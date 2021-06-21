Investing and trading are different from each other. While a lot of people might know this, it’s different for people who are still confused. In trading, a certain amount of money is traded on a broker platform to generate income within a short period, if the trade is successful. Unlike investing, as a trader trades with a certain amount of money, the result is determined without a delay. There’s a lot of broker platforms for trading forex, CBDs, and ETFs such as FXTM, Plus500, Xtrade, and others. You can check the Fxtm review here to learn about the broker’s services.

However, investing is totally different because it takes a long time before maturity. And most importantly, you have the option of investing for a short or long period.

Here’s a list of 7 key differences between investing and trading:

1. Capital Management

In trading, traders monitor the fluctuation of the currency market to make money. Trading gives traders the ability to manage their capital easily without a delay but the investment can take years before an investor can reclaim their capital.

However, investments are only based on investors trying to manage capital by compounding their earnings. Investors make purchases of stocks while waiting for their value to increase for benefits.

2. Compounding Ability

Trading doesn’t give traders the ability to compound their earnings, but it’s quite different for investors. The longer they wait, the better chance they have for their money to continue increasing. A single trade doesn’t last long and lacks the ability to compound its gains.

3. Risk

Both trading and investing contain risks. Investors and traders are both on the verge of losing their earnings. Trading involves a higher amount of risks because there’s no easy way to cash out your capital. Whenever you start losing a trade, you end up losing everything.

However, investing is totally different because you stand a chance of recovering a specific amount of money when your investment is not going as planned. And investment takes years before maturity, which makes it different from trading.

4. Time Frame

The results of trades are often determined in a few hours. But investments can take months or even years depending on the type of investment. Also, the longer an investment takes, the better chance an investor has to avoid losing money. Trading is only done for a few hours to generate a massive return.

5. Trading Skills vs Investing Knowledge

Traders don't require knowledge because having the skills is what's necessary. With the skills of trading, a trader can determine the market rate of investment to bid on it. Traders learn to time the market and bid on it for a successful outcome. They analyze the market based on what the result of a trade can be.

Investing is all about market knowledge. If you don’t have knowledge about an investment, you will probably end up losing your capital. With adequate knowledge of investing, you can determine the future outcome of investments.

6. Market Price vs Value

While traders evaluate the market price to make a bid, investors depend solely on the market value. Traders spend a lot of their time on market price monitoring what the outcome would be in the next few minutes or hours.

7. Traders Aim at short-term Price Movement

Unlike investing, trading is only short-term. Traders aim at the short-term price to make returns. There are different ways traders determine the short-term price movement such as reading news, analyzing, and others.

Both trading and investing is a lucrative way of making money. However, they differ a little in terms of how the analysis is done.

