Are there any real Asian dating sites? Yes, Asia is a champion at marriage migration—every year, tens of thousands of Asian singles from the Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, South Korea migrate to the US to marry American husbands, and most of them find them online.

We’ve prepared a list of the best Asian-American dating sites and tell you about the cost of online dating services.

List Of The Best Asian Dating Sites

Rank Dating Website Editorial`s notes 1 EasternHoneys The dating site with the best bonuses for new members 2 AsianMelodies Asian dating site with a lot of beauties from the Philippines, Thailand, and Vietnam 3 TheLuckyDate The best alternative to any Asian dating app 4 OrchidRomance The best platform for men who love live streams 5 CuteAsianWoman The Asian dating site with verified profiles 6 FindAsianBeauty The website with a lot of free and special features 7 AsiaMe One of the best Asian dating websites since 1998 8 DateAsianWoman The Asian dating website with the best matching algorithm

Features: the People game (Tinder-like feature), messaging, live streams, gift delivery

Price: from $19.99 for 50 credits to $149.99 for 750 credits

EasternHoneys is one of the most promising dating sites on the world’s dating market. More and more Asian singles and non-Asian men join this community. What’s its secret to success? First, it has a lot of useful features, both standard ones like messaging, basic/extended search, and emails, to the ‘People’ feature that allows finding random attractive members and live streams. Second, nearly all the profiles of Asian singles are verified. Third, it has some really great promotions for those who create an account.

Even the best Asian dating apps and sites usually don’t have free trials or bonuses, but EasternHoneys grants 20 free credits to everyone who joins the site, lets them test the best features, and if they are satisfied with the quality of services, they can buy more credits with a discount for new members.

Pros

Better designed than most other Asian dating websites

Interesting features like the ‘People’ game

Reasonable prices

Cons

No mobile app

Not everyone on the site is looking for serious relationships

Need to become a premium member with enough credits to keep using the best features

Features: live chat, live videos, contact and real meeting requests

Price: from $0,19 to $0,40 per credit

AsianMelodies is one of the most popular Southeast- and South-Asian dating sites. There are a lot of Asian singles who use this website, but it’s especially popular among men looking for an Asian date from Thailand, the Philippines, and Vietnam. The best thing is on this website, most profiles are verified, so men can feel safe when looking for matches and interacting with them.

Speaking of interaction, there are a lot of tools that allow you to contact other members and enjoy a great online dating experience overall. In particular, members can send the so-called Winks, like profiles, add them to Favorites, have live chat, watch live videos, profile videos, add stickers, send video messages, and more. On top of that, there is an opportunity to request someone’s contact details or even set up a real meeting.

Pros

Live shows and a lot of profile videos

Average prices

A lot of search filters

Cons

No mobile app

All the best tools are available to members who have credits

No support live chat

Features: messaging, matching service, swiping feature, favorites, likes

Price: from about $3,40 for 2,000 credits

TheLuckyDate is an Asian dating site that works pretty much like an Asian dating app. A member who joins the community sees the matches, can swipe left or right, access profiles, view photos, etc. There is the basic search and live chat. This platform works well even for beginners—the design and interface are great, and every new user understands how the system works in a few minutes.

Ladies are pretty active, and most of them have a lot of profiles, but not all girls describe what type of relationship and what kind of man they are looking for. By the way, though the platform has a lot of members in Asia, it’s still a global dating site that has a lot of users in some other countries like Russia, Mexico, and the Philippines, too.

Pros

Most Asian girls have 15+ photos

Good design and interface

Ladies are very attractive and most have university degrees

Cons

Some girls don’t provide much information about themselves

No profile verification

Only two search filters

Features: live streams, video shows, messaging, gift delivery

Price: from $19,99 for 50 credits (there may be extra discounts)

OrchidRomance is a special Asian dating site. Unlike many other platforms that connect men with Asian singles, it’s not just a dating site—it’s rather a website that has the features of a dating site, social networking site, and a streaming platform. It has a lot of girls from different Asian countries, and men who join the OrchidRomance community can not only find the best matches, initiate conversations in live chat, send media files, etc. but also watch live shows and streams and see posts from them in the newsfeed section.

It’s not a free Asian dating platform—all the best features are available to members who have credits, however, the cost of credits is not too high compared with other websites in the market.

Pros

Both basic features and interesting special features are available

Most profiles are validated and pretty detailed

A lot of incredibly attractive Asian singles

Cons

Not all women use the live show feature

Members may have different relationship goals

No mobile app

Features: greeting messages, CamShare, calls, live chat

Price: from $3,99 for 2 credits

CuteAsianWoman is one of the most popular dating sites for Asian women who want to meet foreign men and for western men looking for dates in Asia. The site works great for those who are looking for serious relationships and want to feel safe when searching for matches online. All profiles of Asian women are verified, and many girls are available for phone calls and video chat. Those who like messaging more can use live chat or send Emails to ladies they like.

The company also cares about those who experience difficulties when starting a conversation with a stranger—there are pre-made templates of messages to send, and the best thing is that for new members, these messages are free.

Pros

Bonuses for newly registered users

Thousands of attractive Asian members

A lot of special features

Cons

The site has a bit outdated design

You need to buy credits to interact with others

Call service is the most expensive feature

Features: live chat, emails, virtual and real gifts, call service, video shows, video chat, basic and extended search

Price: from $2 to $8 per credit

On FindAsianBeauty, men have a really good chance to meet an ideal Asian woman. This is one of the platforms that have it all: a lot of members worldwide, and more importantly, members who are really motivated to meet a special person and start a serious relationship, good reputation, and a lot of different features.

