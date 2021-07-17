6 Tips to Choose the Best Cushion for Sciatica Problem

Sciatica is a condition characterized by pain affecting the back, hip, as well as outer side of the leg. If you have sciatica, you’ll feel burning, prickly and sharp pain that radiates from your lower back all the way to your leg. This can be annoying, especially if you want to get a good night’s sleep. Using a two-piece wedge cushion can be helpful when it comes to alleviating pressure on the nerve roots of your sciatica.

If you want to relieve pain while lying down, use pillows. It’s best to search for a pillow arrangement that makes you comfortable and boosts your chances of getting enough sleep. The following tips will help you sleep better and feel more energized when you wake up:

1. Get A Medium-Firm To Firm Pillow Surface

Although comfort is a personal preference, people who have sciatica prefer sleeping on a medium-steady to steady sciatica cushion. You’ll also find other people sleeping on a yoga mat sited on the floor. However, you need a steady surface to offer support, as well as promote spinal alignment.

2. Make A Supportive Resting Position With A Two-Piece Wedge Pillow

You can compare a double-piece wedge cushion with a reclining chair, only that you can use it on your mattress surface. A dual-piece wedge pillow is made in a way that props up your back, raises your legs, thus taking the weight off your back nerve roots. It also offers adequate relief to fall asleep.

3. Rest With Plump Cushions Behind Your Back And Flat Cushions Beneath Your Knees

A dual-piece wedge cushion may be out of your budget or consumes excess space on your bed. In this case, stack two fleshy pillows behind your shoulders then tuck a flat cushion or two below your knees, as well as on the upper calves to lift your legs.

4. Use Pillows To Avoid Rolling Onto Your Side

If you have sciatica, sleeping on your side can worsen the pain. Using pillows to wedge yourself while sleeping on your back helps. This will stop the chances of you rolling over in your sleep unintentionally.

5. Place A Contoured Cushion Between Your Knees If You’re Aside Sleeper

For people who love sleeping on their sides, using several methods can make them sleep better despite the sciatica pain. Use a contoured pillow that’s shaped to fit tightly, as well as restfully between your knees. A contoured pillow minimizes spine pressure while keeping your body aligned.

6. Don’t Sleep On Your Stomach

Sleeping on the tummy can cause pressure to your neck and back. But you can still sleep on your stomach by placing a flat cushion under your hips for spine alignment. Also, use a flat pillow or no cushion below your head to stop neck strain.

Conclusion

Sciatica symptoms come in numerous forms depending on an individual. Also, the pillow that works best for you might not do the same for another person. This is why you need to try these tips to get the right cushion for a relaxing and restorative night’s sleep. If your sciatica cushion doesn’t improve with the above-mentioned tips, consult your doctor for a correct diagnosis. Maybe you could be having an underlying medical condition.