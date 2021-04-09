6 Career Choices with High Scope in the Military Sector

There are many benefits to work in the military sector. Not only do military officers fight to save their country, but they also contribute to the greater good. While nothing can repay them for their heroic services, they also get some military benefits. Officers are eligible for subsidized food and housing. They also have affordable healthcare and get life insurance.

Military officers are our heroes. There is no wonder that it is a popular profession. But, modern militaries have to face a complex security environment. The challenging landscape of 2021 is a minefield. New technology has opened ways to upgrade the military sector. Officers need to upgrade their skills to ascend the career ladder.

Undoubtedly, choosing a career in any field of the military sector could be, of course, a life-changing decision. Today, many universities offer online and institution-based education programs to deal with the issues that pose significant threats to individual security. Some of these programs typically focus on homeland security. In contrast, other courses help students develop skills with a vast scope in the military sector. Notably, post 9/11, these courses became widely popular after Congress passed the Homeland Security Act. More and more students are currently opting for courses and education degrees to equip themselves with the right skills and training to grab job opportunities in this sector.

However, questions such as, what is homeland security? Why is it important? How can one be a part of the military sector? etc., usually, cross the individual mind. It is worth mentioning that several agencies work together as a part of this sector. Some work in cybersecurity services, while others focus on the ground. Perhaps, if you’re an aspiring individual who wants to upskill to work post-retirement, or want to be a part of this industry with a different role, then keep reading below. This article lists some of the lucrative jobs that are high in demand in this sector.

1. Cyber Network Defender

It is a relatively new position. Cyber defenders have to test the software and hardware infrastructure to identify any issues. They are responsible for protecting the military from any attacks and add contingency plans. Cyber defenders should make quick decisions and have excellent problem-solving skills. Since most of the work is office-based, prospective officers should know how to handle complex computer systems. There is an entrance test for aspiring candidates. The minimum requirement is at least four years prior experience in IT with some training in information architecture. Applicants should also be citizens. Successful applicants will have to train at the school of signals.

2. Horizontal Construction Engineer

Engineers must handle heavy machinery to excavate construction sites. They support the soldiers by building safe roads for them and constructing infrastructure on army bases. Therefore, they must operate scrapers, bulldozers, and road graders. Most engineers have to work in open spaces and work at a high altitude. Applicant must have at least an undergraduate in engineering. Besides, they will also have to contact a recruiter for an aptitude test before applying. The advantage of becoming an engineer is that it will prepare you for the construction sector after you leave the army.

3. Military Intelligence Analyst

These analysts process information and provide valuable insights into the minds of the enemy. They aid on-ground soldiers with the environment on the battlefield. They also intercept enemy communication to identify threats and support counterattacks. Candidates must have a degree in security studies or any related undergraduate subject. They must be a citizen with security clearance. They must also pass the ASVAB test and possess analytical skills. After candidates qualify for the role, they go through 26 weeks of training. They internalize military symbology and analytical writing. They also learn how to chart maps and research military technology.

4. Immigration Officer

Immigration officers may either work for the Citizenship and Immigration Services or Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Both these agencies are homeland security agencies. The officers have to detect immigration benefit fraud and pursue illegal immigrants. They have to identify these individuals who try to evade the authorities and live illegally in the country. Many conduct raids to apprehend such individuals with the help of local law enforcement agencies. Sometimes they may also deport the illegal immigrants. Candidates should hold a bachelor’s degree at a minimum. Recruiters prefer people with prior working experience in a government agency. However, for an advanced role, they must have a graduate degree.

5. Emergency Management Directors

They prepare plans and procedures for natural disasters and emergencies. Most of them work on response teams during and after disasters with other public safety agencies. Therefore, they have to include best practices for emergencies. They must also use social media and other technology to disseminate information about procedures. They work in public health institutions or not-for-profit agencies. Some also work in hospitals, while others work with private companies. Since it is an advanced position, applicants must have a bachelor’s degree in emergency management and a graduate degree in a technical course. They must also have at least a decade of experience in the field.

6. Other Jobs within the Military

There are other options for people who want to work in the military. Multilingual students can apply for a translator role in the army. They can assist military personnel in communicating with foreign nationals. Other opportunities include combat medics, field veterinary service, and animal specialists.

Conclusion

Before applying for a profession in the military, research your skills and goals. Think about where you want to be in the next few years and then decide on a position. A military career is a long-term commitment, so you must be sure that you want to take this step. Not only that, you will have to work under stressful circumstances and face danger every step of the way. Remember the risks before you make any decision.