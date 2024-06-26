7 Best QuickBooks Alternatives with Invoicing Features

For many businesses, QuickBooks has been a go-to accounting solution for managing finances and invoicing. However, it’s not the only option available, and sometimes it’s not the best fit for every business. Whether you’re looking for more features, better pricing, or simply a different user experience, there are several alternatives to QuickBooks that excel in invoicing capabilities. In this blog, we’ll explore seven of the best QuickBooks alternatives, starting with a detailed look at ZarMoney.

1. ZarMoney

ZarMoney is a robust cloud-based accounting software designed to meet the needs of businesses of all sizes. It offers a comprehensive suite of tools for managing financial operations, including powerful invoicing features that make it a top contender as a QuickBooks alternative.

Features of ZarMoney

Customizable Invoices

Automated Reminders

Multiple Currencies

Inventory Management

Online Payments

Recurring Invoices

Expense Tracking

Detailed Reports

Mobile Acces

Client Portal

Top 3 Features of ZarMoney

1. Customizable Invoices

ZarMoney allows businesses to create professional-looking invoices that can be tailored to fit their branding. This helps maintain a consistent image and adds a professional touch to every invoice sent.

2. Automated Reminders

The automated reminders feature ensures that clients are reminded of pending payments without manual follow-up, saving time and improving cash flow.

3. Recurring Invoices

Managing subscriptions and regular payments is effortless with the recurring invoices feature. It reduces the administrative burden by automating the invoicing process for repeat customers.

Pros of ZarMoney

Intuitive and easy-to-use interface

Comprehensive set of features covering all aspects of accounting

Strong customer support with fast response times

Scalable for small to large businesses

Competitive pricing with high value

Cons of ZarMoney

May have a learning curve for users new to accounting software

Limited third-party integrations compared to some competitors

Some advanced features may be overkill for very small businesses

Pricing

ZarMoney offers a flexible pricing structure that starts at $15 per user per month for the Starter plan, which includes essential features for small businesses. The Growing plan is $20 per user per month and adds more advanced features suitable for medium-sized businesses. For larger enterprises, the Established plan at $35 per user per month includes all features and priority support.

Final Verdict

ZarMoney stands out as a powerful alternative to QuickBooks, especially when it comes to invoicing features. Its customizable invoices, automated reminders, and recurring invoicing capabilities make it a strong contender for businesses seeking a reliable and scalable accounting solution. While it may require some time to get accustomed to all its features, the benefits it offers make it a worthwhile investment.

2. Xero

Xero is a cloud-based accounting software designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Known for its robust invoicing capabilities and user-friendly interface, Xero simplifies financial management and helps businesses stay on top of their finances. Let’s dive into the features, pros, cons, pricing, and why Xero might be the right choice for you.

Features

Customizable Invoicing. Online Payments Expense Management Bank Reconciliation Financial Reporting Inventory Management Multi-Currency Support Mobile App. Project Management. Third-Party Integrations

Top 3 Features

1. Customizable Invoicing

Xero offers extensive customization options for invoices, allowing businesses to maintain their brand identity while ensuring professional communication with clients.

2. Bank Reconciliation

The automatic bank reconciliation feature saves time and reduces errors by matching bank transactions with your accounting records seamlessly.

3. Multi-Currency Support

Businesses dealing with international clients will appreciate the multi-currency support, which simplifies handling global transactions and reduces currency conversion complexities.

Pros

User-friendly interface

Strong invoicing features

Excellent customer support

Comprehensive third-party integrations

Real-time financial data access

Cons

Limited inventory tracking capabilities

Advanced features can be costly

Learning curve for beginners

Pricing

Xero offers three pricing plans to cater to different business needs:

Early Plan: $12/month – Basic features for small businesses with limited transactions.

Growing Plan: $34/month – Includes most features suitable for growing businesses.

Established Plan: $65/month – Comprehensive features, including multi-currency support and project tracking.

Final Verdict

Xero is a powerful QuickBooks alternative that excels in invoicing and offers a wide range of features to support small and medium-sized businesses. Its user-friendly interface, extensive integrations, and robust financial management tools make it an excellent choice for businesses looking to streamline their accounting processes. While it may come with a learning curve and higher costs for advanced features, the benefits it provides are well worth the investment. If you are searching for an efficient and versatile accounting solution, Xero is certainly worth considering.

3. FreshBooks

FreshBooks is a popular cloud-based accounting software designed for small businesses and freelancers. Known for its user-friendly interface and robust invoicing capabilities, FreshBooks streamlines accounting tasks and helps users manage their finances efficiently.

