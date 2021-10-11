6 Ways Workforce Management Software Can Increase Business Productivity

By Akhil Rajan

Innovation is important in every business, but very few make innovations that favor employee productivity. There is a direct link between productivity and profitability – increased productivity will lead to increased profitability and vice versa. One of the easiest ways you can increase employee productivity is by implementing a workforce management system.

In this article, we will look at 6 ways a work order management system can increase the business’s productivity.

1. It Automates Manual Processes

Manual processes can take away a considerable chunk of time without being too obvious. Automating such processes can be transformative for any office. Workforce management software allows you to achieve this for numerous organizational processes.

For instance, with automated time tracking, attendance can be recorded with just a click of a button. This data can then be integrated with payroll, completely eliminating manual data entry. This means the payroll team can focus on other critical tasks and boost their productivity instead of spending hours on data entry.

2. Enables Easy Scheduling and Rescheduling

A manager spends a minimum of two hours on scheduling per week, with some even spending up to 12 hours! That’s a lot of wasted time and effort that adds up over time. It’s equally frustrating for the employees who may have to wait long for their schedules. Rescheduling can become even complicated when done manually. With a service scheduling app, this task becomes accurate, faster, and more effective. Managers can prepare schedules ahead of time and share them with their teams. This will allow them to identify scheduling issues early and fix them before it affects anything. For instance, if they identify that one shift has fewer employees, they can find replacements well in advance.

3. Facilitates Better Manager-Employee Communication

The importance of communication cannot be undermined if you want to improve productivity. Imagine the confusion of discussing work, changes in plans, or critical things over text messages! There’s a good chance the messages will be missed or aren’t delivered on time.

With service management software, you can put messages on a centralized dashboard. Managers and team members can send and access these messages and notifications in real-time from anywhere. This has a direct impact on productivity.

4. Allows Easy Access to Online Service Requests

Employee and customer communication have changed in the past few years.

The traditional ways of communication for customers were email or telephone, but technology and social media have changed that. Companies include more touchpoints for customer communication by embedding chat features on the website and making social media pages.

Within the company, similar mechanisms are being used to raise online service requests from different field teams.

An intelligent portal that can connect employees, management, and customers will facilitate seamless operations. When customers place a request, the concerned team can connect it to handling it in real-time. Similarly, requests raised by teams for the management can also be handled through the portal with ease.

This will boost productivity as teams will know exactly what is required of them and when. When the tasks are clearly defined and accessible, the impact will be seen on employee and customer satisfaction.

5. Allows Managers to Motivate Their Team

A workforce management software can also help you track the employees’ working habits and performance. This will allow the managers to identify the employees’ strengths and weaknesses.

Based on the insights, the managers can reward the high performers and motivate those falling short by helping them work through their weaknesses. This will encourage the employees to work better, thus boosting performance and productivity.

6. Enables Flexibility

Flexibility at work boosts employee productivity as it allows employees to have a better work-life balance. They will be more engaged with their jobs when they can control their schedules.

Workforce management solutions allow the managers to create flexible schedules and share them with teams. Everyone on the team can access their workload and schedules from anywhere and keep up with them.

All this will invariably boost productivity.

Final Words

With benefits like better field service scheduling, communication, and increased team morale, there’s little doubt why a workforce management system shouldn’t be a part of any organization. It is time you embrace it and make it work to the advantage of your company if you aren’t doing that already.

