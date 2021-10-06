8 Handy Gambling Books Worth Reading

Gambling is intended to be an enjoyable and rewarding experience, especially if you use responsible gambling-advocating platforms like Conquestador online casino U.K. However, some people can get addicted to gambling, eventually leading to serious financial and social problems. Often, gambling addiction has the potential to degrade one’s quality of life; thus, it shouldn’t be taken lightly.

If you discover that you or your loved one gambling behavior is getting out of hand, you should take the appropriate steps to manage it. In this article, we share a list of books that have proven to be highly useful to people struggling with gambling addiction. Keep reading.

1. Gripped By Gambling

Author: Marilyn Lancelot

Gripped by Gambling is a memoir of Marilyn Lancelot’s’ battle with addiction. Lancelot’s nightmare began when she became addicted to alcohol, then prescription pills, all resulting in one of the most financially draining addictions – gambling.

Sometimes what helps best in defeating gambling addiction issues is to appreciate you are not alone. Lancelot’s memoir can help by sharing a real-life example of where the gambling addiction can take you, so perhaps you can learn from Lancelot’s blunders instead of repeating them.

2. Overcoming Your Pathological Gambling: Workbook (Treatments That Work)

Author: Robert Ladouceur and Stella Lachance

Stella Lachance and Robert Ladouceur are both psychologists at Universite Laval’s School of Psychology. Overcoming Your Pathological Gambling is a self-help book that can be used in conjunction with therapy to help readers to stop the need to gamble.

Lachance and Ladouceur have spent over two decades researching the psychology of gambling and have come up with a list of the most effective treatments for overcoming gambling addiction. All the programs featured in this book have been carefully researched and tested and include worksheets, forms, and assignments to keep readers engaged.

3. The Gambling Addiction Client Workbook

Author: Robert R. Perkinson

Robert R. Perkinson, Ph.D. is the clinical director of the Keystone Treatment Center in Canton, South Dakota. He is also an Internationally Certified Alcohol and Drug Counselor and licensed psychologist. He has written many workbooks and books on overcoming addiction and attaining recovery.

The Gambling Addiction Client Workbook is an evidence-based program that employs several treatment methods, including cognitive-behavioral therapy, medication, skills training, motivation enhancement, and 12-step facilitation. The workbook walks patients through exercises and self-reflective activities that help them appreciate the underlying causes and motivations of their gambling addiction and to identify the tools necessary for recovery.

4. The easy way to stop gambling

Author: Allen Carr

Most gamblers believe that it’s nearly impossible to stop gambling, get out of debt and the many problems gambling causes. The good news is that Carr’s book will show you how to stop straight away, painlessly, and for good.

The book appreciates gamblers and how they think and notably guides them through the recovery process without being judgmental or condescending. It illustrates how gamblers find themselves in the gambling trap, the psychology of risk addiction, and how to stop gambling permanently.

5. Addiction by Design: Machine Gambling in Las Vegas

Author: Natasha Dow Schull

Addiction by Design is a detailed examination of how slot machines are programmed to attract and retain gambling addicts in order to maximize profits. The book is meant for those who wish to learn more about the mind of gambling addicts, how the gambling industry works, and the gambling addiction cycle.

In short, whether you are an addict or have a family member who is addicted to gambling and aim to understand what causes it, this book by Natasha Dow is a must-have.

6. Taking Back Your Life: Women and Problem Gambling

Author: Diane Rae Davis, Ph.D.

Today, millions of women in the U.S.A are struggling with gambling addiction. In this revolutionary book, addiction expert Diane Rae offers women the support they require to overcome this stressful problem and take the appropriate steps to reclaim control of their lives. Thus, if your wife, sister, or any other female relative is addicted to gambling, this book will be more than helpful to them. After all, it was authored by a woman and used women as research subjects.

7. Gambling: Don’t Bet On It

Author: Joyce B. Taylor-Marbury

Don’t Bet On It is a detailed review of the experience of those suffering from gambling addiction. The author, Joyce B. Taylor-Marbury, shares her story and the 25 years she spent addicted to gambling.

Whether you gamble or have someone in your family who does, this book will help you understand gambling addiction symptoms and the available treatment options.

8. Behind The 8-Ball: A Recovery Guide for the Families of Gamblers

Author: Linda Berman, Mary-Ellen Siegal

This book was expressly written for the friends, spouses, and loved ones of gambling addicts. It really is a must-read for anyone trying to beat the gambling addiction problem in their family.

Conclusion

Modern-day gambling entails 24/7 access to online casinos at the click of a button. Add to the fact that young people nowadays can even bet on e-sports tournaments – a craze gaining momentum day by day.

All said and done, whatever type of betting you’re involved in – poker, casino, or esports betting – It’s good to practice responsible gambling. And the books listed above can come in handy in helping you achieve that.