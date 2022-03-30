White-collar crime can have serious ramifications for individuals and businesses, yet it is dismayingly easy to be accused of a crime. If you’ve been accused, a white-collar crime lawyer is always the best choice. It’s imperative you have a professional on your side with the skill to help you successfully navigate this situation for the best possible outcome.



6 Benefits of Hiring a White-Collar Crime Lawyer

Tailored Solutions

No two cases are alike because every company and every client is unique. Each case requires attention to detail and careful investigation of all the circumstances involved. These might include corporate compliance, internal investigations, and more.

There are many complicating facts, and only someone with experience in white-collar crimes will know exactly where to look, what to look for, and how to work closely with you to develop a tailored strategy that is right for your needs.

Help for Any Situation

A lawyer with a general practice may be very skilled, but he or she is unlikely to have the same experience in the many areas of defense that a Houston white-collar crimes lawyer has.

Many situations qualify as white-collar crimes, like Ponzi scheme allegations, fraud of all sorts, conspiracy, trafficking in counterfeit goods, violations of anti-trust or environmental law, political corruption, and more. A skilled white-collar crime lawyer will have experience in all these areas and can give you the robust defense you deserve and the best chance at a positive outcome.

A More Profitable Settlement

In some cases, the best outcome is a compromise. A qualified attorney with experience in this area of the law can help you make the right compromise with the authorities or another party. The right compromise may curtail the amount in fines or settlement fees you have to pay and allow you to settle the issue while still keeping a strong path forward for you or your company.

Access to an Extensive Network

One of the most difficult things about a white-collar crime accusation is the reality that those who are after you have everything on their side: enormous resources, motivation, and comprehensive knowledge of every law, statute, act, and regulation that could have bearing on your case. Professional white-collar crime attorneys have corresponding knowledge and resources, so you want them on your side.

Their motivation is to protect your rights, and from experience, they are intimately aware of all the power that state and local governments can bring to bear. They work with teams of professionals to conduct investigations that can get to the bottom of your situation and safeguard your rights. A good law firm will have investigators and lawyers, former IRS investigators and accountants, and a host of experienced support staff to back you up.

Preventative Help

Laws and regulations and obtuse and extensive. In fact, some regulations are deliberately difficult to understand. That kind of complexity works in the favor of the government and against the individual and all but the largest multi-million dollar businesses. It means it’s very easy for the authorities to find something a business has done wrong and very hard for a business to cover all its bases.

If you’re being charged with white-collar crime, one of the benefits of having a qualified attorney on your side is the identification of issues and prevention. With the attorney’s comprehensive understanding of the laws and regulations that pertain to business, you may be able to plug holes you didn’t even know you had and not only resolve a bad situation but actually prevent it from getting any worse.

Representation Everywhere

Once you are accused of a white-collar crime, you may be shocked at the number of government entities that seem to crawl out of the woodwork, each one anxious for their “piece of the pie.” A more general lawyer could be a skilled negotiator and even conversant in many aspects of business law, but he or she is unlikely to have the experience and qualifications to adequately represent you to all of the following agencies (and more!):

Department of Justice

Department of the Treasury

State Commerce Department

Federal Bureau of Investigation

Drug Enforcement Agency

U.S. Attorney Office

Department of Homeland Security

Department of the Interior

Commodity Futures Trading Commission

Federal Trade Commission

Immigration and Customs Enforcement

Internal Revenue Service

State Revenue Service

The above is just a partial list of the more famous agencies that could become involved in any white-collar case. You need attorneys with experience and skill to combat the power of agencies like this when they come after you.

A white-collar crime accusation is serious. Convictions for white-collar crimes can and do upend lives and businesses for life. If you’ve been accused of such a crime, not just any lawyer will do. Work with experienced, qualified white-collar crime professionals who can get you the best possible outcome.