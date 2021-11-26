7 Best Bitcoin Sportsbooks and BTC Betting Sites

The world of sports betting is being revolutionized by bitcoin bookmakers. Many of the bitcoin bookies on this website allow you to create anonymous accounts and bet from anywhere in the United States. Because of bitcoin, these bookies can now process your deposits and withdrawals promptly, so you won’t have to wait weeks for a payout any longer. Bitcoin has no fees, which means you’ll have more money in your player account. Bitcoin sports betting sites enable you to bet on all major leagues in the United States, United Kingdom, Europe, Australia, and Asia, including the NFL, NBA, AFL, and English Premier League.

It’s more secure than ever to wager on sports because of Bitcoin’s capability to be used as a payment method. Because most bitcoin sportsbooks that take bitcoin usually give nicer deposit incentives or bigger reload bonuses when you use BTC, they are increasingly popular among bettors.

Best Bitcoin Betting Sites: Quick Look

Site Signup Bonus Editor’s Notes Score 🥇

Betonline 100% up to 5 BTC Crypto deposit bonuses Competitive odds Quick payouts

24/7 customer service 98% 🥉

Bovada 100% up to 1 BTC Upcoming event odds High withdrawal limits

24/7 customer support 94% 🥈

MyBookie 100% up to $5000 User-friendly site Regular promos Multiple withdrawal options 96% Intertops 125% up to $3,000 Excellent mobile app Live betting experience Betting contests 93% Sportsbetting.ag 100% up to $2,500 Best for soccer fans Attractive odds boost Easy to use interface 92% Monkey Knife Fight 100% up to $1,750 Great DFS selection Great mobile app

User-friendly website 92% Cloudbet 100% up to $2,000 For VPN users 24/7 customer support Crypto friendly 90%

7 Best BTC Sportsbooks and Betting Sites

1. Betonline – Best BTC Sportsbook

Wager on more than 25 sports markets

Betting apps for iOS and Android

Live in-game betting

$1,000 Bitcoin welcome bonus

Betonline is our top pick for betting with Bitcoin. This Bitcoin sportsbook offers wagers on more than 20 different sports, including all of the major US and college sports, esports, horse racing, and more. You may also wager on international soccer leagues, rugby games, and ice hockey tournaments.

BetOnline gives new players a $1,000 deposit match when they wager 100% of their deposit with Bitcoin. It has a 14X wagering requirement and must be wagered on odds of -200 or more. This Bitcoin sportsbook also provides a reload bonus worth up to $250. When you deposit Bitcoin, you’ll get a 5% bonus on all bonuses. Claim your BetOnline welcome bonus by using the promo code CRYPTO100!

2. Bovada – Most Competitive Bonuses

Tons of niche sports to bet on

Bitcoin withdrawals from just $10

Stream matches in HD

$1000 Bitcoin welcome bonus

Bovada is one of the most trustworthy and well-known Bitcoin gambling sites in the United States. Bovada, a Bitcoin sportsbook, allows you to bet on a wide range of events, including as the NFL, golf, tennis, motorsports, UFC fights, soccer matches, and college sports. Bovada also has some quirky odds available that aren’t available at other Bitcoin sportsbooks, such as beach volleyball and skiing.

Bovada accepts Bitcoin and makes simple payments. You may deposit as little as $10 and take out as much as $10 at a time, allowing you to try your luck fast. Furthermore, in most cases, this Bitcoin sportsbook pays out the same day your order is submitted.

Bovada Sportsbook has a 100% Bitcoin deposit match welcome bonus of $750 for new customers. It only requires a 5X wager and negative odds of -200 to win. Claim your welcome bonus by using the promotion code BTCSWB750 now!

3. MyBookie – Best for Live Streaming

The ideal Bitcoin sportsbook for making intricate multi-line wagers that might pay out large is MyBookie. That’s because the site supports not only standard parlays but also teasers and if bets for the majority of wagers. You may also enhance your parlays by adding an odds boost to make them even more competitive.

With 18 different sports markets for betting, MyBookie is one of the greatest Bitcoin football betting sites. You may wager on not just the NFL, but also college football, Canadian football, and Australian rules football. Of course, other significant U.S. sports leagues such as the NBA, NHL, and MLB are represented as well as soccer, tennis, golf, boxing, auto racing, and horse racing.

Another Bitcoin-friendly online gambling site that gives a $1,000 deposit bonus for new players is MyBookie. It has a 10X wagering requirement and must be gambled on odds of -250 or lower. All subsequent Bitcoin deposits may get you a 25% reload bonus up to $500 in value, using the promotion code MYB100. Get your MyBookie welcome bonus right now by using the promo code MYB100!

