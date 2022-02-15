8 Investment Opportunities Where the Rich Make their Money

The Great Warren Buffet once said, “If your salary is your only source of income, you are one step away from poverty.” He also quoted, “Make investments to create a second source.”

But, investing is easier said than done. One wrong decision, and you can lose all your hard-earned money in a flash.

But, when done responsibly, investment is the best way to grow your money. With the right investments, your money will grow more money without you having to work for it. Most investment options are accessible to anyone regardless of age, income, or career.

But, these factors can heavily influence the type and amount of investment. One should, therefore, choose the best investments according to their current situation and future goals.

To simplify the process for you, here are ten ways to find the perfect investment opportunities.

Savings Account

If you don’t want to take risks and are happy with small increments, a savings account is the best option. The process is simple, you deposit money in a bank, and the bank provides interest on the amount of money, increasing it.

Best for: Short-term savings for individuals who don’t have excessive money to invest. It is also a low to zero-risk investment, guaranteeing returns upon investment. A good rule of thumb is to have three to six months’ worth of expenses invested in such accounts.

You can put the surplus in the other investment options mentioned below if you have additional money left after this investment.

Long-Term Investing Stocks

If you are looking for a long-term investment with high returns, then stocks are the best option for you. Depending on the stock you choose, you can get returns ranging from two percent to twenty to even two hundred percent on your investment.

Depending on your budget, the investment can be as low as a thousand dollars and can be as high as a million dollars. If you want to play it safe, you can invest in companies like Apple, Microsoft, Facebook, and Tesla that are well-established and prove to be less risky.

That being said, stock market investment is still risky and can bring unwanted consequences. We suggest you invest in stocks from the high-potential, top analyst picks from wallstrank.

These stocks are carefully selected after studying the companies earnings report, revenue report, credible one-year price forecast and other metrics that make them a safe bet for investment.

Best for: Individuals seeking high returns and willing to take a calculated risk.

Mutual Funds

In mutual funds, an experienced fund manager or an investment company collects money from individuals and invests it in stocks, bonds, and other assets on their behalf. Mutual funds are a good way to diversify your investment with a lower risk attached to it.

The returns are almost similar to direct stock market investments.

However, your fund manager will charge a monthly or annual fee to make and handle the investments on your behalf.

Best for: Individuals who want to get exposure to the stock market without dealing with the volatility and risks involved in direct investments.

ETFs

ETFs stand for Exchange-Traded Funds. They work similarly to mutual funds. The only difference is that they can be actively bought and sold on stock exchanges, similar to stocks. You can know more about ETFs and mutual funds here.

Like mutual funds, they can provide good returns, but you will also have to bear the brokerage charge per trade.

Best for: Investors looking for long-term investment, have less capital for investment, and don’t want a fixed lock-in period.

Commodities

If you don’t want to invest in stocks, you can invest in commodities like gold and silver. You can buy gold in various forms like bullion, bars or coins. You can hoard them for a long time and then sell them when you feel that the price is right.

If you don’t want physical gold, you can go for gold ETF. You can do the same with silver. Commodities investment can fetch you returns from three percent to ten percent.

Best for: Individuals with a high income and are willing to invest long-term with moderate return on investment.

Real-Estate

There are various investment methods in the real-estate sector. For example, traditional real-estate investment involves buying properties at a low rate and then selling them after a few years for a profit.

The average price of new homes is slowly increasing every year. Thus, you are guaranteed a return on such real-estate investment.

Similarly, you can also invest in real estate and get returns through flipping, investing in rental properties, the BRRR method, REIT and REIG, to name a few.

Best for: Individuals who already have a good investment portfolio and are looking to expand in other areas. It is also a good option for individuals looking for a steady monthly income(rental properties).

Startups

You can invest in a business that you think will be successful in the future. For the investment, you can get a stake in the company. As the value of the company increases, so will the value of your stake. You can sell your stake in the company for a profit later on.

This type of investment can give you massive returns. But, make sure that you invest in the right company at the right time. Do thorough research before investing. See if the business model has the potential or not.

Best for: Individuals with a high income(business leaders/owners).

Peer-to-Peer Lending

In this method, you lend money to other individuals for a period. They return you the money at an interest rate. The interest rate usually ranges from five to seven percent.

Peer-to-peer lending is risky, and you can lose your money if the individual fails to return it.

Best for: Individuals who have a good, trustworthy network.

Conclusion

Investing is essential to enjoy a comfortable, independent financial future. You can start building your wealth now by choosing any investment methods mentioned above. But, make sure that you consider all the pros and cons before making an investment decision.