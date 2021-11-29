7 Best Offshore Sportsbooks and Betting Sites

Many states are now regulating internet sports betting, though people in non-regulated jurisdictions may still wager on sporting events online. These online bookmakers welcome US customers, but which ones are safe to use and which should be avoided?

We spent over 60 hours researching and analyzing the finest offshore betting sites, and we’ve compiled a list of the top 7 legitimate offshore sportsbooks that accept players from all US states.

Whether you’re looking for a place to bet on the NBA, NFL, combat sports, soccer, golf, or another sport, we’ve got you covered.

Best Offshore Sportsbooks: Quick Look

Site Signup Bonus Editor’s Notes Score 🥇

Betonline 100% up to $1000 Crypto deposit bonuses Competitive odds Quick payouts

24/7 customer service 98% 🥈

MyBookie 150% up to $750 Upcoming event odds High withdrawal limits

24/7 customer support 97% 🥉

Bovada 125% up to $1,250 User-friendly site Regular promos Multiple withdrawal options 95% Intertops 125% up to $1,000 Excellent mobile app Live betting experience Betting contests 93% Sportsbetting.ag 100% up to $1,000 Best for soccer fans Attractive odds boost Easy to use interface 93% Monkey Knife Fight 100% up to $750 Great DFS selection Great mobile app

User-friendly website 92% Cloudbet 100% up to $500 For VPN users 24/7 customer support Crypto friendly 91%

7 Best Offshore Sportsbooks

1. Betonline – Best BTC Sportsbooks

Big welcome bonus and other promos

Very fast withdrawals

100% risk-free bet for new customers

Professional customer service supported by live chat, phone, and email

BetOnline is our best-rated offshore sports betting site in 2021. This site has a lot of features for gamblers to enjoy, including more than 20 sports markets and a wide selection of betting possibilities. Moneyline bets, spread bets, over/under, and hundreds of prop wagers are available for big games. On top of that, parlays (combining two or more bets into one), teasers (forcing the loser to payout part of the bet), and if bets (requiring you to win all but one game) are available.

BetOnline is a great example of an offshore betting site with a user-friendly layout. In the lobby, you may quickly view the most popular future offshore betting lines, and there’s a dedicated section on the website for live bets. BetOnline’s bet slip is also very simple to modify.

BetOnline gives new players a $1,000 deposit match bonus. It has a 30-day time restriction, a 10X wagering requirement, and you must place bets on odds of -200 or more.

2. MyBookie – Best for Live Streaming

User-friendly interface and mobile apps

Good range of options for deposits

Welcome bonus doesn’t expire

HD quality streaming and live betting

Another one of our favorite offshore sportsbooks in the United States is MyBookie. This platform includes NFL and NBA betting, as well as futures, which allows you to wager even during the offseason. Another thing we enjoy about MyBookie is that it offers a variety of parlay options, if bets, teasers, and even reverses. You can purchase points to improve your chances and simply modify your bets on the bet slip with ease.

MyBookie has a number of amusing features to keep betting exciting. Of course, you may bet on live events as they happen, but you can also take advantage of odds boosts that provide greater odds for main games and categories. MyBookie also runs betting competitions where you can win money just for being the most accurate gambler on the site.

MyBookie gives new users a welcome bonus of up to $1,000 if they deposit at least $250. There’s a 10X wagering requirement and odds of -250, but there’s no time restriction.

3. Bovada – Most Competitive Bonuses

Weekly promotions and a dedicated rewards program

Fully licensed and regulated in multiple states

Wide range of banking methods

Bet on US, Canadian, and European horse races

Live in-game betting

Bovada is our top pick when it comes to live betting at an offshore sportsbook. This is in part due to the fact that Bovada is one of the few offshore betting establishments to provide high-definition live streaming on its website and mobile apps. That’s a significant benefit because you can add wagers in real time while watching the game unfold – without having to leave your bet slip at all. Bovada also has greater in-game odds than other offshore sportsbooks when it comes to in-play betting.

