6 Top-Rated Tourist Attractions in the UAE

The UAE gained its independence in 1971 and was fully built in just 35 years! Today, the UAE is the first in the Arab world and the twenty-fifth in the world in the volume of tourism, according to the report published by the World Economic Forum in 2022.

In this small country, you will see beautiful architecture, stunning tourist attractions, and magnificent skyscrapers, and enjoy tasting the most delicious Arabic, Indian, and Turkish dishes. Moreover, you can also enjoy visiting the picturesque tourist resorts, and recently the well-known resort company, Wine Resorts, announced its intention to establish a new resort in the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, which will include a huge casino.

Dubai, and the UAE as a whole, has become one of the most prominent tourist destinations not only in the Middle East but in the entire Arab world thanks to its many attractions that have to be seen to be believed. However, many people still do not know about the main attractions of the Arab Emirates

In this article, we will present to you the best tourist destinations that you can enjoy visiting in the Emirates.

Burj Khalifa

The ideal starting point in the United Arab Emirates is the Burj Khalifa. Yes, this is the big tower that can be seen in every picture of Dubai!

Burj Khalifa, which is 830 meters tall is currently the tallest building in the world and the only building that can be seen from space. The design of the tiered tower is inspired by traditional architecture in the Middle East, with overlapping circles embodying Islamic engineering traditions, specifically the Mevluya of Samarra.

This tower consists of 163 floors and was opened for the first time on January 4, 2010, at a cost of $1.5 billion. It is clear that this tower had a significant impact on the city of Dubai as a whole, as the rents for residential apartments overlooking it reaches 45 thousand dirhams annually, while the selling prices start from 500 thousand dirhams!

The tower has the highest observation deck, swimming pool, elevator, restaurant, and fountain. You can also enjoy the observation deck on the 124th floor (Ticket price: 154 AED).

An interesting fact about the Burj Khalifa is that it does not have a sewage system, so trucks line up daily in front of it to carry the excrement of the tower’s visitors!

Old Dubai

“Al Bastakiya”, “Al Fahidi”, or “Old Dubai” is the place to go if you want to get a glimpse into Dubai’s classic past before it was invaded by skyscrapers and became a modern metropolis. This neighborhood is located between Dubai Creek and the Bur Dubai area.

In the Bastakiya district, you can get a glimpse of what Dubai was like before it was dominated by skyscrapers.

Textile and pearl merchants founded this area at the end of the 19th century, leaving behind impressive limestone buildings. These include restored homes and commercial buildings which now house art galleries, cafes, and hotels. Some of the most prominent landmarks in this area are the old city wall, which was built in 1800 from plaster and coral.

Burj Al Arab

What’s the next stop on the way? It is definitely the Burj Al Arab Hotel! Just like the Burj Khalifa, this building appears in all photos of Dubai! When the Burj Al Arab was conceived in the late 1990s, the participants wanted it to become an icon in Dubai.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President of the United Arab Emirates, requested a luxury hotel. He wanted this hotel to support the economic transition from oil to tourism and give Dubai international attention. And it worked—at least until 2008 when it was overshadowed (figuratively and literally) by the Burj Khalifa. This tower was built on an artificial island in the sea, and it features luxurious suites overlooking the sea, many distinctive restaurants, and gyms.

However, Burj Al Arab remains one of the most prominent landmarks in Dubai. It also ranks fourth among the largest hotels in the world. Although the Burj Al Arab did not break any world records, it deserves the title of “the most luxurious hotel in the world.”

In addition, Burj Al Arab is one of the most expensive hotels in the world, with the price of spending one night there ranging from $3,500 to $6,800! Although this price is quite high, it is suitable for those looking for unabashed luxury and pleasant personal service available around the clock.

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

The Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque is the third largest mosque in the world after the Grand Mosque in Mecca and the Prophet’s Mosque in Medina in Saudi Arabia.

As for the minarets, they combine the Fatimid, Ottoman, and Mamluk styles, and reach a height of 106 meters.

The reflective water basins surrounding the mosque add to its beauty, and the columns decorated in white and gold enjoy a special beauty in the sun.

From the inside, the mosque features marble columns intertwined with mother-of-pearl, and the ceilings are decorated with crystal chandeliers and glass panels. The main chandelier weighs 12,000 tons and contains 15,000 lights.

Dubai Fountain

At the foot of the Burj Khalifa, you will find the Dubai Fountain which is also a popular tourist attraction in Dubai. It’s clear that this city always wants to be the best and the biggest and Dubai Fountain doesn’t seem like a departure from that strategy. The chairman of Emaar Properties, the developer behind the Burj Khalifa, wanted a water feature that would dwarf the famous Bellagio Fountains in Las Vegas; And that’s what he got!

The Dubai Fountain was designed by the creators of the water and light show at the Bellagio Casino Hotel. It is located on the Burj Khalifa Lake, a 12-acre attraction next to the Dubai Mall. It is classified as the largest dancing fountain in the world, with a length of more than 275 meters. The fountain shoots 22,000 liters of water up to 150 meters into the air!

About the Author

Mr. Daniel Klink is an experienced gaming, technology, and sports writer. However, travel and tourism are some of Mr. Daniel’s primary interests so he enjoys sharing articles about tourism with Arab readers from time to time.