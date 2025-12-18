In an era where manufacturing efficiency can make or break a business, one company has spent half a century perfecting the art of end-of-line automation. PASCO, celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2026, has evolved from a pioneering automation provider to a recognized leader in palletizing systems and complete packaging solutions.

Where It Started: Two Engineers and a Vision

In 1976, two engineers and a fabricator identified a critical problem at Monsanto: manual drum lifting was causing workplace injuries and production bottlenecks. Operating as PALCO, they developed a mechanical palletizer that proved automation could work where others had failed. The result? Fewer injuries and faster throughput—a formula that would define the company’s mission for the next five decades.

Five Decades of Packaging Solutions

PASCO’s evolution mirrors the transformation of American manufacturing itself. From those early mechanical palletizers in 1976 to the integration of FANUC robotics in 2004, the company has continuously adapted to meet industry demands. Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, PASCO industrial automation solutions have been deployed across hundreds of facilities throughout North America.

For the past 30 years, CEO Sandy Dunkel Elfrink has led the family business, breaking barriers in a male-dominated industry. Her early championing of robotic automation hasn’t just benefited PASCO—it has driven industry-wide innovations in systems that optimize entire production lines rather than isolated processes.

Comprehensive Automation Solutions

Today, PASCO’s expertise spans the complete spectrum of end-of-line automation:

Palletizing systems optimizing product stacking and warehouse efficiency

Robotic valve bag placing for precision in challenging packaging environments

Case handling systems managing product flow with minimal manual intervention

Complete packaging automation integrating production line to shipping dock

The ROI of Intelligent Automation

What sets PASCO apart is not just technological capability, but proven return on investment. Clients consistently report increased throughput without additional labor costs, reduced workplace injuries through automated heavy lifting, minimized product damage during handling, greater operational flexibility to handle multiple product lines, and improved warehouse space utilization.

These outcomes are particularly critical as North American manufacturers embrace reshoring initiatives and compete with global production facilities while navigating persistent labor shortages.

Strategic Growth Through Acquisition

In 2023, PASCO acquired Versatech, a process automation company based in Effingham, Illinois. This strategic expansion strengthened PASCO’s capabilities in process automation and extended their geographic reach, enabling even more comprehensive automation solutions for manufacturing clients.

Future-Forward: Building for Tomorrow’s Production

As manufacturing faces increasing demands for smart factory integration, automated quality control, and solutions to labor shortages, PASCO is developing intelligent automation systems that embrace the future of American manufacturing.

Current innovation focuses on collaborative robots that work safely alongside humans, machine learning optimization for real-time performance improvements, cloud-based monitoring and remote diagnostics, sustainable automation solutions reducing energy consumption, and flexible systems adapting to changing product specifications.

A Partnership Approach

Unlike vendors who simply sell equipment, PASCO functions as a true automation partner. Each project begins with comprehensive facility analysis, followed by custom system design that accounts for existing infrastructure, future growth, and specific operational challenges. This end-to-end approach has resulted in hundreds of successful installations and long-term client relationships.

Conclusion: 50 Years of Innovation

From two engineers solving a manual lifting problem in 1976 to a comprehensive automation solutions provider in 2026, PASCO’s journey reflects unwavering commitment to client success. Under Sandy Dunkel Elfrink’s leadership, the company continues to break new ground in industrial automation while staying true to its founding mission: eliminating bottlenecks, increasing safety, and delivering measurable ROI.

For businesses seeking to optimize their end-of-line operations, PASCO’s half-century of experience—from PALCO’s first mechanical palletizer to today’s intelligent robotic systems—offers expertise that few competitors can match.

