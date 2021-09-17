6 Signs it’s Time to Upgrade Your Home’s HVAC System

Air conditioning systems are a considerable investment for any home, so it’s only logical that you may want to get the most and best out of them before they become obsolete. However, regardless of how well you maintain your system, replacing it is inevitable.

HVAC systems have a lifespan, and when that lifespan is near the end, the system will let you know. HVAC systems are very costly, but sometimes upgrading to a new model makes more sense and is cost-effective to some extent. The cost of constantly repairing broken-down HVAC systems is much more expensive than purchasing a new one.

If you’re not sure if it’s time to replace your unit, here are six signs to look for on your home’s HVAC system. You never know, it may be time to replace it.

1. The Rising Cost of Your Energy Bill

This is the number one sign to look for when it’s time to upgrade your HVAC system. No one wants to pay more than they have to for their energy, and if you notice your bills are steadily rising, most likely your HVAC system is malfunctioning.

It’s true that in some cases, the rise in energy bills may be because of increased fuel prices, but it could also mean your heating and cooling system is on the fritz, especially if you’ve never had a sharp spike in your energy bill.



If your HVAC system is more than 15 years old, its efficiency isn’t going to be the same as the first day you bought it. Older units weren’t made in the standard modern units adhere to.



2. Do you hear Any Unusual Noises with Your System?

Unusual noises with your HVAC system are not uncommon. Sometimes it could be the return air filter grille is just loose or scratching against the wall. However, if the noise is a persistent banging and rattling which you can’t trace, it may mean the pipes of your HVAC system are wearing out or the parts inside are coming apart.



Along with the noise, if your senses pick up unusual and unpleasant odors coming from your system’s vent, it could be a sign of mildew or mold growth inside your system caused by excess moisture or leakage of the refrigerant.



It may be time to get a professional over to diagnose the issues. Sometimes your system may need repair, and other times it may be a good candidate for a replacement.

3. Your Circuit Breaker Keeps On Tripping

One or two trippings of your circuit breaker may not necessarily be a cause for concern, but if you’re constantly attending to it, the issue may stem from your HVAC system. Ongoing issues with your circuit breaker may be a sign that you need a new HVAC unit.

Yes, you may attempt to do some repairs, but these will be short-term solutions to a long-term problem.

4. Fluctuations in Temperature around Your Home

Do you often find yourself feeling too cold or too hot even when your HVAC system is running? This indicates that the system is not working optimally. In some cases, simple professional repairs can handle the issues to perfection.



However, in other cases, repairing your old HVAC unit won’t be the solution. This is especially the case if your HVAC system is constantly repaired and still isn’t working correctly.



Uneven heating and cooling from your system may also be a sign that your HVAC unit is too small or large for your temperature-regulating needs. When an HVAC system isn’t paired with the right house size, its lifespan may be shorter than expected. If this is the case, you may need to replace your HVAC system sooner than expected.

5. Does It Need Constant Repair Work?

If the answer to this is yes, then carefully dispose of your current HVAC system and start shopping for a new one. You’re better off spending the repair money to get a new and better system instead of continuously pouring money into repairing an old unit that’s nearing its “death.”



The fact that it needs frequent repairs is a clear indication that the unit is wearing out, and it’s more likely to stop working again even after the repairs.

6. Your HVAC Frequently Turns On and Off

If your HVAC keeps turning on and off constantly, it may mean that the unit is too big for your home or needs repairs. HVAC units constantly turning on and off are more likely to wear out much faster because of running too frequently. This causes premature damage to the unit’s parts.

If the issue keeps happening, it’s best to reach out to a professional HVAC technician to review your unit. An experienced technician can distinguish the main problem and tell you the best course of action — whether to replace the unit with one that is suitably sized for your home or repair it.

Conclusion



Upgrading to a new cooling and heating system may save you money. The price may be a bit scary and overwhelming, but sometimes it’s necessary. After the initial cost, the upgrades efficiently will save you tons of cash every month. So leap and upgrade your HVAC system if the need requires you to.