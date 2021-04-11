6 Best Tours from Basel Switzerland

If you are looking to go to Switzerland and not sure where to start with, then think no further. Take a trip to Basel. Because it is situated close to France and Germany, the city has a unique culture.

From the time you step into the city, you will find that the city loves and values art. It will seem that you took a time machine and traveled to medieval times because all the structures with medieval architecture are prevalent in the region.

Now that you have made up your mind to come to Basel, let’s look at some of the options for your tours from Basel.

1. Chateau du Haut-Koenigsbourg

This is a castle from the middle ages that is located at the center of the Alsace vineyard. This castle was built in the 12th century and restored in eight years.

The first floor contains the living quarters of the Royal family. The rooms were filled with furniture from the medieval period. They also had a display of the Royalty wall paintings along with the full armor that is linked to the Royal family.

The second floor contains the bed chambers of the Empress and the Kaiser. There is also a small courtyard with a spiral staircase and water well. All these features give the feel of visiting a castle similar to your fairy tale stories.

2. Bern

Bern is the capital of Switzerland. It is a place with many tourist attractions.

The Old Town is the place where you will find all the main places to visit. The place is also perfect for people who want to travel on foot because the distances are short and the streets are pedestrian-friendly.

The place is also filled with spectacular fountains dedicated to the famous 16th-century artist, Hans Gieng.

Other places worthy of a visit are Zentrum Paul Klee, Zytglogge, Bern Cathedral, Gurten, Bern historical museum, Bundeshaus, Baren Park, Rosengarten, Museum of fine arts, and many others.

3. Zurich

Zurich is home to some spectacular museums and sightseeing places. Its location beside Lake Zurich makes it an attractive spot to click some holiday photos and spend quality time.

The place is well known for art galleries, museums, and architectures of various ages. Some prominent places to visit in this city are Altstadt, Lake Zurich, Uetliberg Mountain, Museum of Art (Kunsthaus Zurich), Lindenhof, Swiss National Museum (Landesmuseum Zurich), Great Minster (Grossmunster), and many others.

If you are a zoo lover, then visit the Zoo Zurich. Also, if you are a football fan, then you should visit the FIFA World Football Museum.

4. Rhine Falls

The Rhine falls is a popular place to visit in Switzerland. It is the most powerful waterfall in Europe. You won’t just enjoy the mighty Rhine falls but also enjoy the views of the landscapes and villages around it.

Taking a boat ride is a must at the Rhine falls if you want to experience it to the full extent. The boats are also color-coordinated to identify them easily, and you also have a range of options of boats to choose from depending on the time you have got to travel and what you want to see.

There are also viewing platforms built on both sides of the falls to get a good view. Also, a rail bridge is present where you can take a walk and enjoy Rhine’s beauty falls from a different angle.

5. Rotteln Castle

This is a 13th-century castle, which is well maintained and is located above Lorrach, in the extreme south-west corner of Baden-Wurttemberg. It is the third-largest castle in Baden.

The height of the castle is perfect for an amazing view from the top. For entertainment, there is also a beer garden and a small restaurant at the base. Since it is a castle from the medieval age, the castle’s architecture is a perfect representation of that time.

The place is now often used for holding concerts and theatres. During summer, the castle walls are used for making a stage for the castle festival.

Since it is located at the top of the Rhine valley, the walk towards it is steep. So you can also experience hiking while going to the castle after you have a BBQ in the dense forest behind the castle.

6. Lucerne

It is a city in Switzerland which is known for the beauty of the snow-capped mountains and medieval architecture.

For your perfect photo, you can visit Lake Lucerne. Lake Lucerne is the representation of the history of the country.

This place is also home to the oldest surviving truss bridge in the world, Chapel Bridge.

If you like mountains, then do visit Mt. Rigi.

For getting a feel of the medieval vibe of the place, visit Old Town Lucerne. Among the museums, the most prominent ones are Verkehrshaus der Schweiz and Rosengart collection.

Some other places to visit are Lion Monument, Lucerne Station, Nine Towers, and KKL Luzern Concert hall.

Final Thoughts

So by now, you must have understood that while touring in Basel, you will be spoilt with choices. The place has special attractions for all types of people. Whether you are an art enthusiast or just a traveler who enjoys natural beauties, the place has it all.

Unlike some other tourist destinations, which are now dominated by modern technology, Basel can give you a feel of staying in the medieval period in modern times. So it is a perfect blend of middle age and modern age. When you feel like taking a long, relaxing holiday, Basel is the right choice for you.