4. Sportsbetting.ag – Best Soccer Sportsbook

This is an internet service that caters to sports betting and promotes a large bookmaker to its users. It is, in fact, one of the world’s biggest online bookmakers. Players may choose between two divisions: main and other sports. Sports such as golf, tennis, basketball, football, and other activities are among them. There is also a possibility of e-sports betting. It involves Warcraft 3, Counter-Strike, and Fifa. In addition, the service offers a variety of wagers to choose from. As a result, bettors may pick straight bets, parlays, money lines, and other options.

Although SportsBetting is a bookmaker, it also features a number of casino games. It has up-to-date slots, live dealer games, as well as financial investment options.

SportsBetting, like its competitors, provides a wide range of incentives and bonuses. A welcome package may be expected that includes up to $1000 in value. Furthermore, users can earn $100 in play for referring a website to a friend. In addition to that, SportsBetting runs regular campaigns that allow players to obtain even more advantages.

5. Intertops – Most Competitive Odds

Every day, the most money can be earned through frequent sports betting at Intertops. To begin, this Bitcoin bookmaker offers new clients a 100% deposit bonus worth up to $2,500 – considerably more than the usual Bitcoin welcome bonuses. The wagering requirement is only 10X, and there are no minimum odds restrictions to worry about.

Furthermore, Intertops will give you an additional 100% deposit match up to $2,500 on your first two accounts reloads with Bitcoin. After that, players will be eligible for a 50 percent reload bonus on every Bitcoin deposit with a 5X wagering requirement. In total, Intertops’ bonuses can easily top $10,000.

Intertops provides a simple and straightforward way to use your bonus cash. With numerous available wagers, Intertops makes it simple to put your bonus money to work. Intertops also takes parlays and live in-game bets, but the platform lacks live streaming and a parlay builder tool. The Intertops website is user-friendly and mobile-friendly, making it easy to place wagers from any device at any time.

6. MoneyKnifeFight – Best for DFS

Bitcoin Betting at BitcoinBetting.io is one of our favorite Bitcoin sportsbooks for betting on NFL games. This sportsbook allows you to not only bet on future games, but also offers a variety of prop bets for current season matchups and the ability to gamble live once the game begins. You can wager on next year’s Super Bowl champion, league MVPs, and more in the offseason.

MoneyKnifeFight also offers wagers on a variety of other sports leagues, as well as esports bets. This bookmaker has Bitcoin-only wagers for most CS:GO and League of Legends events, as well as Starcraft 2. We’ve also discovered that MoneyKnifeFight’s esports odds are among the most competitive of any Bitcoin betting site.

MoneyKnifeFight has a variety of incentives for its gamers. New players may receive up to $500 in deposit matching bonuses, with just a 7X wagering requirement and negative odds of -200. Every time you deposit Bitcoin into your account at this bookmaker, you may get a 25% reload bonus in addition to the existing incentives available. MoneyKnifeFight also gives 7% back on every horse race wager placed at authorized courses.

7. Cloudbet – Best for VPN Users

NetEnt is a renowned online casino software provider that has been in operation since 2013. It’s the first online casino that accepts a variety of cryptocurrencies and is both trustworthy and regulated. Bitcoin and Etherium, for example, are two of the many cryptocurrencies that may be used to gamble.

The casino protects customers’ personal information and ensures that all transactions are secure. Users must first create an account and pick a currency before they may begin playing. The registration process is simple, and users can also register using Google, GitHub, or Facebook to complete it.

Users may gamble on a variety of sporting events through Social Casino’s sportsbook. Users can play games and slots from several gaming providers, as well as place bets on a number of sports.

With a fair bonus program, Cloudbet attracts consumers. First and foremost, it provides a welcome pack to new customers that allows them to gain up to 5BTC. It also organizes special events on a regular basis, and users who participate may earn additional funds.

Players just need to verify whether or not the casino is accessible before selecting it. It is, however, banned in a few countries. With the aid of a VPN, you may still enjoy playing there.

How We Select the Best Bitcoin Betting Sites

When choosing the top Bitcoin sportsbook, there are a number of criteria we consider. Here are some of the most essential factors we look for when selecting the best Bitcoin sportsbook:

Restricted countries

In most nations, gambling is not allowed. In many countries, Bitcoin-operated betting sites are also banned. Players from outside the country may not be permitted to participate in US-based best Bitcoin gambling sites, for example. European Bitcoin sports betting websites might refuse people from specific regions of the world.

History and Licensing

Players must check out online sportsbooks and sports betting websites. A Bitcoin sportsbook that has been hacked and failed to pay out its customers can’t be trusted. Similarly, betting on-line bookmakers that don’t have the required licenses are not secure for placing wagers.

