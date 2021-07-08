6 Free and Paid Website Builder Tools Of 2021 Uncovered

If you are wondering how, you can utilize a website builder to help your business succeed amid the COVID-19 crisis, this article is for you!

Compelling web design serves multiple goals for small business owners hoping to survive during the pandemic. Building a website can be challenging for beginners, especially when you do not know which website builder to go for. However, creating a blog or website today has become a lot easier than it was in the past. Nowadays, you do not have to worry about writing codes and testing them through.

However, finding the right website builder for yourself can be time-consuming. There is an ample number of website builders available in the market, although, selecting the one for your small business needs a lot of research. Today, plenty of website builders offer a free platform for you to design and develop your website without any hassle of coding or scripting. And the best part is them being hosted on the cloud, which offers you a good space to work on.

Hosting websites like WordPress can be expensive when you’re simply starting. Thus, for small business owners, the best solution is to go with free hosting website builder tools.

Sounds interesting right? Let’s take a closer look at all the website builders available in 2021 as the success of your website depends a lot on the platform you choose.

Free and Paid Website Builder Tools 2021

While you can host a website for free, you need to have a generic subdomain, and you cannot monetize on the provider’s ads. Also, you might not have a good amount of bandwidth and storage. However, you’ll be able to create a free-hosting website with exciting visual editor tools.

Let’s look at some of the best free website builders first.



Creating and hosting your website on Weebly is quite easy with drag-and-drop-like features. You’ll be able to create a powerful website just in time without any technical skills. Weebly is a powerful tool for small businesses out there. A free hosting website builder, although, to enjoy a space free of ads, Weebly is not your choice.

By and large, Weebly offers a decent platform for small businesses with great usability features.

Over 100 million websites have been created using the Wix platform, which is what the statistics suggest on the Wix main website. It offers various beginner-friendly features for small businesses and a lot more. From simply starting to developing a professional business website, Wix has plenty of options to consider.

With access to over 500 templates and out-of-the-ordinary Artificial Design Intelligence (ADI) tools, you can create a website up and running in no time.

With features like parallax, video backgrounds, or various animation effects, you can customize the website from scratch. Furthermore, Wix offers website analytics, SEO tools, and social media integration, to stay up-to-date and gain information for better outputs.

Another free website builder tool that offers great features to create and customize multilingual sites. Also, it doesn’t shoot you with ads and cookies like many others on the list with their free plans.

There are dozens of design templates for blogs, e-commerce sites, photo galleries, catalogs, portfolios, etc., to choose from with features like color scheme adjustments, and content translation is easy as you build the website.

With a quick and easy setup and an intuitive dashboard, you can have your site ready in time.

AI-enabled websites are on the rise. Bookmark AiDA assistant works with a magic formula to get your website ready in real-time. All you need to enter is the industry and business name, and you can have your website ready with the first draft.

Editing your website is now fun and easy with Bookmark’s innovative design editing tools, free images & video features, and unlimited storage & bandwidth.

Bookmark has several features and modules that can be added to the user’s websites. It presents a user-friendly and visually captivating free website builder equipped with all the features you need to make your website responsive.

It is a great website builder for small to medium to professional businesses. Known for its exceptional template features, Squarespace presents a wide variety of services for businesses and individuals wanting to establish an online presence.

With the COVID​-19 crisis and the shift to online working, Squarespace makes running your small business a smoother and more enjoyable achievement.

It is curated and thoughtfully designed for every type of user, whether they are building a blog website or an eCommerce website. With scheduling tools, online photo studios, and more advanced highlights like podcast hosting and donations, Squarespace is the first choice when it comes to paid website builders.

If you are planning to build an eCommerce website with intuitive and powerful features, Shopify is the choice. Moreover, it offers quick and easy setups without any technicalities. It is secure, reliable, and offers 24/7 customer support.

Shopify lets you build a powerful and SEO-targeted website that will reach your audience and help you convert them into leads. With features like Shopify Payments, Augmented Reality and Fulfillment, and intuitive interface, competitors can rarely follow in their footsteps.

Webflow’s core web design, content management, and hosting features, lets you build a powerful website. By bridging the design-content gap, Webflow serves as an easy way of building websites. The best part is designers will never have a drought of designs, as it offers a huge library of templates to choose from.

Webflow is the only website builder tool with a full CMS to help you establish custom models in areas like rich text, photos, files, and more.

Conclusion

New website builders are popping now and then. With tremendous features and comprehensive tools, website builders help thousands of professionals to create outstanding responsive sites without spending much. Depending upon your business needs, you need to look into what fits the best.