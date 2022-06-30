8 Certifications for a Successful Accounting Career

Certification is a crucial part of every profession these days. It is a gateway to standing well in the job market and professional world. When it comes to accounting and finance, certification proves to be an additional pillar to the building of your work. These put you in the limelight by revealing your devotion to expanding your knowledge and skills. A bachelor’s degree is no longer enough to make you stand out. Every ambitious individual now needs certifications to make themselves noticeable in the job market. Therefore, you need to have these certifications to make your mark in the world of accounting and finance. It will help you attain a professionally strong career with an improved reputation and earning power.

So, if you are looking for top certifications for your accounting career, here are some to help you.

Certified Management Accountant (CMA)

The Certified Management Accountant (CMA) certification establishes proficiency in decision analysis, cost management, internal control audits, and forecasting. It provides an improved perspective of internal, managerial, or generalized accounting and financial skills. To get this certification, you need a bachelor’s degree plus two years of experience in management accounting or financial management. After this, you will have to clear an exam to get certified. To pass the certification exam with good results, the Wiley CMA test bank can assist you. Once attained, the Institute of Management Accountants (IMA) sponsors your certification. It can be a good start when you want to pursue a career in any multinational firm. Hence, you can assure mastery in critical accounting and financial management.

Certified Public Accountant (CPA)

Certified Public Accountant (CPA) is the most common certification for an accounting profession. This certification ensures your position in many accounting posts. After acquiring it, you can get a position in forensic accounting, risk management, compliance, and taxation. It is recognized well in all accounting industries and is now a requirement for many renowned job posts. You can get employed by the companies that work under public, management, and governmental accounting, taxation, and compliance. To get a CPA license, you need to have five years of experience. For some posts, it can be a five-year degree worth 150 credit hours. You also have to give a four-leveled test to get the certification after completing your degree. However, these requirements can vary from institute to institute.

Certified Financial Analyst (CFA)

Certified Financial Analyst (CFA) is another certification that most accounting professionals need. This specification substantiates portfolio management, economics, professional and ethical standards, and investment analysis. Specifically, when you want an appointment as a security analyst or an asset manager, CFA certification can help you a lot. It can also aid you in getting jobs such as equity analyst, fund manager, or chief financial officer. The educational requirement for this certification is a bachelor’s degree in accounting and finance. Also, it calls for four years of finance field experience. If you are eligible, you can appear in the three-leveled certification test. Passing this exam will allow you to obtain the license of a certified financial analyst.

Certified Fraud Examiner (CFE)

Today, fraud cases are increasing in nearly every domain. Yet the issues are more prevalent in monetary fields such as accounting and finance. Such an issue demands professionals like Certified Fraud Examiners (CFE). This certification allows you to exhibit command at financial transactions, fraud schemes, fraud prevention, and case investigation. Due to these properties, CFE is the most demanded verification in the modern world. It can also help you get a job at anti-fraud organizations relating to the public and private sectors. Along with a brilliant educational background, you also need at least three professional recommendations for acquiring this job. So, vigilance and competency can augment your chances of becoming a certified fraud examiner.

Certified Internal Auditor (CIA)

The only internationally accepted certification for an internal audit career is the CIA, Certified Internal Auditor. It makes the certified individual an expert in Information Technology (IT) and risk control. Not only this, but it also teaches the art of working with internal staff and external customers. It can also pave the way for you to become an internal auditor or chief audit officer. You can apply for this certification after your graduation. Plus, you need to have a two-years experience in internal audit management. The exam for CIA verification also has three levels worth 6.5 hours. You can easily pass this exam if you are determined to do so. The current CPE certification demands credits that differ by work ranking.

Chartered Global Management Accountant (CGMA)

The global certification, Chartered Global Management Accountant (CGMA), connects all the areas of business. Further, it is a certification for accountants working as CPAs in government and business sectors. The authorized institutes conduct the CGMA exam four times annually. It increases the chances of you getting the certification. Additionally, the exam is more a skill test than a memory test. You can clear it distinctively by answering computerized case studies. If your written text shows management accounting capability, you can pass it without hindrance.

Certified Financial Planner (CFP) Designation

If you are pursuing a career in investment and wealth management, Certified Financial Planner (CFP) is the best choice for you. This credential concentrates on financial strategies that exhibit the value and retail of different investments. It is focused only on wealth-related plans rather than the other finance dimensions. The CFP certification exam has two levels with two exams. In level 1, you complete Financial Planning Standards Council (FPSC). After this, you can carry on with accomplishing level 2 and completing the test.

Enrolled Agent (EA)

The Enrolled Agent (EA) is the credential that a state’s government authorizes. The services of EA include advising the clients, preparing business taxes, and dealing with the Internal Revenue Service regarding business or tax audits. You can pass the certification exam after getting your degree. Moreover, the knowledge of individual and business tax returns can prove fruitful in clearing the test.

Wrap Up

The competition in the job market is increasing day by day. People now try hard to strengthen their degrees by augmenting them with additional courses. The wide variety of diplomas, programs, and certifications, lessen the chances of getting a stable job in the present era with merely a bachelor’s degree. However, to become a part of this race, you can boost your position in the professional world by achieving certifications.