This platform doesn’t fall under the category of free dating sites, though. Non-paying users can sign up, edit profiles, upload photos, use matching services, use search, and more, but those who want to send messages, make video calls, or send a gift need to have enough credits. Still, for most singles looking for serious relationships, it’s worth it.

Pros

Mobile app available on Google Play and App Store

Great personality test and matching service

Video calls are available

Cons

Most useful features are available only for premium members with credits

Too expensive for casual dating

Submitting a form on the site is the only way to reach the support team

Features: messaging, video chat, different types of emails, phone and video calls

Price: the average cost is about $2 per credit

AsiaMe is one of the oldest dating sites—it was launched over 20 years ago, and now it’s one of the best platforms in the market. The main reason why it hasn’t lost its popularity is the regular updates and the growing number of useful features. Unlike other old websites, it doesn’t have just some basic features like messaging—it offers much more than that.

In particular, everyone who is looking for an Asian date on this site can look for ideal matches by applying a lot of filters, analyzing other members’ tests (the answers show what type of relationship and who they are looking for), sending different types of emails, making phone and video calls right on the website, sending virtual or real gifts, and more. That’s why it remains one of the best Asian dating sites despite the fact that the number of competitors is constantly growing.

Pros

Offers all the best tools to provide the best online dating experience

One of the Asian dating websites that have video chat

A member decides how much credits they want to buy and spend

Cons

Not all Asian singles are available for phone and video calls

Some ladies don’t provide really detailed information about themselves

Not the best interface

Features: live text and video chat, messaging, gift delivery, matching service

Price: from $3,99 to $15,99 for 2 credits

If you are looking for a great online dating site with lots of young and attractive Asian singles, consider joining DateAsianWoman. Now it’s one of the best platforms in the market. Unlike other Asian dating sites, it’s not focused on one or two important aspects—it’s aimed at providing members with everything they may need, from verified profiles, good moderation, and a security system to a wide variety of tools.

However, the biggest benefit of using this dating site is its matching service. DateAsianWoman is just perfect for a user who knows exactly what they are looking for in a match. There are a lot of search filters, personality tests, and smart matches for those who are looking for a serious relationship with the right person.

Pros

Asian singles share a lot of information about themselves, upload photos & videos

Free access to profiles

24/7 support

Cons

Prices are pretty high

You need time to get used to the interface and understand how the system works

Gifts on the site are pretty expensive compared with regular online stores

How Much Do Asian Dating Sites Cost?

So, how much do users usually pay for using the best American-Asian dating sites? Let’s take a look at the costs of the 3 top Asian dating sites from our list.

Rank Dating Site Cost 🥇 CuteAsianWoman From $2 per credit

$2 per 10 minutes of live chat 🥈 TheLuckyDate From $0,0017 per credit

$2,99 per 10 minutes of live chat 🥉 EasternHoneys From $0,19 per credit

$3,8 per 10 minutes of live chat

As you can see, the costs are very different. Does it mean that CuteAsianWoman and EasternHoneys are actually much more expensive than TheLuckyDate? Not exactly—the total cost of dating services depends not only on the price of credits but also on the price of features.

For example, on CuteAsianWoman, 10 minutes of live chat cost 1 credit, while on EasternHoneys, you’ll spend 20 credits. So, 10 minutes of live chat on CuteAsian Woman costs about $2, and on EasternHoneys—$3,8. On top of that, the cost of credits depends on the features you use and the number of credits you buy.

That’s why we recommend you to take a very close look at the list of services and costs—it will help you understand how much you’ll spend and develop the right, cost-effective dating strategy. As for the average cost of online dating, most members of the best legit Asian dating sites spend about $100 a month.

Are Asian Dating Sites Legitimate?

Can a user feel safe when looking for Asian singles online? The truth is, it depends on the dating platform they choose. Simply put, the best websites are legitimate, but there are also platforms that aren’t worth using.

In fact, online dating services are legal in nearly all countries of the world. The question is where the platform is registered and what are the terms and conditions for the users. That’s why it’s crucially important not to choose the first random website on Google search results. Before you join the site, read the Terms & Conditions (yes, it’s boring, difficult to read, and takes a lot of time, but it’s worth it), find out where the website is registered, make sure that the phone number is real. Each platform operates under the law of the country where it’s registered, but if the platform is legal and provides high-quality services, members will hardly experience any difficulty or problems when using it.

We also recommend analyzing other important aspects, in particular, the quality of profiles. A good niche Asian dating site is likely to promote its services in Asian countries to attract more singles. However, it not only lets them create a profile but also makes them prove their identities and upload a lot of photos (and often videos) to provide a better dating experience for men who use it. On top of that, if a site has video chat or live streams or live shows that can help you see that a member you are talking to is real, it’s also a good sign for everyone looking for legitimate Asian dating sites.

Conclusion

So, are there real Asian dating sites? Yes, there are safe, reputable, and more importantly, legit dating sites to meet Asian women—you only need to choose them between not-so-good platforms. We highly recommend spending some time on research—that will help you not only to distinguish good websites from poor-quality, suspicious sites but also choose the platform that will work perfectly for you. If you want to save some time, just choose one of the platforms on our list—each of them is worth joining and using.