7 Fun Side Hustle Ideas (and What They Pay)

Do you want to make some extra money but not commit to a full-time job? A side hustle might be the solution for you!

Here are seven fun side hustles that you can do in your spare time.

So whether you’re looking for a way to make some extra cash, start your own business, or just want something fun in your free time, read on for some great ideas!

1. Start dropshipping

Dropshipping is a great way to make side money. You simply create an online store and sell products sourced from a supplier.

When a user orders a product from your store, the supplier should ship the product directly to the customer’s door.

You can dropship virtually any type of product, but there are a few things to keep in mind.

First, you’ll need to find a supplier willing to dropship the products you want to sell.

Second, you’ll need to set up your store’s shipping process so that the customer’s order is automatically fulfilled and shipped by the supplier when it is placed.

Dropshipping can be a great way to earn money as you can do it in your spare time and don’t commit your whole day to it.

What it pays:

The earned money from dropshipping depends on the type of product you choose to sell and the size of your audience. Typically, you can earn 20-30% from each sale.

2. Begin freelancing

Freelancing is a great side hustle to make money. With freelancing, you can work from home and choose your own hours.

There are many different freelance jobs that you can do, but some of the most common ones include writing, graphic design, content writing.

You’ll need to create a portfolio describing your skills and experience to get started. You can then begin pitching jobs to clients.

What it pays:

The money you can make as a freelancer varies depending on the type of job you do and your level of experience. However, many freelancers earn $15-20 per hour.

3. Start pet sitting

Pet sitting can increase your income. It is a great side hustle to do in your spare time as it doesn’t require a lot of commitment.

There are necessary things you’ll need to do before starting pet sitting:

First, ensure to have the proper insurance.

Second, create a Rover or Dog Vacay profile, which connects pet sitters with clients.

Once you’re connected with clients, you’ll need to set up a meeting to discuss the job’s specifics, such as when and how often the pet will be visited.

What it pays:

Most pet sitters earn between $9-25 per hour, depending on the committed time and quantity of pets.

4. Moonlight as an affiliate marketer

Affiliate marketing is a great option to make money on the side. With affiliate marketing, you promote other people’s products and earn a commission when someone purchases through your link.

You’ll need to find a product to promote and create a website or blog to market it to get started. You’ll also need to drive traffic to your site by writing articles, making videos, or doing social media promotions.

What it pays:

You can make $100-200 per month as an affiliate marketer.

5. Become an Instagram influencer

Instagram influencers are one of the fastest-growing groups on the platform. If you love taking pictures and have a large following, this could be the perfect side hustle for you!

You’ll need to grow your Instagram followers by posting high-quality content that your audience will engage with to get started. Once you have large enough followers, you can start working with brands to promote their products on your page.

What it pays:

The amount of money you can make as an Instagram influencer varies depending on how much engagement you get. However, many influencers earn $500-2000 per post.

6. Become a virtual assistant

Virtual assistants give administrative support to clients from remote locations.

To become a virtual assistant, you’ll need basic skills such as Microsoft Office, email management, and customer service. You can then market your services on websites like Upwork or Freelancer.

What it pays:

The money you can make as a virtual assistant varies depending on the type of work and your experience level. However, many virtual assistants earn $15-25 per hour.

7. Complete online surveys

You can also complete surveys for money. One of the best apps to do it is Survey Junkie. It is a trusted app that rewards you for each completed survey. The more you complete, the more points you get.

In Survey Junkie you choose when or what surveys to complete. You don’t have any estimates for them. So it is quite a convenient option to earn money in your spare time.

You can withdraw starting at 500 points or $5.

What it pays:

If you complete three surveys each day, you can reach $40 per month.

Which side hustles to start with?

There are a number of different side hustles listed above that you can start with, but the best one for you will depend on your interests and skills.

If you’re interested in writing, consider becoming a freelance writer. If you’re good with social media engagement or customer service, consider becoming an Instagram influencer or a virtual assistant.

And if you’re looking for something less commitment, try pet sitting or doing odd jobs for people in your community.

Good luck!