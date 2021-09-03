7 Incredible TikTok Features for Brands to Increase The Exposure

By Anne Joseph

Brands concentrate more on social media channels to get more engagement. TikTok blew up all the competitions and became the most downloaded application with 800 million monthly active users. On average, people spend an hour on TikTok by driving traffic either to the websites or their TikTok accounts.

The growth of TikTok has been going crazy for the past two years beyond the expert’s expectations. Since TikTok is a visual platform, people show much more interest than any other site, thus increasing the engagement rate tremendously. The impression of TikTok leftover 150 countries in 75 languages.

TikTok usage is leaning towards the younger generation under age 16 to 24 years. The higher engagement of teenagers lets the brands and businesses involve their marketing plan on TikTok for growth. Businesses with the perfect marketing strategy acquire potential customers and followers through TikTok.

In this article, we are driving into the unbelievable tips to drive audiences for your brand and make it popular using the TikTok platform.

Basics Of TikTok

TikTok is the trendiest platform on social media that is continuously grabbing the attention of Millennials. Any user on TikTok can make shorter videos for 15 seconds, and if needed, you can extend the same to 60 seconds. Since TikTok is a video-sharing platform, the audience’s engagement rate remains higher than ever. If you want your brand to stream on TikTok, make high-quality, unique, engaging, and entertaining videos.

Continuous traction on TikTok’s performance may make you a hitmaker by gaining enormous popularity. Like other social media, the engagement rate on TikTok depends on the number of likes, comments, and shares for your video. Make your video exciting and shine on TikTok.

Is TikTok Good For Brands?

Yes! Definitely, TikTok is the perfect medium for brands to grow their popularity. Since the audiences on TikTok are widespread globally, brands can quickly get international audiences with the right marketing strategy. TikTok nowadays became a storm among audiences; that is why marketers are using TikTok for brand growth.

Using TikTok, brands can gain potential audiences, build trustworthy relationships, increase brand awareness with more conversions, and raise popularity with your regular content.

Top 7 TikTok Features To Gain Brand Exposure

TikTok is perfectly molded for brands to explore their unique talents among target audiences worldwide. There are plenty of effective marketing ideas for brands to market on TikTok. Here, I will give you the seven incredible hacks to fly your brand on success using the TikTok platform.

1. Build Unique And Informative Content

TikTok is a convenient platform to express your creativity among global audiences. As there are millions of people and thousands of videos streaming daily, audiences will look into your video if you publish with some different ideas than others. When your content looks inspirational and informative, you will gain potential followers on TikTok that boosts your brand awareness.

Even if you do not have an idea in creating such unique content, first go through the account of successful brands on TikTok to gather new ideas. Before posting your content, ensure that it is unique and not copied from other accounts.

2. Go Behind The TikTok Trends

The most effective way to reach your content to wider audiences is by following up on the TikTok trends. As all know, TikTok is an engaging platform filled with trending songs and videos. Every day, there are thousands of videos trending on TikTok, and some do not reach success. So, if you need your video to be on the success list, follow the current trends and make videos accordingly.

Trends are fast-moving on TikTok, so a regular analysis on the For You page will help to stay on the latest updates. When your video contains trending topics, it pours your views and likes for your TikTok video.

Note: Always be the first to post on TikTok trends to keep your brand in the audience’s mind.

3. Include TikTok Effects And Filters

TikTok is an engaging medium filled with enormous tools and features to improve your brand reach. Millions of people share exciting videos on TikTok every day. To stand out in these competitions, you have to implement something new in each video to pause your audiences in watching your video.

For that, TikTok provides various filters and effects to make your video more effective for the audience’s view. The option to add filters and effects are inbuilt on TikTok under the effects tab and split into the following categories:

Beauty

New

Trending

Funny

Interactive

Editing and

Animal categories

With this, TikTok also offers a green screen effect where you can choose a specific image and replace it with your video background.

4. Use Trending Hashtags

The most effective way for TikTok to explore your brand to your target audiences is by incorporating the trending hashtags on your video. Most brands use the branded hashtags to gain exposure and mainly promote their products and services. When you use the right hashtags, it increases your market value and gains popularity for your brand very quickly.

If you want to show your brand presence on TikTok, participate in hashtag challenges or use relevant hashtags on your content. When more people find your brand, the real followers peep on your TikTok account and help to connect with loyal followers.

5. Try Influencer Marketing

Influencer collaboration is famous on all social media sites to gain potential followers. TikTok is also an effective medium for influencers to reach brands and help them to land on success. Concentrate well before choosing the influencer. The key to success in influencer marketing is selecting the right influencer suitable for your brand growth.

If your target audience matches the followers of influencers, your influencer campaign leads to success. Since influencers always generate authentic content, loyal audiences gather on your brand with their original words. As a result, more traffic for your brand comes and gains new followers for your brand.

6. Advertising On TikTok

TikTok advertising is a great feature that helps to increase your brand voice among the target audiences. It allows you to target your audiences based on their age, gender, location, language, interest, and behavior. With the specific target, your brand can easily reach the target audiences in a short time.

Ads on TikTok came into live in 2018 with six different types:

In-Feed Native ads

Top View ads

Brand Takeover ads

Branded effects

Hashtag Challenge ads

Influencer ads

7. Track And Analyse TikTok Metrics

Improve your performance in your upcoming posts by tracking and analyzing the metrics on your TikTok account. The Pro account on TikTok provides you with the perfect insights into your account’s performance. These metrics help you to get an idea with great content and improve your marketing strategy.

The Pro account concentrate on giving the following three insights;

Profile Insights: It gives the analyzed result of your profile, i.e., how many of them visited your profile for the last 7 to 28 days.

Content Insights: These metrics report your content performance and give the result of which type of content gets higher reach and engagement among audiences.

Followers Insights: These insights give you a report of how many followers you gathered for the last 7 to 28 days.

Bottom Line

The world is now changing to the interest where there is no rest for online usage. Mainly, social media’s growth is excellent, including TikTok. It has millions of trending videos uploaded every minute and keeps people engaging with attractive content. The main reason to see the brands successful in the TikTok platform is because of their engaging and unique content.

I hope the above blog helps you to explore your brand among broader audiences. Make use of it effectively and shine your brand on TikTok!

About the Author

Anne Joseph is a passionate social media writer and working at Bouxtie. She has strong strategy skills in developing and managing social media campaigns. She loves to make new connections and enjoy the opportunity to work with social media influencers. Start following her on Twitter.com.