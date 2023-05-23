6 Best Free Cloud Mining Sites in 2023 – Daily Payouts

Cloud mining of cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Litecoin, Dashcoin and Dogecoin has become an increasingly popular method of generating passive income. So our team of analysts compiled a shortlist of the top six reliable and profitable cloud mining sites for bitcoin mining. The sites were selected based on several factors, including reliability, reputation and profitability. We believe these cloud mining services will add more passive income for you.

HappyMiner (9.8 points) NFTproX (9.6 points) Binance (9.5 points) ECOS (9.2 points) Bitdeer (9.0 points) NiceHash (9.0 points)

Investment in cloud mining has numerous advantages, making it a popular choice for those who hope to earn passive income.

One does not have to worry about expensive electricity costs or hardware maintenance, as these tasks are handled by the mining provider. One does not have to deal with the noise or heat generated by mining equipment.

1. HappyMiner (9.8 points)

happyminer.us was founded in 2018 and is one of the earliest companies to provide cloud mining services. It has gained the trust of over 28 million customers worldwide. By registering with HappyMiner, one can easily and quickly participate in cloud mining. Everyone can invest for free and earn passive income.

10-dollar sign-up bonus: After signing up, you can receive a 10-dollar bonus, and everyone can invest for free.

Daily income: HappyMiner provides daily income, so you can quickly and easily check your income.

Low barrier to entry: The platform has a low threshold for withdrawing funds, so you can easily and quickly withdraw money.

Alliance program: HappyMiner offers up to 4.5% lifetime rewards for referring new users to the platform, so you can earn more by inviting friends to join.

24/7 customer support: HappyMiner has a responsive and knowledgeable support team that provides help 24/7 to solve any questions you may have.

DDos and SSL protection: HappyMiner’s system is protected by DDoS and SSL security measures, ensuring that your account and transactions are secure.

Environmentally friendly mining: HappyMiner uses renewable energy to power its mining operations, making it an environmentally friendly choice for cryptocurrency mining.

Packages:

Price Terms Fixed Return Daily Rate $10 1 Day $10+$0.8 8% $100 3 Days $100+$4.5 1.5% $500 7 Days $500+$63 1.8% $1,200 15 Days $1,200+$345 1.92% $3,000 30 Days $3,000+$1,890 2.1% $6,400 60 Days $6,400+$8,880 2.31% $9,600 90 Days $9,600+$20,044 2.32%

For more details, please visit https://happyminer.us/

2. NFTproX (9.6 points)

By combining cloud mining with NFT investment in a novel way, NFTproX provides customers with a reliable, effective, and profitable option to participate in the blockchain industry. NFTproX provides multiple investment options for consumers, meeting their unique investment needs and desires.

Furthermore, the investment architecture based on contracts of NFTproX ensures the safety and transparency of all transactions, allowing users to invest with confidence. Users can profit from their NFT investment’s resale value and the daily profits of their cloud mining investment through NFTproX.

NFTproX users can start mining cryptocurrency and receive daily rewards based on their selected portfolio, with prices as low as 10 dollars. From a one-day investment package paying 10% per day to a 64-day investment package paying 2.1%, NFTproX offers a range of investment solutions to meet different investment needs and aspirations.

For more details, please visit https://www.nftprox.com/

3. Binance (9.5 points)

Binance Cloud Mining is one of the most innovative products offered by Binance, a leading cryptocurrency exchange worldwide. The platform allows users to mine Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies without having to purchase or manage their own mining equipment. Here is a comprehensive overview of what you need to know about Binance Cloud Mining:

Features:

Flexible mining plans: Binance Cloud Mining provides users with a range of flexible mining plans that can be customized based on their individual needs and investment goals

Low entry barrier: The platform has a low entry barrier, with plans starting at only $10, making it suitable for users with different budget constraints.

Multiple payment methods: Binance Cloud Mining accepts multiple payment methods, including cryptocurrency such as Bitcoin and Ethereum, as well as legal tender such as USD and EUR.

Secure and reliable: Binance Cloud Mining is built on top of Binance’s robust and secure infrastructure, ensuring that users can safely mine cryptocurrencies.