Its diverse betting markets are another distinction. You may bet on 22 different sports, including a number of specialized markets such as winter sports, futsal, and beach volleyball. There are hundreds of prop bets for major matchups, and Bovada has a parlay builder to assist you in assembling multiple wagers.

Bovada, one of the top bitcoin betting sites, provides a $750 welcome bonus to new players. It needs you to wager at least -200 and a minimum bet of 5X. You must deposit Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, or Ethereum in order to qualify for this promotion.

4. Intertops – Most Competitive Odds

For US customers looking for live in-game sports betting, Intertops is one of the best online bookmakers. You may watch the big game progress without ever leaving your bet slip since the platform provides live HD streaming. In response to the action, odds for live bets are updated in real-time, and you’ll even see new prop wagers appear during key games.

Intertops offers live streaming and betting for a wide range of sports, including football, basketball, soccer, tennis, MMA, motorsports, esports (e-sport), and golf. This bookmaker also accepts wagers on less popular activities such as skiing, beach volleyball, and ice skating. While you won’t find many prop bets in these niche sports, the fact that Intertops has them at all is beneficial to this platform.

This online betting firm accepts Visa, Mastercard, and debit cards as well as bitcoin. With no costs involved, you may withdraw up to $10 at a time. Intertops also deliver your money in less than 24 hours on average.

For new players, Intertops provides a $750 bonus.

5. Sportsbetting.ag – Best Soccer Sportsbook

Excellent variety of eSports markets

Impressive market depth for popular traditional sports

Generous set of welcome bonuses

Live in-game betting, quick deposits and withdrawals, a huge welcome bonus, and deep markets for all major American sports are just a few of the perks. It even has an online casino should you wish to wager on more than just sports.

Basketball, football, soccer, golf, tennis, UFC, auto racing, esports, and other sports are all covered by Sportsbetting.ag. The bookie accepts wagers on a wide range of major sporting events including basketball, football (American and Canadian), soccer (both international and domestic), golf (British Open excluded), tennis (ATP World Tour only), UFC fights in Las Vegas or anywhere else in the world excluding boxing matches at Madison Square Garden in New York City or Fight Nights Global events. Live bets on the main US sports leagues are also available; you can even bet on live games as they get underway with odds updated in real-time.

Another reason we like Sportsbetting.ag is that it makes payments as simple as possible. The sportsbook accepts credit cards, debit cards, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple currencies. When you hit a snag, this online betting site offers around-the-clock customer service through live chat.

6. MoneyKnifeFight – Best for DFS

Sports & Casino rebate bonuses

A well-reviewed casino

Great mobile application

Good selection of prop bets for US sports

The sportsbook site MonkeyKnifeFight is a really outstanding option with fantastic odds and customer service. You may bet on thoroughbred and harness racing in the United States, Canada, and Europe, as well as on both thoroughbred and harness racing. For bettors wanting to branch out, MonkeyKnifeFight also accepts bets on greyhound racing.

MonkeyKnifeFight also takes wagers on a variety of major American and international sports competitions. You can bet on NFL and NBA games, golf and tennis matches, major UFC fights, and NASCAR races, just to mention a few examples. This online betting site also offers live betting on any game as well as special events like the Olympics. The only drawback is that there isn’t any live streaming; you’ll have to look elsewhere to keep up with the drama.

With a 100% deposit match, MonkeyKnifeFight provides a $500 welcome bonus.

7. Cloudbet – Best for VPN Users

Very low minimum bet limits

Extensive sports coverage

Convenient and swift payouts and deposits

Intuitive and robust application

You’ll find Cloudbet bets for a variety of sports, including the NFL, NBA, NHL, MLB, and college sports. For NBA betting, we like Cloudbet because it provides a large number of futures bets. You can gamble on who will be the league MVP next season or which team will win the East division. The prop bet choices for even regular season NBA games are also tremendous.

The betting interface on Cloudbet is simple to use and especially easy to build complicated parlays. There’s a parlay builder that allows you to combine and match wagers from various categories, such as prop bets, over/under bets, and Cloudbet bets. Live in-game betting is also available at this online bookmaker, which adds to the excitement.

