7 Things to Keep in Mind While Testing a Mobile App

Testing and mobile experience have become very important for the performance of mobile apps. Even a little bug or slightest error can make the user install the app and install a competitor’s app for the same requirement. Therefore, exhaustive and efficient mobile app testing is more important than before. As a result, organisations look for the best mobile app testing companies.

Keeping this situation under consideration, we are presenting seven things that must be kept under consideration while testing mobile apps.

Storage and capacity

The app’s performance is dependent on the memory of the smartphone. Some feature-rich apps perform as per the expectations. A cross platform app performs differently on mobile and web devices. This is another important aspect of mobile app testing. As a result, existing and latest mobile features are very important to keep in mind. They will assist in shaping the performance of the app.

Platform Versatility

Another thing to keep in mind is the gamut of the operating systems and various versions available. It is quite simple for an iPhone app because Apple plays a major role in facilitating the unity of design and functionality. Android requires a little more effort. The current version of Android operating system is Android 12. However, there are numerous devices in this world that support the older versions 11 and 10. This must be kept under consideration while testing.

Interruption testing

Other than all the magnificent capabilities, phones and smartphones are used to make send and receive calls. Therefore, there is a possibility for a customer to get a call unexpectedly. As a business, one is required to ensure that the app performs smoothly and does not shut brusquely. It only stops when the priority action is given by the user.

Screen Orientation

Automation screen rotation is another common feature in smartphones. Customers expect a few apps to robotically acclimatise to a screen when we twist and turn it. An application must function according to the rotation of the screen. It must rotate actually to its original size after tilting it to your preferred position.

Battery Usage

Majority of the apps nowadays, encompass geo-positioning to offer the customers with real-time or authentic information. To evaluate battery usage of the app, quality assurance engineers should primarily evaluate the battery status prior to testing, and then different functions must be performed within the app. This is an imperative feature because you won’t want end users to bear the burden of battery drainage due to installation of your application.

Bluetooth and Near Field Interactions with Other Devices

One of the most significant things to remember regarding mobile devices is that they sometimes incorporate Near Fields Communication or Bluetooth to communicate with other devices. Therefore, if you develop an application that is envisioned to manage a 3rd party device with Bluetooth, you will be required to assess the degree to which they interact and the sorts of weaknesses that might occur along the way.

Permissions

Sometimes, a mobile app performs in a restricted sand-box. This is because of the privacy of the user. For this reason, an application requires permission to have access to some important mobile resources required for app functioning. Sometimes, quality assurance teams ignore the permission. For example, when they are operating on a messenger, using the storage would block sharing files using the app. QA teams require comprehensive research on test cases incorporating consents.

Conclusion

After viewing the discussion above, mobile app testing can be extremely difficult at times. This is because there are difficulties that are perhaps ignored provided their unlimited numbers. Therefore, when you are testing a mobile app, it is advised to take opinion from specialists and find good mobile app testing companies.