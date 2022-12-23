7 Ways Cloud-based POS Systems Improve Staff Management 

Labor is one of the most important components of a restaurant’s operation; the staff who prepare and serve your menu items are critical to the success of your food business.

When you hire the right set of people, you build a brand that earns the trust and respect of your customers. However, hiring is just the first step. To consistently have good employees, you must be able to train them and manage their performance.

A robust cloud-based POS system should help you manage employees efficiently using intuitive features and useful software integrations.

Here are 7 ways cloud-based POS helps streamline employee management.

How POS Improves Staff Management

Your POS system can do more than just take customer orders. Here’s how it helps with labor management.

1. Track Employee Attendance and Performance

With a cloud-based POS system, you can accurately track employees’ work hours and contributions. You can easily spot who is working overtime or undertime and quickly determine productivity.

You can also integrate it with employee management platforms that let you manage work schedules and allow employees to request leaves and take time off.

With a cloud-based POS, you can eliminate cumbersome and frustrating outdated clocking systems.

2. Efficiently Manage Payroll

When employee attendance is managed through your POS, it becomes easier to calculate fair compensation. You can smoothly tie in metrics like sales per staff, table turnaround times, tips, etc., and use the data to improve employee reward systems.

A cloud-based POS can also calculate per day or per hour salaries and ensure errors from manual calculations are avoided. You can also integrate it with a bookkeeping system that gives you visibility on labor costs.

3. Accurately Forecast Labor Requirements

When it comes to staff management, restaurants should strive to achieve the perfect balance between the right number of employees and service quality. This balancing act can be a complicated task if you do not understand your sales trends.

A restaurant POS system can show you your busiest days and hours. Since it records historical sales data, you can even go back and pinpoint seasonal peaks and prepare accordingly. You’ll know when to hire extra staff, order extra inventory, and prepare items in advance to accommodate the surge in orders.

Using the data from your POS, you can avoid making hiring mistakes that lead to unproductive or overburdened staff.

4. Improve Staff Efficiency

A cloud-based POS is intuitive and easy to use. New hires can learn to use them quickly and won’t spend lots of time trying to familiarize themselves with its visual interface. Furthermore, extra features such as recipe catalogs and recipe management tools will help new chefs learn dishes quickly, adjust recipe costing when necessary, and ensure seamless knowledge transfer.

Another example of a great feature is table management, which helps waiters maximize seating arrangements and attend to customers quickly.

5. Enhance Security

Giving your staff access to your POS is crucial for them to do their jobs well. However, there’s always the risk of security breaches and privacy issues. Untrained staff can accidentally make changes in using your system, resulting in grave errors.

You shouldn’t give everyone in the company equal access to your systems. Only authorized staff should be able to view sensitive information like financial reports, proprietary recipes, and private customer information.

Cloud-based POS systems allow you to set specific user roles to designate staff assignments. For example, only cashiers can access the cash register, while only chefs should get access to recipe information. You can also set a manager to review inventory stock counts before they’re entered into the system to prevent erroneous changes.

6. Improve Employee Communication

Restaurants rely on staff having good communication to deliver stellar customer service. A team that communicates well is like a well-oiled machine that produces consistent results.

Cloud-based POS systems help achieve communication goals with tools such as a kitchen display system, that ensures orders are passed accurately from servers to the kitchen.

Another helpful add-on feature is delivery management, which streamlines orders from various channels like third-party delivery aggregators and an online website.

7. Increase Employee Satisfaction

When employees are given tools that make their jobs easier, they perform better and are more satisfied with their jobs. This encourages them to stay longer with the company and deliver their best to customers.

It’s a win-win situation for your business because you get to retain top talent, won’t waste time and resources training new staff, and provide a consistent guest experience.

Choose a System that Grows With Your Business

Having the right system is key to staying relevant in the evolving landscape of the restaurant industry. With the POS at the center of your business, you can expect that all innovations will revolve around it, including how you manage employees.

Beat the competition by investing in the best POS partner with features that grow your sales, improve employee management, and streamline operations.