.

Include a Call to Action

Next, the end of your blog should always include a call to action. This is when you ask followers to like, comment, or share your post with others on the platform. By clearly asking your followers to do this, you’ll be must more likely to see an increase in followers as more people will see your content.

Don’t Try to Sell Anything from Day One

One mistake lots of creators make is trying to sell items from day one – so we are here to tell you to avoid this. Trying to sell to your readers too fast will turn them away.

Instead, create a brand and a community that loves your content and supports you. Once you gain their support, they’ll be much more likely to purchase items from you in order to help your brand continue to grow.

Buy Tumblr Followers

By far, the easiest way to increase your Tumblr followers is to buy them. Sites like Media Mister offer easy ways to purchase followers that make your blog explode with popularity.

Media Mister boosts your social presence and makes it easy to buy Tumblr followers. You can choose from a variety of packages, including different numbers of followers, to find the one that best suits your needs. Check out what buyers have to say for themselves.

Conclusion

These are the most effective ways to get more followers on Tumblr. By creating unique content, using eye-catching infographics, and most importantly, if you buy Tumblr followers, you’ll see your account boost in popularity.