6 Champagne Cocktails You Can Easily Make in Minutes

Bubbly champagnes make such great company for any mood and any occasion. Whether it is an extravagant celebration to pop a bottle or a lovely evening of solitude to enjoy a refreshing glass of sparkling drink, champagne makes every occasion more fun and flavorful.

But there is one way to make the champagne fun even bigger: creating some exciting cocktails with it. So raise your glasses to toast, but this time with these six enthralling cocktails that are too good to skip.

1. Raspberry Fizz

To top some flavorful raspberry liqueur, a touch of fizz can transport your cocktail game to a whole new level. Explore this raspberry fizz champagne drink that is quick to impress and quicker to create.



What You Need:

1/2 cup raspberries

1 bottle champagne

1/ tablespoon lemon juice

25 ml raspberry liqueur

Ice

Lemon wheel



How To Prepare:

Add raspberries to a mortar and crush them to create a smooth paste. Add the crushed raspberries to a champagne flute along with some raspberry liqueur and lemon juice and mix with a cocktail stirrer. Add ice to the flute. Pour the champagne to the top of the flute. Garnish with lemon wheels to serve.

2. Mango French 75

Who doesn’t enjoy the exotic summer mango treats that enchant your taste buds with a flavor riot? Then what better way to show your love for mangoes than by blending it up with some light champagne to create a mindblowing cocktail. Add this exotic variation recipe to the French 75 cocktail to your brunch menu to rejoice in overwhelming flavors.

What You Need:

1 tablespoon lemon juice

50 ml gin

1/2 ripe mango

1 teaspoon sugar syrup

1 bottle andre champagne

Ice cubes

Thin mango slice



How To Prepare:

Scoop the puree of the ripe mango and transfer it to a bowl. Add sugar syrup and lemon juice to the bowl and mix to create a thick paste. In a cocktail shaker, add the mango mixture and pour the gin. Add ice and shake well. Strain the cocktail into a champagne flute and top with some Andre champagne . Wait till the bubbles settle and pour more to fill the glass. Garnish the drink with a mango slice to serve.

3. Kir Royale

Kir Royale is purely a drop-dead gorgeous cocktail that almost sways you off your feet with its bright, vibrant hues of red. But wait till you take a sip, and you will experience a magical union of creme de cassis and champagne that is even more magnificent. It is a variation to the classic Kir cocktail made from white wine that is a notch that is more delicious and fun.



What You Need:

1 tablespoon crème de cassis

1 bottle of sparkling wine or champagne

Frozen raspberries



How To Prepare:

Pour crème de cassis into a champagne glass. Top the glass with champagne and add more when the bubbles settle. Garnish with raspberries to serve.

4. Hugo Cocktail

Hugo is a spritz cocktail that embraces the delicate bubbles of sparkling wine with elderflower liqueur and soda water. It is a magnificent combination of sweetness and refreshing soda water that is fragrant and drool-worthy. This is a miracle drink to ease the hot summer noons that you must try.



What You Need:

1 bottle Prosecco or any other sparkling wine of your choice, chilled

1 bottle soda water

1/2 cup St Germain liqueur

Chilled grapes

Mint sprigs

How To Prepare:

Add the liqueur to a cocktail glass and top with soda till it fills half the glass. Pour champagne to the top of the glass. Add the chilled grapes and mint sprigs to garnish and serve.

5. Sgroppino

The refreshing flavors of citrus make the perfect companion to champagne that adds a light and smooth finish to the punchy sourness. Try this Sgroppino recipe that makes an attractive choice as a palette cleanser or a pre-dinner cocktail. The simplicity of this cocktail will impress all your guests instantly.



What You Need:

2 tablespoon lemon sorbet

1 teaspoon vodka

1 bottle champagne

Lemon wheels

Mint sprigs



How To Prepare:

Pour the lemon sorbet into the bottle of a champagne flute. Add vodka to the glass and stir slightly. Top the glass with champagne to the brim. Garnish with lemon wheels and mint sprigs to serve.

6. Black Velvet

A beautiful tribute to the St. Patrick’s day drinks, this black velvet cocktail is an elegant blend of beer and champagne that is too awesome to miss. It mixes the right amount of fizz with some ecstatic bubbles, making it an exciting drink to relish. And the best part is you need a couple of ingredients and a few seconds to get this cocktail ready to cheers to.

What You Need:

1 bottle Guinness

1 bottle champagne, chilled



How To Prepare:

Half fill a champagne flute with Guinness and wait a moment to let the froth settle. Top the glass with chilled champagne to serve.

Conclusion

Champagne cocktails are the perfect way to finish your menu with the classiest drinks. The bubbly texture and the smooth finish will make these drinks the biggest hit of your parties.



