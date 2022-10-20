6 Ways to Create the Perfect Office Working Environment

How much thought have you put into your office design? Having an office is more than just providing the right equipment for your team. You need to ensure that the environment encourages productivity as well as allows your staff to feel comfortable and supported when they are at work.

So, now is the time to create the perfect office working environment for your team. This is pivotal to the long-term success of your business and to improve employee retention. Here are six easy ways you can make changes in the office.

Invest in Ergonomics

In an office, workers sit at their desks for hours a day, trying to get through their workload and keep customers happy. It has been proven that they will do a better job when they are comfortable. The last thing you want is for your employees to suffer from aches and pains, as well as feel that they cannot do their work.

So, the first way to create an amazing office working environment is to invest in ergonomics. In other words, style the office in a way that encourages productivity and buy furniture that promotes employee comfort. This can be a worthwhile investment that keeps employees happy in the long run.

Encourage Homely Touches

You want to make sure that your employees enjoy coming to work and feel at home when they are here. You do not want your office to feel unwelcoming and too formal. So, make sure that you encourage your staff to bring their favourite photos and other items that make them feel good.

Encouraging homely touches means that employees have some control over their workspace. They can add things that make them feel comfortable and this can help with productivity and enjoying where you work.

Choose a Bespoke Cleaning Service

As an employer, you want to make sure that your staff have somewhere clean and tidy to work. This is proven to help with anxiety, stress and productivity. But, it is not possible for the staff or you to clean the office every day. Plus, it can be expensive to hire your own team.

So, the best thing you can do is use a bespoke cleaning service. Companies like Platinum Cleaning ensure that your office is sparkling. Cleaners offer an individual service that lets you specify where you want to be cleaned regularly. This ensures that your employees have a good environment to work in. Then, when your staff feel like they enjoy where they work and have the right surroundings, they are more likely to get through their workload and achieve business goals.

Create a Bright Workspace

Think about how you feel when it is dark and raining outside. You can feel down and sad. Then, compare this to how you feel on a bright and sunny day. This is likely to make you feel energised and uplifted. Well, you can take the same principles and apply them to your office environment. you want to bring light and illumination in order to lift everyone’s mood and ensure they are productive.

So, how can you do this? Well, you can make sure of natural light. If your office has a lot of windows, make sure they are not covered and allow the natural light to stream in on nice days. Alternatively, if you do not have much natural light, you can ensure your office is illuminated in other ways. For instance, you can introduce more LED lighting and allow employees to have their own lights over their desks.

Introduce Natural Scents

Have you ever tried aromatherapy? This is something that is becoming popular in office spaces in an attempt to improve the mood and energy in a workspace. Indeed, there are studies that suggest natural scents can affect the way you feel. For example, lavender is said to be relaxing and allow you to unwind. Then, there are scents like lemon that may be able to help with energy and reduce anxiety.

So, why not bring some natural scents to the office? This might be a way to create a good working environment for all of your employees. At the very least, it can make sure that the office smells nice and fresh every day.

Have Separate Social Areas

Most offices are going to have somewhere for staff to go on their breaks. This is important for getting you away from your working space and from the desk that you are sitting at all day. Often, the brain associates certain areas with work and this is what can happen at your desk. So, going to a separate area means you know this is somewhere you can go to relax and socialise with your colleagues.

So, if you do not currently have a social area for your staff, you need to create one. You can make it comfortable with sofas, as well as chairs and tables. In addition, you can introduce fun activities here and really give your staff a break. Then, they are going to be recharged and ready to go back to work and be productive.