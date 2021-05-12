7 Simple Tips to Keep Your Pet Healthy During Pandemic

Many countries are on their knees trying to make sense of the pandemic. In a bid to keep citizens safe, a lot of countries have instituted a stay-at-home order. These are trying times, and desperate measures are needed for people to remain safe and sane.

As many people are looking for ways to keep themselves safe, it is also essential to care for our four-legged friends. While there is no definite proof that animals can be carriers of the virus, it is necessary not to take chances and consider ways to keep them safe. In this regards, here are seven tested tips to keep your pet safe during the pandemic:

1. Be informed on Various Strains of the Virus.

Have you been told that dogs and other pets do not get Coronavirus? It is not a license to sit down and fold your hands. There is a canine coronavirus that is different from COVID-19. Coronavirus is an umbrella name for other viruses that trigger illness in people, animals, and birds. While many Coronavirus strains are specific to a particular species, a few can be transferred between animals and people. Coronavirus itself originated from bats to humans and evolved to be a human strain.

Feline and canine coronavirus strains are species-specific, removing the need to worry about contracting it from your pets. Your pet can get enteric Coronavirus which attacks the intestinal tract and leads to mild diarrhea. While the canine coronavirus vaccine will protect your dog from enteric Coronavirus, it will not guard them against Covid-19.

2. Have Enough Pet Supplies

Covid-19 has declared war on the human generation, so you do not have the luxury of going to the grocery store as you please. As a result, it makes sense to stock up on essential supplies should there be an emergency and limit your trip outdoors where you risk exposure.

Aim for a 30 days’ supply that includes essentials like medications, foods, and litter. All your pets should have their tags and collars with the correct information. Make sure your pet’s ID tag has his name, your contact (phone number and address) alongside any medical needs. This information also needs to be on the pet’s carrier, as it is essential to your Pet Life.

3. Be Updated on the most accurate News about Covid-19.

The COVID-19 pandemic caught the world by surprise. As a result, scientists and researchers are working tirelessly to understand the virus. This makes it essential to watch out for news and updates on the virus and how it might affect you.

Avoid relying on social media as the probability of getting authentic news there is low. You should aim for scientific facts about the virus, which could reveal how it affects animals. Experts recommend established top health agencies like the World Health Organization, American Veterinary Medical Association, and many others.

4. Proper Hydration and Nutrition

The key to staying healthy is healthy and balanced nutrition, which applies to animals as well. Their feed needs to be high in the proper nutrient. Stock up on enough food and feed them at the right time. Make sure they have access to a clean bowl of water every time. Check with your vet to see if you can offer your pets wet food. There are pet startups with a sole focus on healthy wet food options for cats and dogs. Such food items range from fish, chicken, paneer and vegetables, etc. We recommend the fresh, homemade option as they are healthy.

Moreover, personalized meals are also the option based on your pet’s age, weight, breed, and health needs.

5. Be in Constant Touch with Your Vet

It is essential not to neglect your pet’s vaccination and consultation in this trying time. Thanks to the pandemic, there are veterinarians on standby online available to answer your queries on your pet’s health. Some vets will gladly visit your home if you do not want to make a trip to their office. They can be helpful for the right advice on medicine, food, and other health services. Ensure you have the contact details of your vet alongside essential helpline phone numbers if you need help with your pet.

Your pet should be up to date with its deworming and vaccination schedule, so make sure to keep track of it. The pandemic period is not a time to miss your pet’s vaccination. Vaccines will boost their immune system and keep them protected from deadly diseases.

6. Make Handwashing a Habit

Washing your hand is a means of protecting you and your pet. It will limit the probability of transferring any pathogen to your pet while restricting the possibility of contracting any virus from your pet. As a result, make sure to follow the basic hygiene principle around your pet. Make handwashing a habit before and after every contact with your pet, their supplies, and food.

7. Take Care of Their Mental Health

While people do not advise you to visit a dog park, try to maintain your pet’s routine. Give them the needed attention and try to keep their schedule the same, like playing, sleeping, feeding, etc. Let them get mild exercise in and around the vicinity. Watch out for disturbing or unusual behavior like hoarding, peeing, or pooping around the house, and contact your veterinarian for help.

Conclusion

While the world is trying to make sense of the pandemic, you can take helpful steps to keep your pets in good condition. Here are useful tips to help them stay healthy during the pandemic.