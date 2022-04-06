6 Tips And Tricks To Help You Save Money When Moving To Austin

If you’re moving to Austin, you’re looking for ways to save money. This blog post will share six tips and tricks to help you save money. Whether you’re hiring Austin movers, these tips will help you keep costs down. Let’s get started!

General Costs Associated With Moving

Moving company fees

Packing supplies

Moving truck or van rental

Gas for moving truck or van

Food and lodging for the moving crew

Tips For Saving Money On Your Move

Tip 1: Start Planning Early

One of the best ways to save money when moving is to start planning early. You can research moving companies and compare prices if you give yourself enough time. You can also find affordable housing and plan your route to minimize driving expenses.

Tip 2: Get Organized

Another way to save money when moving is to get organized. This means packing everything efficiently so that you don’t have to waste space or pay for excess packing supplies. It also means making a moving checklist and following it closely.

Tip 3: Take Advantage Of Free Moving Supplies

Take advantage of free moving supplies if you’re doing the move yourself! Many local businesses offer free boxes, bubble wrap, and other packing materials. Also, ask your friends, family, and co-workers if they have any extras that you can borrow.

Tip 4: Rent A Moving Truck Or Van

If you’re hiring movers, renting a moving truck or van can be a great way to save money. This option is often cheaper than hiring movers alone, and it allows you to pack and move your belongings yourself. Just make sure to factor in the cost of gas when estimating your expenses.

Tip 5: Join A Moving Crew

Another way to save money when moving is to join a moving crew. This can be especially helpful if you’re moving long-distance. By splitting the cost of gas and food among a group of people, you can significantly reduce your expenses.

Tip 6: Seek Out Moving Company Discounts

Finally, ask your moving company about any discounts they offer. For example, many moving companies offer discounts for seniors, students, and military personnel. If you qualify for one of these discounts, ask about it!

4 Don’ts To Save Money When Moving

Though we have given you six tips for saving money when moving, there are also four things you should avoid if you want to keep costs down.

Don’t 1: Spend Extra Money On Packing Supplies

One of the easiest ways to save money when moving is to avoid spending money on packing supplies. Instead, you can get by by using old newspapers, towels, and sheets to pack your belongings. And if you do need to buy packing supplies, try to get them second-hand from friends or family members. Still, this doesn’t mean that you will compromise on safety.

Don’t 2: Hire A Moving Company Without Checking Reviews

Before hiring a moving company, be sure to check their reviews. This will help you avoid potential scams or moving companies that may not be reliable.

Don’t 3: Rush The Move

If you’re moving on a budget, it’s important to take your time and make a move properly. Rushing the move can lead to mistakes and cost you more money in the long run.

Don’t 4: Spend More Than You Can Afford

Just because you’re moving doesn’t mean that you have to spend all of your savings. Stick to a budget and be realistic about what you can afford. Moving is expensive, but there are ways to save money if you’re willing to be creative.

Conclusion

We hope these tips and tricks help make your move to Austin as affordable as possible! If you have any questions or need more advice, please get in touch with us. We would be happy to help!