Bit-Bet accepts Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple as legal tender for wagers. It also offers a reload incentive when you make a deposit using cryptocurrency.

What is Offshore Sports Betting?

Offshore betting is the act of wagering on sporting events through books licensed outside of the United States.

Because most states have prohibitive online gambling restrictions, betting companies cannot obtain a license to provide their services lawfully under US law.

As a result, thousands of sportsbooks seek licensing from gaming-friendly foreign countries like Antigua and Panama and provide “offshore” services to US bettors.

Offshore vs US Sportsbooks

Whereas US-based online sportsbooks are subject to stringent US gaming authorities regulations, offshore betting firms do not have licenses from the US government. This implies that if something goes wrong with your country’s back, you won’t have anyone to count on. If an overseas sportsbook refuses to pay out your winnings, the federal government of the United States will be unable to assist you.

If you want to play casino games without risking losing all your money, look for a sportsbook with a good track record of payouts. Otherwise, if you win at sports betting, there’s the chance that you’ll end up with nothing in your pocket. This is why maintaining solid relationships with reputable offshore bookmakers is so important.

To avoid being a victim of Internet fraud, the ideal thing you can do is to stick to the websites I’ve suggested in this post.

How We Select The Best Offshore Sportsbooks

When determining the greatest offshore betting sites, we adhere to a rigorous procedure; here’s a rundown of the key criteria we take into account:

Security

We checked each bookmaker for prior consumer complaints, reviewed their licensing history, and verified their payment performance.

If you place a bet with any of the offshore sportsbooks featured on this page, your money will be in good hands.

Offshore sports betting welcome bonuses

Offshore sports betting is a cutthroat business. Online bookies compete for your money by providing generous welcome bonuses. Free bets, first-deposit bonuses, and no-deposit bonuses are all examples of these incentives.

We discovered that each of our top-rated bookies provided a competitive bonus with fair terms and conditions.

It’s worth noting that most foreign bookies give bigger incentives, such as first-deposit bonuses than other kinds of offers. Offshore companies prefer Cryptocurrency deposits because of the anonymity they provide, and many of these bonuses are intended to encourage them.

Offshore sport betting markets

We made it a point to include comprehensive coverage of the major basketball leagues, in addition to coverage of other popular sports in the continental US, such as football, baseball, golf, and hockey.

Of course, each sportsbook offers a different variety of markets. While Intertops’ eSports portfolio currently focuses on League of Legends, the bookmaker’s coverage of that game is unrivaled. That’s why we recommend signing up with multiple of the finest offshore betting sites: the more accounts you have, the greater your range of markets will be.

Offshore betting odds

Offshore sports betting websites use odds supplied by specialized oddsmaking organizations, the majority of which are located in Las Vegas. As a result of this uniformity, aside from exotic and obscure wagers, bookmaker odds are typically quite similar.

However, because comparing odds between bookmakers allows you to extract value and enhance your perceived edge, we insist that all serious bettors conduct such comparisons.

Deposits and Withdrawals Options at Offshore Sportsbooks

Deposits in cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin, Litecoin, and Ethereum, are most popular among US-facing offshore sports betting sites. If that’s your preferred deposit option, check out the top Bitcoin betting sites for more information.

We discovered that our top offshore bookies use secure payment methods based on world-renowned financial institutions, so you may rest confident that your credit card information is safe and secure.

The timeliness of the transaction process is also important. That’s why we only suggest bookies that have withdrawals processed in less than five business days.

Customer Service Quality

You’ve been waiting a long time, and you’re still not sure if your bet was settled? Your wager was canceled, and you have no idea why? The betting software appears to be sluggish lately? In cases like these, a responsive and knowledgeable customer service staff is critical.

All of the greatest offshore betting sites provide live chat and email assistance to paying clients. Our conversations with the employees we spoke with were polite, professional, and went above and beyond to answer our queries.

Are Offshore Sports Betting Sites Safe?

Offshore sports betting sites may be just as secure as regulated US bookmakers. All of the top 10 offshore sportsbooks that we looked at are licensed in their country and adhere to rules designed to safeguard bettors. To verify this, they employ encryption and identity verification methods.