Sports Events

Before signing up with a Bitcoin sportsbook, users should make sure their sport is listed on the platform. People can wager on any sporting event. These betting sites, though, may not all have the same sporting event available for betting. Table games such as table tennis or chess are not permitted in some cases.

Anonymous Betting

On Bitcoin online sports betting sites, the anonymity of the participants is very high. A leading Bitcoin bookmaker keeps all activities concealed. This helps to make the whole procedure untraceable. Some bettors, on the other hand, may not appreciate it. On these websites, participants should be aware of what data is kept private and what isn’t.

Deposit and Withdraw Speeds & Terms

Online betting sites that allow BTC usually only accept digital payments. If a user cannot use a crypto wallet on a certain site, it is not ideal. These sites also have varying procedures for deposit and withdrawal. Some websites provide quick deposits and withdrawals. Sites that support several payment options are available.

VIP and Bonus Offers

Active bitcoin sportsbook members may participate in a variety of special offers. Members of some websites’ VIP programs receive significant incentives. Members of these VIP programs can enroll and receive bonuses. These sites also provide additional advantages to high rollers in the cryptocurrency betting sector.

Wide Range of Bitcoin Betting Markets

In terms of the range of sports you can gamble on, as well as the sorts of wagers available, our Bitcoin sportsbook reviews pay particular attention to these factors. nWe place a premium on Bitcoin sportsbooks that allow bets on all major US leagues, as well as college sports, horse racing, and esports.

Crypto Options

These sites, like Bitcoin and Bitcoin Cash, also support alternative cryptocurrencies. Players may exchange their BTC earnings for different cryptos on certain websites. People can change between cryptos while betting on these sites, much as they do with fiat currency. Some platforms even assist in changing coins after making a wager.

What Is Bitcoin Sports Betting, And How Does It Work?

Sports betting with Bitcoin is comparable to traditional betting. You may wager using conventional currency, such as US dollars (USD), in the same way you would in normal betting (BTC). BTC sports betting allows users to only bet in Bitcoin (BTC) cryptocurrency. In terms of finance, there’s no need for fiat currency in sports betting; instead, crypto bets are placed using BTC. People may place fractional or whole BTC wagers depending on their tolerance for risk.

The most effective Bitcoin bettors may earn thousands of dollars in a few hours. Because of the particular circumstances of this betting category, such rapid earnings are feasible. Customers may wager with a crypto wallet and win or lose their bets at the Bitcoin sportsbook website. The market value of these Bitcoin deposits fluctuates as the BTC price changes. As a result, sports betting with bitcoins is one of the few methods to get the most out of crypto by taking advantage of its benefits.

How To Bet on Sports with Bitcoin?

The procedure of wagering using Bitcoin is simple. You must first own Bitcoin before you can begin. This may be accomplished by buying Bitcoin via credit card and debit card deposits at an exchange. Hardware-only cold wallets or other crypto wallets can be used to keep BTC assets secure.

How to Get Started with a BTC Betting Sites

Are you ready to place your bets with the greatest Bitcoin sportsbook? We’ll show you how to get started with BetOnline, which has a wide selection of betting markets, a smooth desktop and mobile experience, and a $1,000 welcome bonus for new customers.

Step 1: Create a Bitcoin Wallet

To bet with Bitcoin, you must first establish a Bitcoin wallet. We propose utilizing eToro’s free mobile wallet, which you can do in seconds. To download the app and establish your wallet account on eToro, go to the website.

Step 2: Buy Bitcoin

Now that you’ve got a wallet, you can use eToro’s Bitcoin exchange to acquire cryptocurrency. You may buy as little as $50 in Bitcoin on eToro, with the lowest transaction costs of any major platform.

To discover Bitcoin, go to the eToro dashboard and select the ‘Cryptocurrency’ tab. Then click ‘Trade.’ Enter the number of Bitcoin you wish to purchase and click ‘Open Trade.’ On eToro, you may buy Bitcoin.

Step 3: Sign Up for BetOnline

Now that you’ve bought Bitcoin, it’s time to move over to BetOnline. To establish a new sports betting account at the site, go to the Betting Site and select “Join.” Enter your name, email address, phone number, and password in the registration area that appears.

Step 4: Select Your Deposit Method

After you’ve created your new BetOnline betting account, the next step is to send Bitcoin there. To begin, pick ‘Cryptocurrency’ as your payment option and then bitcoin as the cryptocurrency. Then input the amount (in US dollars) you want to send.

Step 5: Send Bitcoin

When you choose Bitcoin as your deposit method, BetOnline will show you how much Bitcoin you’ll need to send based on your chosen deposit amount and the wallet address where you want to send it. To begin your transfer, copy this wallet address into your Bitcoin wallet. The money should be available in your BetOnline account after you’ve sent them.

