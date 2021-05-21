7 Best Types Of Beer To Try This Year

Beers are a versatile drink that fits in perfectly, whether it is an occasion or not. The intricate flavor palate of the drink is an extraordinary choice to pair with a variety of cuisine. It is refreshing, diverse, and, most importantly, delicious, which makes it one of our favorite drinks to relish all year long. Some people often prefer liquor over beer but everyone has its own taste. Yes, there are a wide variety of liquors like Remy Martin VSOP available in the market but beer has its own sense of taste.

Very few of us know the diversity available in beers. It is probably because most of us often end up just tasting a pale ale or a good old lager most of the time. Well, now how about experimenting a little outside your favorites.

Here are the seven best types of beers you should try out this year, which will give you a refreshing new experience with beers.

1. Pilsner

Originating from the Czech Republic, Pilsners are a variety of lagers with a medium body and a uniquely tangy hint due to the hops variety originating from this area. The rich white head and the intense mouthfeel are characteristics of this extraordinary variety. Classic pilsners are quite delicate but with a complex palate and a refreshing after-feel. They carry a lovely floral bouquet and a dry and bitter finish, making it a delicious drink to relish.

Czech Pilsener is usually light in color and has a balanced hint of malt along with hop. They typically carry 4 – 6 percent alcohol by volume and are a masterpiece to brew. Their light and fresh taste can lighten summer days and match well with finger foods. The style is becoming increasingly popular across the globe. They bring out the crisp flavors and mouthfeel of lagers such as corona premier.

Pilsners with the right balance of malt to hop are simply perfect to offer an enchanting beer experience worth a try this year.

2. Stout Beer

Ever tasted the bold flavor palate of Guinness? If not, it is time to get your hands around the charming Stout beers that come in dark black color with strong malty notes and intense texture.

Stout beers are a variety of ale often brewed with top-fermenting yeast varieties and some charred barley in the case of Irish stouts. There are other styles like English and American stouts, most of which are predominantly rich in texture, and have a dry and sharp finish overall.

Stouts tend to carry a grainy feel with a touch of chocolate, coffee, molasses, or licorice. They add a creamy and full body feel to the drink. There are several options here that include Irish Dry Stout, English Sweet Stout, which is a milk or cream stout that uses lactose to add the sweetness, Oatmeal Stout, American Imperial Stout, and Russian Imperial Stout. They are the perfect winter beers that go well with meat, cheese, and chocolate.

You can also try some barrel-aged imperial stout that exhibits roasted marshmallow flavors from the mixture of vanilla beans in a bourbon barrel.

3. Saison

Saisons are a vibrant ale variety, commonly referred to as farmhouse ales. They are a perfect round the year treat originating from Belgium with its exquisite ingredients. It has a significantly low alcohol level and has a rustic texture and flavor plate to it. It tastes bitter and dry and carries a dominant presence of fruity, horsey, leather-like flavors, and aroma.

These beers use pale malt varieties with Belgian Hops that give it the promising carbonation with notes of citrus. The golden-orange hues are characteristics of this style, which are often bottle conditioned. It adds a dominant yeasty character to it.





Authentic Belgian style Saisons have a rich yeasty texture and character, along with the grassy flavors that make it quite an amazing choice to try. They are aromatic brews with a transcending flavor profile.

4. Indian Pale Ales

The British Colonization stands as the history behind the origins of Indian Pale Ales. While India itself has a warm-weather condition to brew beer, the British troops positioned there was craving to get a sip of their favorite drink.

Also, the long trips from Britain to India were not posing comfortable conditions for bringing homebrews that led to the creation of Indian Pale Ales topped with extra hops to withstand the journey. These styles also have high alcoholic content and are quite a refreshing choice to relish during summer times.

Astonishingly, there are several varieties of Indian Pale Ales.It includes English, which is closest to the original recipe,American that uses a new hops variety from the west coast, Imperial that introduces more malt to the mix, and Milkshake that uses oats, vanilla, or fruit to induce lactose.

5. Weissbiers

A classic wheat beer from Bavaria, Weissbiers carry a distinct taste in soft shades of yellowish-white. They are also known as hefeweizen or white beer, given the soft colors come from the use of Pale wheat and barley malts for brewing. It is an exquisite variety of wheat beer that uses about 60 – 70% malted wheat. The use of top-fermenting yeast in Bavaria regions makes Weissbier among the few warm fermented ale varieties available across the globe.

The drink is usually cloudy due to the high protein presence from the wheat and the yeast sediment. It has a grainy characteristic with fruity notes and a hint of clove. The hops and bitterness of the drink are barely visible, especially in aromatic bottles that introduce complex citrus and vanilla flavors.

You can pick good bottles that introduce a hint of the citrus with a touch of sweetness for an impeccable experience.

6. German Rauchbier

Rauchbier, a German brewing style that uses smoked malt is more of an acquired taste. The smoked malt and yeast levels play a vital role in introducing the right flavors to this style. Many brewers use smoked yeast or Rauchbier yeast by repitching to bring the consistency in flavors even while brewing with malt that is not 100 percent smoked. It helps to add a full mouthfeel and a hint of caramel notes to the drink.

Rauchbiers are lagers in the accent of light copper to dark brown, with a creamy and heavy texture. They have a woody or toasty characteristic with high carbonation. The flavors of hop and bitterness are usually medium and balanced by malt and smoke. Rauchbier is a must-try for those who would love to get out of their comfort zone and try some exciting new beers this year.

7. Bock

Bocks are a little known variety to many across the world with the pure, luscious flavors of malt flooding all over it. This style of rich, lusty lagers originates from Germany, although, is now heavily popular in The Netherlands. The drink exhibits hues of golden yellow to dark brown, with a few seasonal varieties.

These are bottom-fermented beers placed in cold storage during the winter to smoothen out the bold flavors. They are quite strong compared to typical lagers and also come with barely any hop flavor. They are heavily malty and create a soft and smooth mouthfeel with barely any carbonation.

Modern brewers add unique ingredients to distinguish their brew using figs, plum, and even some exotic varieties of hop.

Nothing compares to the joy of enjoying a fresh, foamy brew on a summer day. But there is more to beers than just bitterness and foam that you can understand with trying new varieties. These seven amazing beers are quite the options to explore throughout the year to expand your knowledge and love for beers.