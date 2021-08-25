7 Ways to Drive Traffic to Your Real Estate Listings

By Rahul Agrawal

Real estate listing is one of the factors that can speed up or slow down your property sale. If you’re listing homes or condos for sale, you surely want more and more people to see your listings. You need to have a listing that looks and shows better than your competitors for this to happen. The good news is that there are proven ways to drive traffic to your property listings. By leveraging technology to your advantage, you not only can boost traffic to your listings but also distinguish your listings from your competitors and accelerate sales.

This article discusses strategies you can use to increase traffic to your listings and boost sales. Read on.

1. Virtual Staging

Since 90% of property buyers are online looking to buy a property, you’ve only a few seconds to grab their attention. This makes the virtual marketplace extraordinarily competitive. With that kind of competition, you need to spruce up your listing to make it get ahead in the rat race.

Replace your old photos of cold and empty rooms with virtually staged photos to pique the interest of your buyers. But you need to hire a reputable company that does quality rendering work; otherwise, the virtually staged photos could look tacky. Virtual staging companies like Styldod does quality virtual staging at a cost that’s surprisingly affordable.

2. Drone Photography



Just as virtual staging magically transforms your empty rooms into a stylish abode, drone photography uses technology to create cinema-quality shots that attract buyers.

Drones in photography help create still shots with wide and sweeping aerial frames to dramatically highlight the entire property. Drone videos can be used to provide spectacular virtual tours of the interior or exterior of the home.

3. Strong Website



No matter where your prospects find you online, they eventually will end up on your website. If you don’t have a website, you have lost qualified leads. If you have a website and it’s good, the prospects who end up on your page will often explore your other listings as well. In short, traffic to your website means traffic to your listings.

If you don’t have a website, build one. If you want your existing website to be traffic-generating and lead-converting, you cannot rely on the premade, aesthetically pleasing templates that are easily available on the internet. You’ll need to hire a website-building solution provider who can build an SEO-optimized website.

4. Brand and Credibility Building



Your target demographic is not only important for marketing your listings, but it is also important to build your brand and credibility. So, create a website or a listing that attracts your target demographic. For example, if you are selling properties in a city that attracts millennials, your website cannot be outdated and busy. It should be rather sleek, easy to navigate while highlighting the features that attract the millennials.

5. Community Building

Since you’re in the business of selling and buying real estate, you’re already involved in community building up to a certain level. You can take a step further and sponsor a few community events. It doesn’t only allow you to give back to the community but also helps you promote your brand. Examples of community-building activities are:

Host home tours

Sponsor a league team

Host a historic tour of your city

Sponsor a DIY craft workshop involving local artisans

6. Video Tours

Property video tours are a worthy investment as they show the property in its best light. When you talk about the property in front of the camera, you help build trust and demonstrate to potential buyers that you know the property inside and out.

Since video tours are indexed, they also help you gain search engine traction. Ensure that you optimize the title of the video. Also, include a keyword-rich description of the property with information such as the address and the MLS number. Don’t forget to include the property details link on the website to direct visitors to the relevant page.

7. High-quality Images

Adding high-quality images to your listing can make all the difference in showing off your properties. If you have the budget, consider hiring a professional real estate photographer. But if you don’t, you can either consider investing in a good camera or use a smartphone to capture the images yourself. When taking photos, consider the property’s key features and focus your photography around showing them off. For example, if the property has a spacious deck, rather than taking a picture in the day, wait until dusk and add some warm lighting.

If you are still not happy with what you’ve clicked, send those images to image enhancement service providers – they are much cheaper than hiring a professional photographer and will make your images look professional and of high quality.

With just a bit of effort in implementing these strategies, not only are you making it easier for potential clients to find you, but you also increase the traffic to your listings and start generating even more leads.

About the Author

Rahul Agrawal is the Co-founder & Chief Business Officer at Styldod, where he has taught a computer to do interior design! Styldod provides the most hassle-free & inexpensive virtual staging solutions for real estate agents so they can sell their listings faster, and for higher prices. Rahul was also a co-founder of Mebelkart. He’s your everyday IIT Kanpur nerd who pushes the boundaries with his innovative entrepreneurial stints and is also a sound startup investor & advisor.