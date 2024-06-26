7 Best QuickBooks Alternatives with Invoicing Features

For many businesses, QuickBooks has been a go-to accounting solution for managing finances and invoicing. However, it’s not the only option available, and sometimes it’s not the best fit for every business. Whether you’re looking for more features, better pricing, or simply a different user experience, there are several alternatives to QuickBooks that excel in invoicing capabilities. In this blog, we’ll explore seven of the best QuickBooks alternatives, starting with a detailed look at ZarMoney.
1. ZarMoney
ZarMoney is a robust cloud-based accounting software designed to meet the needs of businesses of all sizes. It offers a comprehensive suite of tools for managing financial operations, including powerful invoicing features that make it a top contender as a QuickBooks alternative.
Features of ZarMoney
- Customizable Invoices
- Automated Reminders
- Multiple Currencies
- Inventory Management
- Online Payments
- Recurring Invoices
- Expense Tracking
- Detailed Reports
- Mobile Acces
- Client Portal
Top 3 Features of ZarMoney
1. Customizable Invoices
ZarMoney allows businesses to create professional-looking invoices that can be tailored to fit their branding. This helps maintain a consistent image and adds a professional touch to every invoice sent.
2. Automated Reminders
The automated reminders feature ensures that clients are reminded of pending payments without manual follow-up, saving time and improving cash flow.
3. Recurring Invoices
Managing subscriptions and regular payments is effortless with the recurring invoices feature. It reduces the administrative burden by automating the invoicing process for repeat customers.
Pros of ZarMoney
- Intuitive and easy-to-use interface
- Comprehensive set of features covering all aspects of accounting
- Strong customer support with fast response times
- Scalable for small to large businesses
- Competitive pricing with high value
Cons of ZarMoney
- May have a learning curve for users new to accounting software
- Limited third-party integrations compared to some competitors
- Some advanced features may be overkill for very small businesses
Pricing
ZarMoney offers a flexible pricing structure that starts at $15 per user per month for the Starter plan, which includes essential features for small businesses. The Growing plan is $20 per user per month and adds more advanced features suitable for medium-sized businesses. For larger enterprises, the Established plan at $35 per user per month includes all features and priority support.
Final Verdict
ZarMoney stands out as a powerful alternative to QuickBooks, especially when it comes to invoicing features. Its customizable invoices, automated reminders, and recurring invoicing capabilities make it a strong contender for businesses seeking a reliable and scalable accounting solution. While it may require some time to get accustomed to all its features, the benefits it offers make it a worthwhile investment.
2. Xero
Xero is a cloud-based accounting software designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Known for its robust invoicing capabilities and user-friendly interface, Xero simplifies financial management and helps businesses stay on top of their finances. Let’s dive into the features, pros, cons, pricing, and why Xero might be the right choice for you.
Features
- Customizable Invoicing.
- Online Payments
- Expense Management
- Bank Reconciliation
- Financial Reporting
- Inventory Management
- Multi-Currency Support
- Mobile App.
- Project Management.
- Third-Party Integrations
Top 3 Features
1. Customizable Invoicing
Xero offers extensive customization options for invoices, allowing businesses to maintain their brand identity while ensuring professional communication with clients.
2. Bank Reconciliation
The automatic bank reconciliation feature saves time and reduces errors by matching bank transactions with your accounting records seamlessly.
3. Multi-Currency Support
Businesses dealing with international clients will appreciate the multi-currency support, which simplifies handling global transactions and reduces currency conversion complexities.
Pros
- User-friendly interface
- Strong invoicing features
- Excellent customer support
- Comprehensive third-party integrations
- Real-time financial data access
Cons
- Limited inventory tracking capabilities
- Advanced features can be costly
- Learning curve for beginners
Pricing
Xero offers three pricing plans to cater to different business needs:
- Early Plan: $12/month – Basic features for small businesses with limited transactions.
- Growing Plan: $34/month – Includes most features suitable for growing businesses.
- Established Plan: $65/month – Comprehensive features, including multi-currency support and project tracking.
Final Verdict
Xero is a powerful QuickBooks alternative that excels in invoicing and offers a wide range of features to support small and medium-sized businesses. Its user-friendly interface, extensive integrations, and robust financial management tools make it an excellent choice for businesses looking to streamline their accounting processes. While it may come with a learning curve and higher costs for advanced features, the benefits it provides are well worth the investment. If you are searching for an efficient and versatile accounting solution, Xero is certainly worth considering.
3. FreshBooks
FreshBooks is a popular cloud-based accounting software designed for small businesses and freelancers. Known for its user-friendly interface and robust invoicing capabilities, FreshBooks streamlines accounting tasks and helps users manage their finances efficiently.
