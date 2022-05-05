6 Ways to Never Be Lonely with Funchatt

The world has been grappling with many problems lately, the feeling of loneliness is the prevalent one to many. According to the 2021 global survey, almost one third of the world population experienced loneliness. As per the survey, Brazil had most of the cases, followed by Turkey, India, and Saudi Arabia.

“Loneliness and the feeling of being unwanted is the most terrible poverty.” – Mother Teresa.

Loneliness produces negative emotions that build up even in the most positive and extroverted people. It does not let people reach their full potential and live to their fullest. Loneliness keeps people making rounds at the same place, building a tornado of negative emotions that make them feel even more separate and alone.

Why does loneliness exist?

1. Volatile Factors

Loneliness can arise due to variable factors such as the loss of someone special, relocation, new surroundings — the list is endless. While you can deal with loneliness proactively, changing the external environment and taking steps towards improvement can also help ease out the situation you’re in. Apart from these factors, psychological factors like depression may worsen the feeling of loneliness.

2. Personality Traits

Personality traits like introverted nature and low self confidence stimulate self-esteem issues and feeling of loneliness in individuals. They interact less with others and can’t express themselves, only to find themselves alone most of the time.

3. Covid-19 Pandemic

The ongoing Covid-19 pandemic has been a crucial factor in the cases of people feeling more and more lonely, as it has forced society into isolation. Social engagements and get-togethers have become far-sighted affairs. The pandemic has people holding on to their shells.

Loneliness causes prolonged sadness and a lack of interest or enthusiasm in daily activities. However, a suitable solution to overcome the feeling of loneliness would be communication platforms like Funchatt.

Funchatt is a global platform created for people who wish to turn their blue days into colorful ones. The platform’s mission is to turn boring days into something interesting to look forward to every day. Funchatt provides a joyful space to find friends globally, while being in the comfort of your own home, irrespective of the dynamic situation arising due to the pandemic.

6 ways to keep loneliness at arm’s length with Funchatt:

1. Enjoy Live Streams

On Funchatt, users can enjoy live streams. This feature gives you global exposure while being local. Funchatt stream makers hold live streams on a range of topics — you can choose among them which one to join. It offers a great way to interact and get to know each other better to discover new skills and talents.

2. Make Friends Globally

Since Funchatt is a global platform that encompasses users from every nook and corner of the world — the platform serves as a shared space for diverse individuals around the world. On Funchatt you are free to discover people’s language, culture, and beliefs, all while in the comfort of your sofa. Here you will get to know the world better.

With global friendships, we also get fresh perspectives on the same old boring things — we get to see life differently. It helps us encompass the feeling of gratitude and empathy.

3. Join The Community Of Fun Loving People

Funchatt is a place for fun-loving, adventurous, and lively individuals. Funchatt is perfect for those willing to have fun chit-chatting, laughing, and enjoying conversations together with a global community. Funchatt is a place to rewind the day, have a casual chat, discuss the day and spend some good time together. Here you are free to take some time off for yourself to rejuvenate.

4. Explore Cultures And Accept Diversity Across The Globe

Since Funchatt is a global platform, its users have an opportunity to interact with people worldwide and get to know their values, set of beliefs, and cultures. The platform is like a window to the world — just a tap on the device connects with millions willing to communicate globally. Funchatt is a unique way to interact with locals, who are particularly interested in knowing about differences in lives and cultures. Explore diversity in a more authentic way.

5. Gain Confidence

Funchatt is a community of fun-loving people across the globe. It’s an opportunity to interact with people from different cultures and understand their points of view. Interacting with people worldwide instills confidence and enhances the communication skills of the individual as well. It helps improve conversational skills. Funchatt is a way to get better at conversing while chit-chatting and having a good time together. Spending time with the natives of the country, whose language you want to learn, will for sure develop your language skills.

6. Freely Express Your Emotions

In everyday life people go through a range of emotions ranging from sad, happy, excited, etc., which oftenly can’t be expressed in front of anyone else. Thus emotions remain compressed in people’s minds, because they weren’t let out.

Funchatt is the perfect place to make friends with whom anyone can openly express the range of emotions without being judged. It’s such a relief, which helps relax minds when there’s someone to share life struggles with. Sharing life struggles is also a great way to say goodbye to boredom and loneliness.

Should you join Funchatt?

You should definitely try it out if you want to: