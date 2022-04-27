6 Effective Tools for Blog Topics Research

If you are thinking of starting a career as a freelance writer or as a blogger, the first thing you need to do is do proper research. In this digital era when everyone is striving to make passive income or side income, research is the backbone of success or failure.

Starting a blog or a website requires proper research especially when it comes to keywords. Without picking the best keyword, you won’t be able to achieve success. After researching the right keywords, you need to incorporate them into your web copies and blog posts.

However, when it comes to writing blog posts, the most challenging part is what to write about and how to do proper research. Don’t worry we will cover all the resources you will need to find blog topics.

Now it is time to come back to the topic and find how to research blog topics using these resources.

SEMrush

SEMrush is one of the popular tools among webmasters and bloggers to find inspiration for content. Enter the seed keyword and you will come up with a bunch of cards categorized according to their topics. The feature is already in the beta phase, so mind that you will be getting much better in the future.

Another great feature of SEMrush is its keyword research tool. As mentioned earlier, the success of any blog or website depends on what keywords you choose. So before stepping wrongly into any of the niches, you must use this feature as well. SEMRush is undoubtedly the most trusted tool among content marketers. Although a bit expensive, but worth every dime.

Answer the Public

Finding blog topics and clusters was never easier before Answer the Public. To your surprise, it is a free tool that helps you extract thousands of keywords in a matter of minutes. Enter your keyword and the tool will display anything from questions being asked on Google to long-tail keywords.

You can also download the keywords in a CSV file given at the top right corner of the tool. If getting started with a new niche and topic is a challenge for you, then Answer the Public is the way to go.

BuzzSumo

Available for free for a limited time, BuzzSumo is the powerhouse for bloggers, content creators, video makers, and social media marketers. The tool will help you to extract blog topics around your niche along with insights into social media engagement on each post. BuzzSumo also helps you to analyze what people are searching for. You can even filter the results by time including year, month, and days.

Quora

Quora is also a great platform for blog topic researchers. The best way to find what people are asking about and you can ask also answer it. You can find multiple categories of subjects related to your niche. By utilizing this free platform, you will be able to get blog topics and once you publish the post, you will find it super useful in getting traffic. People have started promoting their products and services on Quora as there are millions of active users asking questions and giving answers. Moreover, if you are involved in affiliate marketing, you can generate a few sales by participating in questions.

Keyword Tool

Researching for keywords in your niche can be confusing, challenging, and clumsy. But not anymore when you have Keyword Tool to find topics related to your niche. Whether you are optimizing keywords for Google, YouTube, Bing, eBay, Amazon, or App Store, the free tool will help you extract the right keywords. However, the paid version will offer you unlimited searches as a compared free one.

Google News

Google News is a free tool for blog writers, which helps them stay updated with the latest happenings around the world. Whether you are searching for what’s being written by big websites like New York Times about politics or Techcrunch about the latest emerging technologies, Google News will help you find topics instantly. Type in your keywords in the search bar and you will get all the topics published in the recent time.

Summing Up

In this post, we have covered the best platforms to find blog topics in 2022. TO be successful in blogging and digital marketing, you have to ensure that your keywords are well researched and optimized while writing blogs and web copies. So make sure you are using the right tools to start well and stay above and ahead of your competition.