Features
- Invoicing
- Expense Tracking
- Time Tracking
- Project Management
- Payments
- Reports
- Estimates
- Client Portal
- Mobile App
- Multi-Currency Billing
Top 3 Features
1. Invoicing
FreshBooks offers highly customizable invoice templates, allowing users to add their logo, personalize messages, and set payment terms, making invoicing both professional and straightforward.
2. Time Tracking
The integrated time tracking feature ensures that every billable minute is accounted for, simplifying the billing process for services and enhancing accuracy in invoicing.
3. Payments
FreshBooks integrates with various payment gateways, enabling users to accept online payments directly from invoices, thus speeding up the payment process and improving cash flow.
Pros
- User-Friendly Interface
- Comprehensive Invoicing
- Excellent Customer Support
Cons
- Limited Features for Larger Businesses
- Pricey for Multiple Users
- Limited Inventory Management
Pricing
FreshBooks offers several pricing plans:
- Lite: $15 per month, billed annually. This plan supports up to 5 clients.
- Plus: $25 per month, billed annually. This plan supports up to 50 clients.
- Premium: $50 per month, billed annually. This plan supports unlimited clients.
- Select: Custom pricing for businesses with complex needs or a high volume of transactions.
Final Verdict
FreshBooks is an excellent choice for small businesses and freelancers looking for an easy-to-use accounting solution with powerful invoicing features. Its intuitive interface and robust feature set make managing finances straightforward and efficient. While it may not be suitable for larger businesses with complex needs, its pricing plans cater well to its target market. Overall, FreshBooks stands out as a strong QuickBooks alternative, especially for those prioritizing invoicing and expense management.
4. Zoho Books
Zoho Books is a robust accounting software designed to streamline financial management for small to medium-sized businesses. With a comprehensive suite of features, Zoho Books simplifies accounting tasks, from invoicing to expense tracking, making it a strong alternative to QuickBooks. This user-friendly platform integrates seamlessly with other Zoho applications and third-party tools, providing a cohesive business management experience.
Features of Zoho Books
- Customizable Invoices
- Expense Tracking
- Automated Bank Feeds
- Client Porta
- Multi-Currency Handling
- Project Management
- Inventory Management
- Recurring Invoices
- Time Tracking
- Financial Reporting
Top 3 Features of Zoho Books
1. Customizable Invoices
Zoho Books allows you to create personalized invoices with your branding, ensuring a professional look for your business communications.
2. Automated Bank Feeds
This feature simplifies bank reconciliation by automatically fetching and categorizing transactions from your bank, saving time and reducing errors.
3. Client Portal
With the client portal, your customers can view their transaction history, pay invoices, and collaborate on estimates, enhancing customer satisfaction and communication.
Pros of Zoho Books
- User-Friendly Interface
- Integration Capabilities
- Affordable Pricing
- Comprehensive Features
Cons of Zoho Books
- Limited Payroll Integration
- Complex Setup for New Users
- Customer Support
Pricing of Zoho Books
Zoho Books offers three pricing plans:
- Basic: $15 per organization per month, includes up to 50 contacts, 2 users, and 5 automated workflows.
- Standard: $40 per organization per month, includes up to 500 contacts, 3 users, and 10 automated workflows.
- Professional: $60 per organization per month, includes unlimited contacts, 10 users, and 10 automated workflows.
All plans come with a 14-day free trial.
Final Verdict
Zoho Books stands out as a versatile and affordable alternative to QuickBooks, especially for small to medium-sized businesses seeking a comprehensive invoicing and accounting solution. Its wide range of features, seamless integrations, and user-friendly interface make it an excellent choice for managing business finances. However, businesses with complex payroll needs or those requiring extensive customer support might need to explore additional tools or services. Overall, Zoho Books is a reliable and efficient software that can significantly enhance your financial management processes.
5. Wave
Wave is a popular accounting software designed for small businesses and freelancers. It provides a comprehensive suite of financial tools that simplify the management of accounting, invoicing, and receipt tracking. The best part? It’s free, making it an attractive option for budget-conscious users. Wave’s intuitive design and robust features make it a reliable alternative to QuickBooks, especially for those who prioritize invoicing capabilities.
Features
- Free to Use
- Unlimited Invoices
- Customizable Invoices
- Recurring Invoices.
- Automatic Payment Reminders.
- Bank Reconciliation.
- Expense Tracking
- Multiple Businesses
- Receipt Scanning
- Financial Reporting
Top 3 Features with Explanations
1. Unlimited Invoices
Wave allows users to create and send an unlimited number of invoices at no extra charge. This feature is particularly beneficial for small businesses and freelancers who need to invoice clients frequently.
