7 Most Common Workplace Injuries

The workplace is one of the essential parts of our lives. It provides for many necessities in life but can also be a potential death trap. Working hazards are severe and prone to happen at any given time, causing injury to your health or even death. Many risks can be prevented, and some even eliminated; however, there are still many dangers in the workplace.

1. Carpal Tunnel Syndrome

According to Obral Silk & Pal, carpal tunnel syndrome is defined as a median nerve entrapment at the wrist. It can be caused by overuse of the hand, wrist, and fingers while doing tasks that require repetitive motions of the hands. Extended use of these motions over time can cause carpal tunnel syndrome. The symptoms are burning pain in the fingers and wrists, numbness, and the feeling of pins and needles in your hand.

2. Overuse of the Body Parts

Overusing body parts can cause injuries such as strain, strain injuries, and carpal tunnel syndrome. Overuse can also cause pinky finger pain and hand cramps. It is essential to take frequent breaks to prevent overuse injuries.

3. Slips and Falls

Slips and falls in the workplace are often considered work accidents, even if the worker is at fault. Drops and falls in the workplace cause injuries to the limbs, torso, and head. These injuries are often work-related but can result in head, spine, or extremities trauma. Common injuries caused by slips and falls are back strain, shoulder injury, and wrist injury.

4. Repetitive Motion Injury

Repetitive motion injuries are common because most jobs require repetitive motions. Repetitive motion injuries can be caused by working at a computer for too long or repeatedly making the same hand motions. Symptoms of repetitive motion injury include pain in your hands, wrists, elbows, or shoulders.

5. Neck Injuries

Neck injuries are relatively common in the workplace, especially for lifting heavy objects. These injuries are often caused by forceful or awkward movements, stress, or poor posture. Symptoms of neck injury include pain, weakness, dizziness, or numbness in your neck. A chiropractor can alleviate your neck pain and help you prevent future injuries from occurring.

6. Burns

Burns are also common in the workplace but preventable. Burns can occur from grease splatter, scalding liquids, and exposure to fire. It is essential to be vigilant of work environment hazards that can cause burns. An employee should always wear the appropriate clothing, gloves, and eyewear. Never lift or move hot equipment without help from a coworker and never carry open flames near flammable material.

7. Cuts and Lacerations

Cuts and lacerations are frequent injuries in the workplace if the employee is not careful. Cuts and lacerations can occur from working with machines, being careless, or stepping on broken glass. When you work with sharp objects, simple cuts can be prevented by wearing a pair of gloves. Gloves should always be worn when lifting heavy objects.

The workplace can seem dangerous, but it isn’t as bad as you think. You need to be vigilant and aware of the dangers near you while you are working. Remember that most work-related injuries can be prevented with the proper safety equipment. You should always check with your employer or supervisor before taking any safety precautions to see if they can accommodate your needs.