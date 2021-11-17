The Covid-19 pandemic has not only changed our ordinary way of life, but also made us look for alternative ways of keeping safe and sound. As we know, the tension on the healthcare sector has risen significantly. Luckily for us, the active development of healthcare apps has improved the quality of our life and solved some urgent issues. Nowadays the ability to provide medical services remotely is of pivotal importance! That is why custom healthcare software development has become sophisticated and advanced.

This article will be devoted to 7 most popular types of healthcare software. This information will be entirely beneficial for business owners and customers as well. After all, we must keep abreast of the times!

1. Electronic health record (EHR)

This type of software is considered to be the most popular one. Its main purpose is to optimize and speed up the patient records management. EHR enables access to the patient laboratory results, history, prescribed medicines, etc. Thanks to this data healthcare personnel are capable of providing high-quality services. Moreover, the vast majority of EHR can be integrated with a financial panel, which simplifies the process of financial transactions.

2. Medical research software

Unlike the previous software this one provides healthcare personnel with invaluable information for self-education. Such medical research software contains enormous depositories of medical literature. It serves like an online library for healthcare staff training. However, some basic computer skills are essential for making use of medical research software.

3. Medical diagnosis software

Medical diagnosis platforms make the work of healthcare specialists much easier. Firstly, it helps them make accurate diagnosis very quickly. For people requiring urgent help even a few seconds can be critical. The efficiency and accuracy of such software may be explained by AI support.

4. Medical imaging software

This kind of healthcare software is not so widely spread. However, it is crucial for orthopedists, dentists, dental surgeons, cardiologists, neurologists, gynecologists, urologists, and oncologies. Medical imaging platforms enable 3D modeling and PET/CT scanning.

5. Healthcare billing software

It is a pivotal instrument for conducting financial activities. Healthcare billing software reduces the risks of payment and transaction errors. Thanks to it, hospitals are capable of saving on labour costs. The most beneficial aspect of using such a software is that it reduces the paperload and provides automated reporting. We must also remember about insurance payment, which may be also done via healthcare billing software. For more information visit https://diceus.com/health-insurance-quoting-software/ .

6. Healthcare scheduling software

Healthcare scheduling software provides people with the ability to book an appointment. Everything may be done online within a few seconds. Clients are capable of choosing the most appropriate specialist, location and time. Moreover, thanks to push notifications clients get reminders about their appointment. Due to the speed of modern life this feature is entirely beneficial. Healthcare scheduling software helps patients avoid queuing and catching other viruses while doing it.

7. Personal health record software

Personal health software is frequently called medical diaries. The main objective of such online platforms is to provide patients with the opportunity to track their diagnosis and take control over their health issues. These programs are available at all hospitals and make the doctors’ life much easier.

Just imagine lying in bed and getting a proper treatment remotely! In terms of Covid-19 pandemic it is not a wish but a necessity. All the sensations and symptoms a patient has are sent to a healthcare practitioner in real time. Moreover, for people suffering from some chronic conditions personal health record software is a tool for keeping their doctor informed about their state of health.

Drawing conclusions

Online healthcare platforms are essential for providing high-quality medical services for patients. The variety of such software is multiple and everyone can opt for the most appealing ones. Moreover, despite the growing number of such apps, there is still enough space for those who want to build their own product. So just make use of available technological advances and appealing opportunities.