Step 6: Start betting

You’ve completed the first step in opening an account at our Bitcoin sportsbook with your deposits confirmed. Select a sport league to see all future games or go to the BetOnline lobby to view popular bets. Simply click on a wager you like to add it to your bet slip after that. Then decide how much you want to bet and pick “Place Bets” to place your first Bitcoin wager.

Bitcoin Sportsbooks FAQs

What Is Bitcoin?

Naturally, the first and most frequent inquiry about Bitcoin is what it is and how it works. To summarize, it’s a digital currency. Each Bitcoin is represented as a file on a computer disk. You may send money to other individuals or spend it at stores if you have your wallet with you. Every transaction is recorded in the blockchain, which is known as the public ledger. It’s safe and highly secure.

Is using Bitcoin safe?

Yes, Bitcoin’s major allures include its safety. Because there is no central authority that regulates the currency, no malevolent actors can tamper with its protocols. Even more so, it has never been breached before because its blockchain records every single transaction and has never been hacked.

What are the dangers of using Bitcoin?

Bitcoin is famous for being highly volatile. While many people think of it as a “store of value,” the currency’s value is vulnerable to 40 percent declines that other established assets like equities or gold aren’t. However, because Bitcoin swings both ways, there are times when its price rises dramatically and then plunges afterward. You must consider the benefits as well as the drawbacks.

Is Bitcoin the only cryptocurrency accepted by online sportsbooks?

It isn’t. Other cryptocurrency options accessible through online bookmakers include Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple, and others. Bitcoin is the most widely supported currency at betting sites, followed by other cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum and Litecoin.

Are Bitcoin transactions untraceable?

This is a common misconception. Bitcoin, in reality, is pseudo-anonymous. A user’s public key is linked to each transaction made using the cryptocurrency, which doesn’t contain names (but can be discovered if someone tries hard enough and searches for IP addresses).

Is Bitcoin the fastest payout option available at sportsbooks?

Yes, usually. One of the primary advantages of decentralized systems like Bitcoin is that transactions are completed faster. Because there is no middleman, transactions are truly peer-to-peer and transparent. Cheques, bank wires, and credit cards do not have the same simplicity as Bitcoin.

Are there any fees for using Bitcoin at sportsbooks?

Deposits are free, but Bitcoin “mining” fees will be incurred if you want to withdraw. These are unavoidable expenses that come with any and all Bitcoin transactions, whether at a sportsbook or elsewhere. It’s essentially a fee paid to miners for keeping the whole Bitcoin network up and running.

Is it simple to move Bitcoin from a betting site back to a wallet?

It’s actually quite simple. For receiving Bitcoin, your wallet has a one-of-a-kind address. This address must be shared with a sportsbook in the cashier section of the site, usually. Make sure your address is correct; all Bitcoin transactions are final and cannot be undone after they have been sent.

Are there bonuses for using Bitcoin at sportsbooks?

Yes. When Bitcoin is used to make deposits, many bookies provide larger sign-up and reload bonuses in order to entice bettors to utilize the currency. These incentives are typically 25-50 percent more generous than those available when using regular money.

Is it possible to bet on esports in Bitcoin casinos?

Yes, e-sports betting is available at many more casinos these days, and players may choose from Dota, e-tennis, Counter-Strike, or other games.

How to make deposits with crypto?

If you gamble with cryptocurrency, the procedure is extremely simple. Simply follow the directions provided by a casino that you’ve chosen. Users must create an account, select currency, and send funds from their crypto wallet in most cases. They can either utilize the address supplied by the site or a QR code to transfer money if one of them offers it.

Why do sportsbooks prefer Bitcoin betting?

Bitcoin makes it a lot easier for bookies. Sportsbooks save time and money on both deposits and withdrawals by not having to deal with banks and card providers. Furthermore, if the price of Bitcoin rises – which it has more often than not throughout its history – the betting sites’ value goes up based on how much digital currency it holds.

Also, thanks to Bitcoin, it’s more easy to make players to bet on sports globally without worrying too much for currency conversion rates, for example several best sportsbooks in South Africa operate globally.

BTC Sportsbooks: Final Thoughts

The greatest choice is to go with reputable businesses with good evaluations. All of the firms listed below were chosen by professional gamers. They observe that these internet casinos provide the most desirable features available. First and foremost, they provide a wide range of sports betting alternatives and accept a number of digital currencies. Second, they also have contemporary slots, allowing players to participate in online casino games as well as other activities on the internet. Furthermore, they take security seriously and protect user information by encrypting data.