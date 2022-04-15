7 Reasons Why Businesses Need Proxy Servers

The internet is becoming less private every day. The mobile app and websites you browse have a keen interest in keeping track of your every move.

Thanks to the ever-evolving technology! They’re doing everything to assist individuals and businesses in staying private. How? Well, with the help of proxy servers!

In recent years, proxy servers have become more popular in the business world. But many ordinary users still have a limited understanding of proxy servers’ primary function.

Often many people associate proxy servers’ function with accessing geo-restricted content like Netflix. But, proxy servers can do a lot more than unlock Netflix content and maintain your privacy. They are vital for businesses that have premises online.

A proxy server acts as a protective link between your computer and the internet. It will display a unique IP address instead of your device’s IP address.

Also, internet service providers use ISP proxies to improve their service offerings. Here are a few reasons business owners need to invest in proxy servers.

1. Safeguards Corporate and Institutional Security

There has been an increase in hacking and data breaches online. Thus organizations with an online presence are in great danger.

Online data breaches are affecting billions of people every year on the internet. So, every time an organization uses the internet with an exposed IP address risks cyber-attacks.

It’s easy for third parties like a bitter competitor, hacker, or enraged consumer to steal your data or cause other breaches.

It poses a great risk to your social media and financial accounts. A data breach can cause these accounts to be flagged and frozen. Besides, harming your business reputation is an expensive affair.

Leverage proxy servers as they act as a protective layer between your computer servers and external web traffic. This will give hackers a difficult time gaining access to your computer server. But their efforts will bounce at your proxy server.

2. Secures Your IP Address

Masking your IP address is one of the most apparent advantages of using a proxy server. They prevent the server that directs your target website from determining your actual address.

In rare cases, servers restrict businesses or individuals from accessing specific websites. In case this happens, a proxy server may help your organization. Proxy servers allow your organization to access the restricted website instantly.

Some countries also have strict rules for their citizens and order all ISPs to block specific websites. Thus, proxies can be beneficial if you’re in a geo-restricted country. You can check the free proxy server list to find the one suitable for your organization. You must consider a free proxy that is accessible in your country.

3. You Can Get More Accurate Data

Accessing a competitor’s domain exposes your identity, and you might receive inaccurate or misleading info. Therefore, it is vital to use proxy servers to mask your IP address. And this gives you a favorable opportunity to research competitors’ product offerings and price ranges.

Free proxy servers may not give you all these advantages, but residential proxies may be valuable. It ensures you have unbiased data in your hands, allowing your company to stay competitive.

Using effective proxy servers spares your organization from these problems. While giving you access to whatever you want in the virtual world.

4. Controls Employee Internet Usage

Limiting time spent on irrelevant websites connected to business activities is most firms’ dream. Companies usually restrict social media, e-commerce, and other unrelated sites.

It is vital to monitor employees’ internet activity to protect organizations against breaches. At times employees may access sites that can compromise a firm’s internet security. Whether done intentionally or unintentionally, it may result in severe consequences.

Besides, it’s expected that some employees may have access to an inappropriate website. Most companies invest in a proxy server to manage their internal networks.

So this ensures when employees use the internet, they connect through a proxy server. If you have access to a proxy list, your managers can pick one suitable for your organization. This can help you monitor traffic that passes through your network server. Therefore it makes it easy for them to block any sites that employees should not visit.

5. Balancing Traffic to Prevent Your Server From Crashing

One of the most annoying things for consumers is visiting a website, and it’s not accessible. It gets even worse when they need the services or product urgently.

But with the help of proxy servers, this can be a non-issue for your organization. And you will retain all your existing and potential clients.

This is possible since proxy servers can help store your website’s info across multiple servers. The various locations help reduce traffic and prevent your website from crashing.

Moreover, a proxy can balance your client’s requests hence preventing overburden. As a result, your clients will have a seamless experience using your website.

6. Perform Sensitive Tasks Anonymously

One of the dominant features of proxy servers is to anonymize online traffic. But not many people know how this function is vital for organizations.

Reporters, whistleblowers, and security officials maximize the benefits of proxy servers. It offers an extra layer of protection for themselves, their clients, sources, companies, and partners.

So you can protect any ongoing research, development, or other business activities using proxy servers.

Consistent proxies make it hard for spies to trace your web traffic. This makes it easy for your employees to carry out sensitive tasks anonymously.

7. Speed Up Online Browsing

When a company receives massive web traffic can lead to your site crashing. And this may cause your users to see a 404 error page when they visit your site.

Often this results in a negative brand reputation, poor company sales, and search results ranking in the long run. Proxy servers help direct traffic to other web servers hence preventing this problem.

This is beneficial to your organization as users will have a breeze when browsing your site.

Keep in mind the length of time users wait on a website reduces the number of queries they would have asked. Proxy servers can help cache pages that are regularly visited.

So when the site receives a similar request in the future, it will load faster and use less bandwidth. Moreover, they can eliminate website ads and compress traffic to increase the loading speed.

Key Take Away

Often, businesses believe not investing in proxy servers saves them money. But investing in proxy servers has numerous benefits for organizations.

They provide excellent services for protecting your information in the online world. But it depends on how it’s set up on your internal network, why you are using proxies, and if a trustworthy third party manages the server.