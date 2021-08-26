6 Employee Recruitment Strategies for Quality Hiring

Hiring an employee can seem like a nightmare. What if you don’t choose the perfect candidate? What if they perform well during the recruitment process but don’t act as an asset to the company? There are many such questions that keep haunting the recruiter while selecting the right candidate.

To get out of this hassle, employers create an employee recruitment strategy. This is a structured action plan to attract candidates and identify their potentials. The best ones are then selected to work for the company. This way every company has its own recruitment strategies.

But if you’re looking for plans to upgrade your strategies, you can refer to aurion or implement these few things in your recruiting process.

1. Focus on branding

72% of recruiting leaders worldwide agreed that employer brand has a significant impact on hiring. The employer brand only makes you distinct from the other companies.

This interests the candidates to work for your brand. Your brand’s values, mission, and vision should be reflected. Research says that 79% of candidates will go through your company’s mission before submitting their application.

Think about why somebody would like to work for you or what somebody would say about you outside your company. The answers to these questions will help you develop your brand. And once the brand is developed, you will automatically start getting applications from talented candidates.

2. Create job posts

49% of professionals follow companies on social media to be aware of the job vacancies. So, whenever you post, you must take care of the platforms where your target audience and potential candidates are focused. Your job posts should reflect the type of your business.

So, if your company is related to arts, the job post should be creative. If it talks of strict business, keep the job post totally straightforward in order to gain more focused candidates.

3. Social Media Hiring

Since the millennials are largely focused on social media, you cannot leave this platform to build your brand. Also, the same social media can help you find suitable candidates for your company.

You can use social media to search for potential talent, job advertisements, and interactions with interested candidates. This process is now largely used by big companies like Apple, Uber, etc. The only thing to ensure here is that your social media handles must also reflect your brand values.

4. College recruitment

If you recruit the freshers from the colleges, it will give you the best result. This way you will get the best upcoming talent in your industry. You will also be able to keep various interns and maintain college connections.

The major advantage here is since the candidates are from colleges, they are extremely enthusiastic and are in the industry to learn. So, they are ought to give their best. You can attend different career fairs or get featured on-campus job boards to hire these candidates.

5. Look for passive candidates

Passive candidates are the ones who are already involved in some of the other jobs at present. This means they aren’t looking for some other job actively. But these candidates are most qualified and most suitable for the job you’re looking for.

When as a brand, you approach the candidates; it grabs their attention and makes them more inclined towards you. it makes them feel that you appreciate their talent and you will always care for them. So, this way you can easily reach out to the passive candidates and make the qualified ones work for you.

6. Interesting interviews

When you are interviewing a candidate, they are also making some impression of you. Hence, interviews are always a two-way process. Even if you are meeting a person over video conferencing or in person, you must always try to make the person comfortable.

Also, don’t forget to incorporate your company’s culture in the interview process. This way, the candidate learns about your company and is eager to work with you.

Over to you…

These 6 strategies work the best if you want to hire qualified employees for your company. Apart from that, you can always train an individual to suit your company’s culture. While freshers are enthusiastic, experienced are professionals. So, select the strategies, depending on your needs, and then work on them.