6 Best Practices For Using Video Calls to Win Sales

By Grace Lau

In the digital era, technology has changed how and where we conduct our business. It’s now common to see businesses working remotely, utilizing instant communications, and operating across multiple countries.

The benefits of video conferences for sales are many. They can:

Be used across multiple locations and time zones to maximize reach and hours of operation.

Allow your business to continue in times where physical contact is not possible.

Increase customer relationships and satisfaction rates by being there remotely.

Facilitate one-to-one sales calls, product demonstrations, follow-ups, and more.

Whatever your sales goals, video calls should be a priority for keeping business coming in. But beware, the success of your video calls will depend on your level of performance and planning. As the saying goes, fail to prepare, prepare to fail. It’s about striking a balance between selling your services and making your prospect feel valued.

‘Agh!’, you scream. ‘But I hate video calls. I prefer to see my prospects face-to-face so I can engage with them personally and discover their needs.’

Fear not! Video calls can be a walk in the park when you know how. So, follow this article for the six best practices for using video calls to win sales.

1. Guide your prospect through the process

Although video calling has increased in popularity, don’t assume your prospects are proficient with it.

Inviting prospects online for a video call might feel new for all involved. And with several different options available when it comes to video calling applications, it can become overwhelming and confusing for both you and the prospect. This is especially true if a business has a byod policy, meaning each personal device may be running different versions of the same video calling application.

You might be wondering, “What application will they be using? Will that work with mine? Do I need to tell them to download something?”

To avoid confusion, before you schedule your meeting, send the prospect a brief message telling them what platforms you use with links to any available quick guides. Fortunately, many video conferencing apps now work in web browsers, and you can log on as a guest. So in most cases, there will be no reason for them to download new software and make accounts.

2. Stick to a business goal

It should go without saying, but winning sales through video calls is easier when there’s a goal to stick to and measure performance against.

Perhaps your business has turned towards high velocity sales, or perhaps you’re focusing specifically on one client. Whatever your sales objective, set up a list of questions for your video call, these could include:

What exactly do you wish to achieve during the video call?

Will you achieve it on this call or a follow up?

Does your goal align with the larger goals of your business?

Keep referring back to your answers before, during, and after your video call. Remember, your success in using video calls to win sales will only be as good as the goals you have set. The better and more measurable your goals, the better your results should be.

As well as setting broad goals, try to set smaller, specific ones. You don’t want to be working from a script as it can appear unnatural and leave you unprepared for surprise questions.

However, there’s nothing wrong with having notes on key points you want to bring up. This might be a data sheet pinned next to your screen for handy statistic referencing, or a list of five key features about your product. Having a few set statements in mind can help guide the call and ensure you don’t miss any vital information.

3. Use screen-sharing to enhance the sales experience

Most video conferencing applications come with additional features like screen-sharing. Use them to show captivating presentations that can go hand-in-hand with your video performance.

Many people are visual learners, meaning it will be no use to simply tell them the benefits of your latest product or service over video. But screen-sharing lets you supplement your words with visual aids.

Present visually-dominant slides to your prospect to let them absorb the information better. If you’re performing a product demonstration, why not share your view of the product itself. That way, you can walk the prospective customer around your own screen, rather than trying to explain something to them.

For something that you might not be able to directly demonstrate, such as direct inward dialing software, you can include screenshots showing them the key features as you explain them. This is a particularly useful technique for software products, as it allows the client to get a feel for the product without having to download it in advance.

4. Learn names and use them

As you know, personalization is important when it comes to sales and marketing. Marketing teams see a reported 56% increase in sales when they use personalized experiences. One easy way to personalize your video calls and build rapport is to make extra effort to use names.

If your video call has multiple participants, make a point to use their names when addressing them. This will make them feel at ease and therefore more responsive. If any of your participants have a preferred name, ask them beforehand and use it. Don’t be afraid to double check pronunciation too – it’s better to take the extra time to get it right, then consistently be wrong throughout the call.

Remember, getting a participant’s name wrong could have negative consequences. Make sure you get it right by sketching a quick diagram of how you see participants on screen to help if you’re confused.

5. Watch your body language and facial expressions

Body language and facial expressions can be a deal-breaker when it comes to video sales

You’ve probably spent time during video calls analyzing your prospect’s interest through their body language and facial expressions. Some good signs that someone is engaging with you include an upright posture, head nodding, eye contact (virtually), and positive facial expressions like smiling.

But have you ever thought about how you look from the prospect’s point of view?

You’re not going to be a great communicator if you’re slouched and looking miserable, let alone close any sales. Even if you’re saying all the right things to sell your latest automated functional testing software, for example, negative body language and facial expressions project the wrong message about your attentiveness and professionalism and are likely to scare prospects away.

Unfortunately, some of us just have naturally glum resting and concentrating faces. If this is you, try your best to be aware of the energy you’re bringing, and break any difficult moments with plenty of smiles and positive expressions.

Also, it’s worth noting that some of us express emotions through our hands whilst talking. But with video calls, your hands might not always be in view. Offset this by using other body gestures, such as head nodding, to show you’re listening to the prospect and taking on board their thoughts. You could even invest in a stand-up desk so you can better engage with prospects as you would a real, face-to-face demonstration.

Getting it right when it comes to your body language and facial expressions could be one of your most valuable tools for increasing your ecommerce conversion rate.

6. Remember to act professional

To achieve your goals and win those sales, you must ensure you’re taking control of your video call. Just like implementing a business strategy, you need to own it. If something is distracting you, identify it and fix it. If someone needs muting or needs to turn their background noise down, tell them. There are so many ways meetings can lose focus, but it’s your job to get things back on track to increase the chances of reaching those sales goals.

Of course, do everything with tact, as showing the prospect any glimpses of annoyance may hinder your overall objectives. But remember, these small moments of uncomfortableness will be worth it when you gain the trust and respect of your prospect by taking the lead and clearly setting out your expectations.

Final Thought

Hopefully, this quick guide on the 6 best practices for using video calls to win sales has given you some good suggestions to take away.

Remember, winning those sales is all about remaining professional, sticking to your remote sales goals, and building a good relationship between you and your prospects. So make sure you’re smiling and inspiring, nodding and not plodding, and you’ll be well on the way to getting the best out of your video calling.

About the Author

Grace Lau is the Director of Growth Content at Dialpad, an AI-powered cloud communication platform for better and easier team collaboration and supercharged outbound lead generation. She has over 10 years of experience in content writing and strategy. Currently, she is responsible for leading branded and editorial content strategies, partnering with SEO and Ops teams to build and nurture content.