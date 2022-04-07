7 Hangover Cures Every Student Needs To Know

You’re bound to have plenty of nights out on the cards at university, either to celebrate a housemate’s birthday, exam success – or just because.

When staying at student accommodation, most people have pre-drinks as it means they can spend less in pubs, clubs and bars.

Whilst you’re trying to be sensible and not mix your drinks, though, your mates are at the bar ordering a round of shots for everyone. And naturally, you’ll have to return the favour and get the next round of drinks in (either that or pay for the taxi home!).

After partying hard, you’ll more than likely be suffering from a banging headache and experiencing feelings of regret and self-pity the next morning.

Alcohol can take up to 11 hours to leave your system. However, there are a few things that will help you to recover faster.

Let’s take a closer look at what you can do before you start drinking and the morning after.

7 of the best hangover cures

1. Line your stomach before you go out

Going out on an empty stomach never ends well. You’ll probably wake up with a splitting headache and feel absolutely rotten.

The best way to prevent a hangover from hell is to devour some delicious grub before drinking – the greasier, the better. The fat will help to line the walls of your stomach and, essentially, slow down the rate of alcohol absorption, meaning you won’t get (as) drunk (as) quickly.

Pasta, sausage and mash, and beans on toast are all brilliant options.

2. Drink water

Wondering why you need to make so many toilet trips once you’ve broken the seal? Alcohol blocks the creation of a chemical called vasopressin, which causes the kidneys to send water straight to the bladder, instead of retaining it in the body.

Booze can also expel up to four times as much water – leading to dehydration and dry mouth.

To prevent the dreaded hangover the next day, have a glass of water between each drink. It’s also a good idea to drink a bottle of water when you get back to your student accommodation.

3. Pace yourself

The NHS recommends that men and women drink no more than 14 units a week and spread their drinking over 3 or more days if possible.

Knowing your units will help you to control your alcohol intake. To put this into perspective, a small glass of wine is approximately 1.5 units and a pint of beer is between 2 and 3 units.

It can take your body around one hour to break down just one unit of alcohol (i.e. a shot). So, before you down one drink and pick up your next, allow your body some time to absorb the booze. You’ll thank us in the morning!

4. Avoid mixing your drinks

You might crack open a bottle of wine and share it with your housemates before heading into town, and then switch to a refreshing gin and tonic or vodka and coke when you get to the venue. While most students do the same thing, it’s not recommended.

Different types of alcohol contain different levels of congeners (naturally occurring substances in alcoholic beverages) and chemicals, which means they’ll affect you differently.

So, choose your tipple of choice – and stick to it!

5. Walk home

If you’re staying at CARO Lettings’ student accommodation in Liverpool, you’ll only be a short walk from the hustle and bustle of the city – meaning you won’t need to hail a cab at the end of the night.

Of course, you should never walk home alone drunk or in heels you can barely walk in – but the fresh air can help you sober up. In most cases, you’ll pass a takeaway shop on your way home too, which will absorb some of the booze you’ve drunk.

6. Don’t forget to eat

You might not feel like it when you first wake up, but eating will help you on the road to recovery.

Some of the best hangover cures include a hearty fry-up. This will replace the fatty acids and break down the alcohol in your liver, allowing you to feel more human.

If you can’t face a full English breakfast, try wholemeal toast or a banana.

7. Sleep it off

Some people look forward to tucking into some greasy food the morning after a heavy night out, whilst others couldn’t think of anything worse.

If you’re struggling to get out of bed without feeling like the room is spinning – and you’ve not got any lectures or revision to be getting on with – you’ll be better off sleeping your hangover off. Just keep a glass of water handy so you don’t get a dry mouth.

If you’re unable to get some shut-eye, turn to Netflix and shove a film on. You can’t go wrong with some hangover comfort TV when you’re feeling fragile!

And there you have it – our top tips for curing a hangover. Follow these and you’re sure to feel better soon.