7 Camping Gear You Need to Carry

Are you looking for all the most important camping gear? Do you think the list of camping gears is only limited to carrying tents from the best companies like 4WD camping swags and tents? Well, we’re afraid that’s not all!

When we’re thinking about camping gear, we are talking about much more than that! So, to help you out and make your work a little easier, we have specially curated a list that will help you have everything you need on your camping trip!

So, let’s not waste any more time in checking out what they are and how important they are for your most adventurous trip!

7 Camping Gears You Must Carry on Your Trip!

Most of the people out there love to go out on an adventure but at times fail to carry the most important equipment along with them. So, if you’re also confused about what you might need on the trip, read on!

The 7 camping gears below will help you enjoy the trip and have an excellent time without worry about running into problems:

1. Navigation

Navigation, navigation, navigation! You cannot go wrong with this! Always keep in mind that there is going to be anyone who is going to guide. If you’re lucky you might get a local, but that is a chance you must not take.

For navigation, we would suggest you carry 5 most essential tools, which are:

Map

GPS device

Altimeter watch

Personal locator beacon, and

Compass

All these are important so that you can contact people and at the same time find your way to the location and back home! So, don’t miss out on the above list when thinking about navigation.

2. Headlamp

You need to know how you’re going to find your way at night because the wilderness will not give you light. So, in this case, we would suggest carrying a headlamp. When you use a headlamp, you can get the light and at the same time keep your hands free to perform several tasks. Also, don’t miss out on carrying some extra batteries, just in case you run out of the existing ones.

3. Sun and Insect Protection

Well, when you’re on a camping trip, you have to keep in mind both the sun and the, of course, the dangerous insects. So, carry all the protection you require. Moreover, the sun protection equipment will help you save yourself from the sun as well as from snow blindness, cataracts, premature skin aging, and of course, several illnesses.

Some of the things you can consider carrying along with you are:

High SPF Sunscreen

Sunglasses

Sun protection clothes

Insect and Mosquitoes spray and lotion

All these are important, and you simply cannot miss them out when going camping.

4. First Aid Kit

Well, it is needless to say that a first aid kit is always important whenever you’re traveling. However, it becomes even more vital when going on a camping trip. You can always carry a pre assembled kit or can also consider assembling one.

Some of the things the kit must have are disinfecting ointment, adhesive tape, adhesive bandages of all sizes, over-the-counter medicines, gauze pads, nitrile gloves, pen, and paper.

Also, you must note that the number of people going along with you will affect the size and quantity of the things present in the first aid kit.

5. Knives

Knives not only help you to prepare food but also help in first aid, gear repair, and many more emergencies that might happen on your camping trip. Every time you’re traveling, try to carry a knife with you.

Some people like carrying the all-in-one knife kit, which has a screwdriver, openers, and a foldout scissor.

6. Fire

When going on a camping trip, it is essential you carry things along with you to maintain and start off a fire. So, carry along with you some matches, plastics, candles, heat nuggets, and a small handy stove.

7. Extra Food

When you’re going camping, always take at least one day’s extra food. This is for an emergency that might happen. Try to choose the food items that have a long shelf life and can keep you full for long.

Some great options can be nuts, energy bars, and dried fruits.

Final Thoughts

As we have come to the end of our blog today, we are sure you’re almost prepared and know what to carry on your camping trip. So, go ahead and carry these, and we’re sure you’re going to have an experience of a lifetime! Happy Camping!