Features

Invoicing

Expense Tracking

Time Tracking

Project Management

Payments

Reports

Estimates

Client Portal

Mobile App

Multi-Currency Billing

Top 3 Features

1. Invoicing



FreshBooks offers highly customizable invoice templates, allowing users to add their logo, personalize messages, and set payment terms, making invoicing both professional and straightforward.

2. Time Tracking



The integrated time tracking feature ensures that every billable minute is accounted for, simplifying the billing process for services and enhancing accuracy in invoicing.

3. Payments



FreshBooks integrates with various payment gateways, enabling users to accept online payments directly from invoices, thus speeding up the payment process and improving cash flow.

Pros

User-Friendly Interface

Comprehensive Invoicing

Excellent Customer Support

Cons

Limited Features for Larger Businesses

Pricey for Multiple Users

Limited Inventory Management

Pricing

FreshBooks offers several pricing plans:

Lite: $15 per month, billed annually. This plan supports up to 5 clients.

Plus: $25 per month, billed annually. This plan supports up to 50 clients.

Premium: $50 per month, billed annually. This plan supports unlimited clients.

Select: Custom pricing for businesses with complex needs or a high volume of transactions.

Final Verdict

FreshBooks is an excellent choice for small businesses and freelancers looking for an easy-to-use accounting solution with powerful invoicing features. Its intuitive interface and robust feature set make managing finances straightforward and efficient. While it may not be suitable for larger businesses with complex needs, its pricing plans cater well to its target market. Overall, FreshBooks stands out as a strong QuickBooks alternative, especially for those prioritizing invoicing and expense management.

4. Zoho Books

Zoho Books is a robust accounting software designed to streamline financial management for small to medium-sized businesses. With a comprehensive suite of features, Zoho Books simplifies accounting tasks, from invoicing to expense tracking, making it a strong alternative to QuickBooks. This user-friendly platform integrates seamlessly with other Zoho applications and third-party tools, providing a cohesive business management experience.

Features of Zoho Books

Customizable Invoices Expense Tracking Automated Bank Feeds Client Porta Multi-Currency Handling Project Management Inventory Management Recurring Invoices Time Tracking Financial Reporting

Top 3 Features of Zoho Books

1. Customizable Invoices



Zoho Books allows you to create personalized invoices with your branding, ensuring a professional look for your business communications.

2. Automated Bank Feeds



This feature simplifies bank reconciliation by automatically fetching and categorizing transactions from your bank, saving time and reducing errors.

3. Client Portal



With the client portal, your customers can view their transaction history, pay invoices, and collaborate on estimates, enhancing customer satisfaction and communication.

Pros of Zoho Books

User-Friendly Interface

Integration Capabilities

Affordable Pricing

Comprehensive Features

Cons of Zoho Books

Limited Payroll Integration

Complex Setup for New Users

Customer Support

Pricing of Zoho Books

Zoho Books offers three pricing plans:

Basic: $15 per organization per month, includes up to 50 contacts, 2 users, and 5 automated workflows.

Standard: $40 per organization per month, includes up to 500 contacts, 3 users, and 10 automated workflows.

Professional: $60 per organization per month, includes unlimited contacts, 10 users, and 10 automated workflows.

All plans come with a 14-day free trial.

Final Verdict

Zoho Books stands out as a versatile and affordable alternative to QuickBooks, especially for small to medium-sized businesses seeking a comprehensive invoicing and accounting solution. Its wide range of features, seamless integrations, and user-friendly interface make it an excellent choice for managing business finances. However, businesses with complex payroll needs or those requiring extensive customer support might need to explore additional tools or services. Overall, Zoho Books is a reliable and efficient software that can significantly enhance your financial management processes.

5. Wave

Wave is a popular accounting software designed for small businesses and freelancers. It provides a comprehensive suite of financial tools that simplify the management of accounting, invoicing, and receipt tracking. The best part? It’s free, making it an attractive option for budget-conscious users. Wave’s intuitive design and robust features make it a reliable alternative to QuickBooks, especially for those who prioritize invoicing capabilities.

Features

Free to Use

Unlimited Invoices

Customizable Invoices

Recurring Invoices.

Automatic Payment Reminders.

Bank Reconciliation.

