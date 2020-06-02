7 Reasons Why a Logo is Important to Your Business

When building a successful business, one of the key factors that you need to take into account is your logo. Creating a logo may not be top of your agenda, however, it’s an integral component of making your brand successful.

Alongside positive referrals and high-quality products, your logo can be a great way to make a strong first impression, helping to boost your customer and client base. If you’re about to launch a business and want to know more, here are 7 reasons why a logo is important to a business.

Creates a Great First Impression

Your logo is the first thing that consumers will see. Acting as the face of your business, it’s vital that you create a strong first impression, otherwise consumers may go elsewhere. Creating an eye-catching design will make your audience take notice, so learning how to make a logo should be your first step. You can create your own logo at Wix.com using their logo maker – with your own added customizations like color choice, fonts and shapes.

Gets You Recognized

For a business logo to be effective, it needs to be easy to recognize both in large and small print. Customers need to recognize your company with ease, whether it’s displayed on a smartphone, a digital advert, or plastered on a billboard. For consumers to identify your logo, it needs to have a simplistic design and should not compete with other business logos. The last thing you want is to run an advertising campaign and find customers confusing trademarked logos with yours. You should also know that having a logo that is similar to a trademarked one could land you in legal trouble.

Fosters Brand Loyalty

In addition to boosting brand recognition, a logo can be an effective tool for developing brand loyalty. Having a logo that your consumers latch on to both mentally and physically will turn potential consumers into loyal followers of your brand. Depending on the business you run, it’s possible to distribute merchandise or promotional items that feature your logo. There are lots of companies who hand out free business shirts and pens with their logo prominently displayed on them to spread brand awareness.

Proof of Your Professionalism

Building credibility as a business is key to securing long-lasting customers. Without a reputable logo, there is no real business, so while a logo may act as a small aspect of your company’s day to day operations, they are still an important part. In the modern world we live in, potential customers know what they want, so having a prominent logo will help portray you as a reliable and trustworthy business.

Builds Trust

No matter what kind of company you run, it’s likely that you have a pool of competitors who are fighting for the same customers. Trust can go a long way in establishing a successful business, so if you are wanting to attract a young audience for example, your logo should follow suit and fit the message you’re trying to convey. You may not realize it, but the choice of color you pick for your logo can have an impact on how successful your brand is. Blue is known to stir up trust, whereas excessive yellow can make your consumers anxious. For your audience to believe in your brand’s message, having a logo that sparks positivity is key.

Establishes an Emotional Connection

When you think about all the famous logos from big giants, what kind of emotion do you experience? Logos tend to be the first thing that creates the emotional connection that you have with your favorite brands. If consumers can connect with your logo on a personal level, they’re far more likely to never forget your brand, and if they have good memories of your company, they are likely to stay loyal to your business and continue to use your products and services. If a logo is poorly designed, this can turn consumers off and cause them to go elsewhere with a company they feel more comfortable with.

Creates Consistency

We live in a world where companies exist on various platforms, such as social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. When creating a logo for your business, it needs to be rubber-stamped everywhere in order to make an impression. Having some sort of consistency is vital for ensuring your company is properly and clearly represented, regardless of where it appears. Consistency helps keep your business relevant, establishes your reputation, and maintains your message.

A logo for your business is far more than just an image. A reputable and eye-catching logo is the point of recognition for clients, customers, and wider audiences. Regardless of how big your operation is, a logo acts as an important foundation for your company’s branding.