However, not all offshore bookmakers are licensed. Avoid unlicensed offshore sportsbooks with a track record of defrauding bettors or those that aren’t regulated in their home countries. Before signing up, look into offshore bookies on Reddit or other comparable platforms.

Are Sportsbooks Legal?

Whether or not sports betting is legal depends on where you are in the United States. Sports betting has been legalized in approximately half of all US states, while the other half have banned it. You may be confined to only in-person betting at a few retail bookmakers or restricted to just a handful of state-licensed sports betting platforms if you live in an area that allows legal sports gambling.

In most states, offshore bookmakers are not legal. Many jurisdictions have regulations that prohibit internet sports betting with unlicensed providers. In a few states, offshore bookies operate in a grey area – there are no licensed sports betting sites in the state, but consumers are not prohibited from doing so.

In any case, the enforcement of anti-offshore sportsbook laws has historically been insufficient. Bettors in states where sports betting is permitted continue to use offshore bookmakers in roughly half of all cases.

Mobile Offshore Betting – Top Offshore Sportsbook Apps

The best offshore sportsbooks now provide mobile apps for iOS and Android or mobile-friendly websites that may be accessed from any smartphone or tablet. These mobile apps and sites allow you to place bets on the move, making it simpler than ever to wager regardless of where you are on game day. Mobile sportsbook applications also make live betting easier because you can bet while watching a match without being connected to your computer all the time. There is no bookmaker equivalent for BetOnline Sportsbook’s Mobile App Lobby

Make sure the mobile offshore betting applications you’re comparing have access to the same variety of betting markets as a desktop platform. You should be able to put bets with a single swipe, and the greatest sportsbook apps ensure that your bet slip is never more than a tap away.

Best Offshore Sportsbooks FAQs

What is an offshore sportsbook?

An offshore sportsbook is a sports betting site located outside the United States. Offshore sportsbooks are accessible to gamers from throughout the United States, although they are not permitted to wager in many jurisdictions.

Are offshore sportsbooks legal?

Unless you live in Delaware, New Jersey, New York, or Pennsylvania, which have passed sports betting legislation, offshore bookmakers are legal for US customers. Sportsbooks in those states are considered unethical actors. For more information on each nation’s laws and customs regarding betting, see the legal sports tracker.

What are the benefits of offshore betting sites?

When no other options exist, offshore betting sites in many parts of the United States and other markets provide sports betting services. Furthermore, offshore betting websites frequently have better odds, more markets, and a wider range of online bonuses.

Is it safe to play sports bets at offshore bookies?

We only suggest offshore bookmakers that are licensed in their own countries and use strong encryption to safeguard player accounts. Licensed offshore sportsbooks may be just as secure as US-based betting sites.

Do offshore sportsbooks take US players?

It is possible to play at offshore betting sites from across the United States. There may be certain limitations, so check the sportsbook’s terms and conditions to ensure.

Is It Possible To Make A Deposit At Offshore Sportsbooks With Debit Or Credit Cards?

At most offshore betting firms, you may make deposits using Visa and MasterCard debit and credit cards. A few credit card betting sites will take other franchises like Amex and Discover.

What is the best sign-up bonus to get from a gambling site?

Sportsbooks frequently provide incentives for users to use their services. While the type of rewards given varies depending on the sign-up bonus, the greatest bonus is one that maximizes how much you play. A one-time sign-up bonus is preferable for some individuals, while overall juice reduction helps others. After determining your own preferences, seek a bonus that will optimize your earnings.

What sports can I bet on?

You may bet on all sports at various bookmakers! Some sportsbooks specialize in specific activities, while others focus on major events. Many betting firms now provide odds for entertainment and politics as well. To discover whether a certain sport or activity is available, look into the different divisions of your preferred betting site.

Do Online Sportsbooks In The US Pay Out?

Yes, online sportsbooks allow for a wide range of deposits and withdrawals. They all have benefits and drawbacks, but most sites provide quick payouts.