Expense Tracking

Multiple Businesses

Receipt Scanning

Financial Reporting

Top 3 Features with Explanations

1. Unlimited Invoices



Wave allows users to create and send an unlimited number of invoices at no extra charge. This feature is particularly beneficial for small businesses and freelancers who need to invoice clients frequently.

2. Customizable Invoices



Wave’s invoicing tool is highly customizable, enabling users to add their branding elements, such as logos and color schemes, ensuring a professional look that aligns with their brand identity.

3. Recurring Invoices



This feature automates the invoicing process by allowing users to set up recurring invoices for regular clients. This saves time and ensures timely billing without manual intervention.

Pros

Cost-Effective

User-Friendly Interface

Comprehensive Features

Mobile App

Integration

Cons

Limited Integrations

No Project Management

Basic Inventory Management

Pricing

Wave’s core accounting and invoicing features are completely free to use. However, there are some paid services:

Payments: Credit card processing fees are 2.9% + 30¢ per transaction, and ACH bank transfers are 1% per transaction with a $1 minimum fee.

Payroll: Starts at $20 per month plus $6 per active employee or contractor (only available in certain states).

Final Verdict

Wave stands out as a strong contender among QuickBooks alternatives, especially for small businesses and freelancers looking for a cost-effective solution with robust invoicing capabilities. Its user-friendly interface and comprehensive features make it a great choice for managing finances efficiently. However, businesses requiring advanced integrations or project management might find it somewhat limiting. Overall, Wave is an excellent free option for those who need reliable invoicing and basic accounting functions.

5. KashFlow

KashFlow is a cloud-based accounting software designed to simplify financial management for small businesses. It offers a range of features that help streamline invoicing, bookkeeping, and other essential accounting tasks. Known for its user-friendly interface and powerful functionality, KashFlow is an excellent choice for those seeking a reliable alternative to QuickBooks.

Features

Automated Invoicing

Customizable Templates

Recurring Invoices

Expense Tracking

Bank Feeds

Multi-Currency Support

Mobile App

Tax Management

Customer Management

Financial Reports

Top 3 Features

1. Automated Invoicing



Save time and reduce errors by automating the invoicing process, ensuring that invoices are sent out on time and payments are tracked efficiently.

2. Recurring Invoices



Simplify billing for regular clients by setting up recurring invoices, which are generated and sent automatically at specified intervals.

3. Expense Tracking



Easily track and categorize expenses, providing a clear overview of your financial health and aiding in budget management.

Pros

User-Friendly Interface

Comprehensive Invoicing Features

Mobile Access

Cons

Limited Integrations

No Payroll Module

Pricing

KashFlow offers a straightforward pricing structure with three main plans:

Starter Plan: £9 per month, includes basic invoicing and expense tracking features.

Business Plan: £19 per month, offers additional features like bank feeds and multi-currency support.

Business + Payroll Plan: £26 per month, includes everything in the Business Plan plus payroll capabilities.

Final Verdict

KashFlow stands out as a strong alternative to QuickBooks, particularly for small businesses that prioritize ease of use and powerful invoicing capabilities. While it may lack some of the advanced integrations and payroll features found in other software, its comprehensive invoicing tools and user-friendly interface make it an attractive option. With competitive pricing and a range of plans to choose from, KashFlow provides a flexible and efficient solution for managing your business finances.

6. Bonsai

Bonsai is a popular software choice among freelancers and small business owners who seek an all-in-one solution for managing their business operations. Known for its user-friendly interface and robust set of features, Bonsai streamlines tasks such as invoicing, project management, and client communication, making it a strong alternative to QuickBooks. It is particularly favored by creative professionals who appreciate its seamless workflow integration and efficient client management tools.

Features of Bonsai

Invoicing Time Tracking Proposals and Contracts Expense Tracking Project Management Client Management Recurring Payments Task Automation Reporting and Analytics Payment Processing

Top 3 Features Explained

1. Invoicing



Bonsai’s invoicing feature stands out for its simplicity and customization options. Users can create detailed, branded invoices and send them directly to clients, with the option to set up automatic reminders for overdue payments.

2. Time Tracking



The integrated time tracking tool allows freelancers to log hours spent on each project accurately. This feature is particularly beneficial for billing clients based on hourly work, ensuring transparency and accuracy in invoicing.

3. Proposals and Contracts



Bonsai simplifies the proposal and contract creation process. Users can draft comprehensive proposals and legally binding contracts, which can be electronically signed by clients, streamlining the onboarding process.