User-friendly interface: The platform has a simple and user-friendly interface, making it easy for users to set up and manage their mining activities.

24/7 customer support: Binance provides 24/7 customer support to ensure that users have access to help and support whenever they need it.

Binance Cloud Mining is a great option for users who are interested in cryptocurrency mining but do not have the resources or expertise to manage their own mining equipment. With its flexible plans, low entry barrier, and reliable infrastructure, it is a trusted platform that can help users achieve their investment goals. If you are interested in starting cloud mining, Binance Cloud Mining is an absolute must-consider.

4. ECOS (9.2 points)

ECOS is a cloud mining platform that provides users with a simple and efficient way to mine various cryptocurrencies. Here are some of the main features of ECOS:

Features:

Flexible plans: ECOS offers multiple cloud mining plans with different hashing power options, allowing users to choose the plan that fits their needs and budget.

Efficient mining equipment: ECOS uses the latest and most efficient mining equipment to maximize user profits.

24/7 monitoring: The platform provides 24/7 mining device monitoring to ensure optimal performance and shortest downtime.

Transparent fees: ECOS charges transparent and competitive fees for its cloud mining services, without any hidden fees.

User-friendly interface: The platform has a simple and intuitive interface, making it easy for users to browse and manage their mining activities.

Secure platform: ECOS uses the latest security measures to ensure the safety and confidentiality of user data and transactions.

Exceptional customer support: ECOS has a dedicated customer support team that provides assistance 24/7/365, solving any issues users may have.

In addition to cloud mining services, ECOS also offers a range of related services related to cryptocurrency, such as mining pool management, trading, and consulting. The platform’s minimum investment requirement is only $10, making it suitable for users with different budgets. Overall, ECOS is a reliable and efficient platform that is ideal for anyone who wants to mine cryptocurrencies without dealing with the complexity of setting up and maintaining mining equipment.

5. Bitdeer (9.0 points)

Here are some key features of the popular cloud mining platform, BitDeer:

User-friendly interface: BitDeer has a user-friendly interface that makes it easy for users to purchase and manage their mining contracts.

Flexibility: BitDeer offers a range of plans to meet the needs of users with different budgets and mining requirements. The platform supports a variety of cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin.

Professional customer support: BitDeer has a dedicated customer support team that is available 24/7 to help users with any questions or issues they may have.

Referral program: BitDeer offers a referral program that rewards users for referring new customers to the platform. The program allows users to earn up to 20% in mining income as a referral bonus.

Minimum investment: BitDeer has a minimum investment of only $10, making it accessible to most users. The platform also offers daily payments, so users can receive their mining income daily.

Simple and transparent pricing: BitDeer has a simple and transparent pricing model, with no hidden fees or charges.

Overall, BitDeer is a reliable and secure cloud mining platform that offers a range of features and benefits to its users. Whether you are an experienced miner or a new user looking to start mining, BitDeer has something to offer.

6. Nice Hash (9.0 points)

NiceHash is a cryptocurrency mining market that connects buyers and sellers of hash power. The platform was founded in 2014 and has since grown to become one of the largest and most reliable mining markets in the industry.

Some of the features of NiceHash include:

A user-friendly platform: NiceHash provides a user-friendly platform that makes it easy for buyers and sellers to browse and transact.

A wide range of mining algorithms: The platform supports a wide range of mining algorithms, including SHA-256, Scrypt, Ethash, and Equihash.

Competitive prices: NiceHash provides competitive prices for buyers, while offering sellers the opportunity to earn more from their mining activities.

Advanced statistics: NiceHash provides users with detailed statistics and data to track their mining activities and profits.

Secure and reliable: NiceHash is known for its secure and reliable platform, with strong encryption features and protection against network attacks.

24/7 customer support: NiceHash provides 24/7 customer support to help users address any issues they may have.

NiceHash also offers a NiceHash wallet, which allows users to easily store and manage their cryptocurrency income. The platform supports multiple payment methods, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Zcash.

In summary, NiceHash is a reliable and user-friendly mining market that provides a wide range of features and benefits to its users. Whether you are a buyer or seller of hash power, NiceHash has something to offer.