2. Customizable Invoices
Wave’s invoicing tool is highly customizable, enabling users to add their branding elements, such as logos and color schemes, ensuring a professional look that aligns with their brand identity.
3. Recurring Invoices
This feature automates the invoicing process by allowing users to set up recurring invoices for regular clients. This saves time and ensures timely billing without manual intervention.
Pros
- Cost-Effective
- User-Friendly Interface
- Comprehensive Features
- Mobile App
- Integration
Cons
- Limited Integrations
- No Project Management
- Basic Inventory Management
Pricing
Wave’s core accounting and invoicing features are completely free to use. However, there are some paid services:
- Payments: Credit card processing fees are 2.9% + 30¢ per transaction, and ACH bank transfers are 1% per transaction with a $1 minimum fee.
- Payroll: Starts at $20 per month plus $6 per active employee or contractor (only available in certain states).
Final Verdict
Wave stands out as a strong contender among QuickBooks alternatives, especially for small businesses and freelancers looking for a cost-effective solution with robust invoicing capabilities. Its user-friendly interface and comprehensive features make it a great choice for managing finances efficiently. However, businesses requiring advanced integrations or project management might find it somewhat limiting. Overall, Wave is an excellent free option for those who need reliable invoicing and basic accounting functions.
5. KashFlow
KashFlow is a cloud-based accounting software designed to simplify financial management for small businesses. It offers a range of features that help streamline invoicing, bookkeeping, and other essential accounting tasks. Known for its user-friendly interface and powerful functionality, KashFlow is an excellent choice for those seeking a reliable alternative to QuickBooks.
Features
- Automated Invoicing
- Customizable Templates
- Recurring Invoices
- Expense Tracking
- Bank Feeds
- Multi-Currency Support
- Mobile App
- Tax Management
- Customer Management
- Financial Reports
Top 3 Features
1. Automated Invoicing
Save time and reduce errors by automating the invoicing process, ensuring that invoices are sent out on time and payments are tracked efficiently.
2. Recurring Invoices
Simplify billing for regular clients by setting up recurring invoices, which are generated and sent automatically at specified intervals.
3. Expense Tracking
Easily track and categorize expenses, providing a clear overview of your financial health and aiding in budget management.
Pros
- User-Friendly Interface
- Comprehensive Invoicing Features
- Mobile Access
Cons
- Limited Integrations
- No Payroll Module
Pricing
KashFlow offers a straightforward pricing structure with three main plans:
- Starter Plan: £9 per month, includes basic invoicing and expense tracking features.
- Business Plan: £19 per month, offers additional features like bank feeds and multi-currency support.
- Business + Payroll Plan: £26 per month, includes everything in the Business Plan plus payroll capabilities.
Final Verdict
KashFlow stands out as a strong alternative to QuickBooks, particularly for small businesses that prioritize ease of use and powerful invoicing capabilities. While it may lack some of the advanced integrations and payroll features found in other software, its comprehensive invoicing tools and user-friendly interface make it an attractive option. With competitive pricing and a range of plans to choose from, KashFlow provides a flexible and efficient solution for managing your business finances.
6. Bonsai
Bonsai is a popular software choice among freelancers and small business owners who seek an all-in-one solution for managing their business operations. Known for its user-friendly interface and robust set of features, Bonsai streamlines tasks such as invoicing, project management, and client communication, making it a strong alternative to QuickBooks. It is particularly favored by creative professionals who appreciate its seamless workflow integration and efficient client management tools.
Features of Bonsai
- Invoicing
- Time Tracking
- Proposals and Contracts
- Expense Tracking
- Project Management
- Client Management
- Recurring Payments
- Task Automation
- Reporting and Analytics
- Payment Processing
Top 3 Features Explained
1. Invoicing
Bonsai’s invoicing feature stands out for its simplicity and customization options. Users can create detailed, branded invoices and send them directly to clients, with the option to set up automatic reminders for overdue payments.
2. Time Tracking
The integrated time tracking tool allows freelancers to log hours spent on each project accurately. This feature is particularly beneficial for billing clients based on hourly work, ensuring transparency and accuracy in invoicing.
3. Proposals and Contracts
Bonsai simplifies the proposal and contract creation process. Users can draft comprehensive proposals and legally binding contracts, which can be electronically signed by clients, streamlining the onboarding process.
