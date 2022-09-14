6 Foolproof Ways to Generate Leads for Your Business

If you are asking how to get leads for your business, please remember that many business owners are asking the same. Also, you won’t be asking this question if you are not struggling with getting convert-ready leads online.

Know that there are several ways to generate leads through the digital platform. While there are online and offline lead generation methods, online lead generation techniques seem more effective and cheaper than traditional methods.

Ways to generate leads

1) Publish high-value content

Content has always been the most reliable way of generating leads organically. This is true whether you are a business-to-business (B2B) or business-to-consumer (B2C).

Content marketing is about creating and distributing various types of digital content—from infographics and videos to podcasts. This strategy works because it is not primarily intended to sell products or services. Instead, this is secondary. The goal is to create trust and authority in your niche, which extends to the business.

Also, what’s appealing about content marketing is you may syndicate the content on various platforms and channels, unlike the next item.

2) Conduct SEO

Search engine optimization (SEO) has one essential component: optimizing the landing pages’ content to appear on search engines. Several factors can be tweaked to suit this purpose. However, the most important is the metadata (URL, title, description, and headings).

Part of landing page optimization is including relevant content. And when we say relevant content, it means establishing the business’s value proposition in your target readers’ minds. The landing page addresses the pain points of your prospects and existing customers. This is also true for e-commerce initiatives wherein you need to implement Shopify SEO.

Nonetheless, it should include the users’ keywords when searching for information. This is where the association between keyword research and conversion is more evident. For the landing page to convert, the visitors into leads must include valuable information that is findable enough to appear on search engine results pages (SERPs).

3) Create a social media campaign

There are two great things about social media. First, it can be used as a standalone lead generation technique. Second, social media can be utilized simultaneously with other digital assets like the website.

Suppose you are going to use social media to rake in fresh leads. In that case, there are two things to remember: distinctive voice and quality content. Social users discern a brand’s unique voice, which is why they resonate with them.

Do not make the mistake of publishing only branded social content. If you do this, don’t expect leads to come flowing in. The secret is building the community through conversations about the industry, tips, hacks, and anything that brings value to the audience. You may also enlist the help of a social media marketing agency.

4) Implement paid search strategy

Paid search is also a surefire way to generate the needed leads since they are prioritized on results pages. The best part is that these leads are deep into the sales funnel because they are looking for your product or service offerings.

Another ad format worthy of your time is display ads. A display ad is the digital equivalent of a billboard. They are designed more creatively than a pay-per-click (PPC) advertisement. The ad is more flexible in copy and visual (image, illustration, or animation).

Additionally, display ads appear on other websites, unlike a PPC ad displayed on SERPs.

Then again, PPC and display ads require you to work with limited space and a landing page.

5) Conduct webinars

We keep on seeing a surge in webinars. A webinar is a more laid-back version of an online conference or trade show. The process is simple: select a relatable topic, onboard the right speaker, invite the target audience, and have a quality dialogue around the said topic.

It is a live discussion of an exciting topic, so there are interaction points between the speakers and the audience. Hosting a webinar requires preparation, although it can increase the number of leads you expect.

There is no limit to which channel to use to let the public know you are hosting a podcast.

You may put a sticky header on your website, send an email to your subscribers, or share the signup link on your social pinned posts.

The topics will determine the number and quality of leads your webinar may generate. For instance, if the webinar is about building brand or product awareness. Webinars designed for these purposes aim to build rapport and tell the story behind the brand.

6) Start a podcast

You may also do podcasting to generate quality leads, if not a webinar. A podcast is technically a digital audio file uploaded on specific platforms. However, it can also be uploaded on social media or the company or podcaster’s website.

The difference between a webinar and a podcast is that the latter is recorded. Besides, webinar hosts require participants to sign up—podcast listeners need not sign up.

Like webinars, there are several ways to inform people about your new podcast. One advantage of podcasts over webinars is their availability on audio streaming platforms like Spotify.

Leads generated through podcasts are generally smaller compared with other methods. However, as your podcast audience grows and so is your reach and, possibly, leads.