Pros of Bonsai

User-Friendly Interface

Comprehensive Features

Automation

Customization

Integration

Cons of Bonsai

Limited Scalability

Pricing

Learning Curve

Pricing

Bonsai offers several pricing plans to accommodate different needs:

Starter Plan: $19 per month, includes basic features like invoicing, proposals, and contracts.

Professional Plan: $29 per month, adds advanced features such as project management and time tracking.

Business Plan: $79 per month, includes all features and additional team collaboration tools.

Final Verdict

Bonsai is an excellent alternative to QuickBooks for freelancers and small business owners who require a robust set of tools to manage their business operations efficiently. Its intuitive interface, comprehensive features, and focus on automation make it a valuable asset for anyone looking to streamline their workflow. While it may come with a higher price tag compared to some other options, the time saved and increased productivity can justify the investment. If you’re a freelancer seeking an all-in-one solution that goes beyond just invoicing, Bonsai is definitely worth considering.

Best of the Best QuickBooks Alternatives with Invoicing Features

When it comes to finding the perfect QuickBooks alternative with powerful invoicing capabilities, several options stand out. Each of these software solutions offers unique features tailored to different business needs. Here are the best of the best, with ZarMoney leading the pack.

1. ZarMoney

ZarMoney is a robust accounting software that excels in providing comprehensive invoicing features. It’s designed for businesses of all sizes, offering tools that simplify financial management. ZarMoney’s features include professional invoicing with customizable templates, inventory management for tracking stock levels, real-time collaboration with team members, automated billing and payment reminders, detailed financial reporting and analytics, integration with multiple payment gateways, expense tracking and management, client and vendor management, purchase order creation and management, and bank reconciliation for accurate financial records.

2. Bonsai

Bonsai is a top choice for freelancers and small business owners, offering a suite of tools that simplify business operations. Bonsai’s features include invoicing, time tracking, proposals and contracts, expense tracking, project management, client management, recurring payments, task automation, reporting and analytics, and payment processing.

3. FreshBooks

FreshBooks is known for its easy-to-use interface and powerful invoicing features, making it ideal for small businesses and freelancers. FreshBooks offers automated invoicing, expense tracking, time tracking, project management, online payment processing, client management, financial reporting, mobile app access, recurring billing, and late payment reminders.

Conclusion

Choosing the right invoicing software depends on your specific business needs and budget. ZarMoney, Bonsai, and FreshBooks each offer unique advantages, making them the best alternatives to QuickBooks for invoicing features. Evaluate their offerings and pricing to determine which one aligns best with your business requirements and helps streamline your financial management processes.

FAQs

1. What is the main advantage of using ZarMoney over QuickBooks?

ZarMoney offers extensive customization options for invoices, excellent customer support, and affordable pricing plans, making it a versatile and scalable solution for businesses of all sizes.

2. How does Bonsai cater specifically to freelancers?

Bonsai provides tools tailored for freelancers, such as proposal and contract drafting, time tracking, project management, and automated invoicing, which streamline freelance business operations and client management.

3. Is FreshBooks suitable for large enterprises?

While FreshBooks is ideal for small businesses and freelancers due to its user-friendly interface and powerful invoicing features, it may not be suitable for large enterprises with more complex needs.

4. Can I customize my invoices with these QuickBooks alternatives?

Yes, all the highlighted alternatives (ZarMoney, Bonsai, FreshBooks) offer customizable invoicing options to match your branding and business requirements.

5. Do these QuickBooks alternatives integrate with other tools?

Yes, ZarMoney, Bonsai, and FreshBooks all offer integrations with various business tools, such as payment gateways, project management software, and time tracking applications, to streamline workflows.

6. Are there mobile apps available for these QuickBooks alternatives?

Yes, FreshBooks offers a mobile app for on-the-go management. ZarMoney and Bonsai also provide mobile-friendly interfaces to help manage business operations from any device.

7. What kind of customer support can I expect from these alternatives?

All three alternatives provide robust customer support. ZarMoney is noted for its excellent support, Bonsai offers comprehensive assistance for freelancers, and FreshBooks is known for its strong customer service.

8. Are these QuickBooks alternatives easy to set up and use?

Yes, all three alternatives are designed with user-friendly interfaces and straightforward setups. Some advanced features may require a learning curve, but overall, they are accessible to users with varying levels of technical expertise.

9. Can I track expenses with these QuickBooks alternatives?

Yes, ZarMoney, Bonsai, and FreshBooks all include expense tracking features, allowing you to monitor and categorize your expenses accurately for better financial management.