Pros of Bonsai
- User-Friendly Interface
- Comprehensive Features
- Automation
- Customization
- Integration
Cons of Bonsai
- Limited Scalability
- Pricing
- Learning Curve
Pricing
Bonsai offers several pricing plans to accommodate different needs:
- Starter Plan: $19 per month, includes basic features like invoicing, proposals, and contracts.
- Professional Plan: $29 per month, adds advanced features such as project management and time tracking.
- Business Plan: $79 per month, includes all features and additional team collaboration tools.
Final Verdict
Bonsai is an excellent alternative to QuickBooks for freelancers and small business owners who require a robust set of tools to manage their business operations efficiently. Its intuitive interface, comprehensive features, and focus on automation make it a valuable asset for anyone looking to streamline their workflow. While it may come with a higher price tag compared to some other options, the time saved and increased productivity can justify the investment. If you’re a freelancer seeking an all-in-one solution that goes beyond just invoicing, Bonsai is definitely worth considering.
Best of the Best QuickBooks Alternatives with Invoicing Features
When it comes to finding the perfect QuickBooks alternative with powerful invoicing capabilities, several options stand out. Each of these software solutions offers unique features tailored to different business needs. Here are the best of the best, with ZarMoney leading the pack.
1. ZarMoney
ZarMoney is a robust accounting software that excels in providing comprehensive invoicing features. It’s designed for businesses of all sizes, offering tools that simplify financial management. ZarMoney’s features include professional invoicing with customizable templates, inventory management for tracking stock levels, real-time collaboration with team members, automated billing and payment reminders, detailed financial reporting and analytics, integration with multiple payment gateways, expense tracking and management, client and vendor management, purchase order creation and management, and bank reconciliation for accurate financial records.
2. Bonsai
Bonsai is a top choice for freelancers and small business owners, offering a suite of tools that simplify business operations. Bonsai’s features include invoicing, time tracking, proposals and contracts, expense tracking, project management, client management, recurring payments, task automation, reporting and analytics, and payment processing.
3. FreshBooks
FreshBooks is known for its easy-to-use interface and powerful invoicing features, making it ideal for small businesses and freelancers. FreshBooks offers automated invoicing, expense tracking, time tracking, project management, online payment processing, client management, financial reporting, mobile app access, recurring billing, and late payment reminders.
Conclusion
Choosing the right invoicing software depends on your specific business needs and budget. ZarMoney, Bonsai, and FreshBooks each offer unique advantages, making them the best alternatives to QuickBooks for invoicing features. Evaluate their offerings and pricing to determine which one aligns best with your business requirements and helps streamline your financial management processes.
FAQs
1. What is the main advantage of using ZarMoney over QuickBooks?
ZarMoney offers extensive customization options for invoices, excellent customer support, and affordable pricing plans, making it a versatile and scalable solution for businesses of all sizes.
2. How does Bonsai cater specifically to freelancers?
Bonsai provides tools tailored for freelancers, such as proposal and contract drafting, time tracking, project management, and automated invoicing, which streamline freelance business operations and client management.
3. Is FreshBooks suitable for large enterprises?
While FreshBooks is ideal for small businesses and freelancers due to its user-friendly interface and powerful invoicing features, it may not be suitable for large enterprises with more complex needs.
4. Can I customize my invoices with these QuickBooks alternatives?
Yes, all the highlighted alternatives (ZarMoney, Bonsai, FreshBooks) offer customizable invoicing options to match your branding and business requirements.
5. Do these QuickBooks alternatives integrate with other tools?
Yes, ZarMoney, Bonsai, and FreshBooks all offer integrations with various business tools, such as payment gateways, project management software, and time tracking applications, to streamline workflows.
6. Are there mobile apps available for these QuickBooks alternatives?
Yes, FreshBooks offers a mobile app for on-the-go management. ZarMoney and Bonsai also provide mobile-friendly interfaces to help manage business operations from any device.
7. What kind of customer support can I expect from these alternatives?
All three alternatives provide robust customer support. ZarMoney is noted for its excellent support, Bonsai offers comprehensive assistance for freelancers, and FreshBooks is known for its strong customer service.
8. Are these QuickBooks alternatives easy to set up and use?
Yes, all three alternatives are designed with user-friendly interfaces and straightforward setups. Some advanced features may require a learning curve, but overall, they are accessible to users with varying levels of technical expertise.
9. Can I track expenses with these QuickBooks alternatives?
Yes, ZarMoney, Bonsai, and FreshBooks all include expense tracking features, allowing you to monitor and categorize your expenses accurately for better financial management.
Disclaimer: This article contains sponsored marketing content. It is intended for promotional purposes and should not be considered as an endorsement or recommendation by our website. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research and exercise their own judgment before making any decisions based on the information provided in this article.