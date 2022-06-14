5 Wrong Diet Practice that Brings Misery for Men’s Health

Men’s health has very less been talked about in a positive sense, most of the time men’s health has been talked about among the medical community being damaged. But this is not false, rather it is based on facts, just google and you come to know. When most depression patients, most heart patients are obesity patients turn out to be men, then it is indeed true that men’s health is not something worth inspiring. But one of the main reasons that men’s health is in such a condition nowadays is due to wrong diet practice. Diet is the backbone of anyone’s health, you cannot expect a healthy life with a wrong diet.

Today one of the major misconceptions that men have regarding health is that just sweating in the gym is the key to good health. Definitely, the workout is essential for fitness but that must be complemented with the correct diet practice or else not much improvement would be seen in health. This article will provide readers with 5 wrong diet practices they follow that lead to such miserable men's health.

Favouring fast food

Undoubtedly fast foods have become the new normal at the dinner table of many households, one needs to realize that this is very alarming and if this habit is not solved it can lead to unimaginable negative consequences. Earlier fast foods were just another even snack. But now that has changed, fast food has become the next addiction. Indeed, they are tasty which makes them users want for more, and slowly it becomes a habit. Today, you are surrounded by fast food from the roadside stalls to big national chain restaurants, you will get fast food everywhere with different packaging.

Fast food should not contain a major part of your diet, if you want to have it, consume it very frequently so that during your workout you can compensate for all that. But sadly, men are eating way beyond the limit which is why we are seeing a rise in cases of obesity and diabetes.

Eating with no timetable

Besides what you eat, when you eat is also very important and plays a major role in determining your overall health. People give various excuses for eating untimely such as being too busy at work, not getting an appetite etc. But this creates the base for the poor immune system, digestive system and a whole lot of negativities in the body. The diet should be periodic and at fixed times, this prepares the body and the mind in a rhythm and on all other hours you do not feel hungry. Otherwise, when you eat whenever you like, creates unnecessary cravings in difficult times and circumstances.

Devise a timetable and fix the diet chart and as per it fix your work timing. What happens is the opposite, the work determines the diet timings leading to health disorders.

Eating a balanced diet

If you want to attain fitness and maintain it till your lifetime but you don’t want to pay a dietician and you don’t have that much knowledge. In such situations go what you can do is to eat a balanced diet, a known concept since childhood but very few applications in their life. A balanced diet means consuming every essential nutrient on a plate. This will ensure that you don’t become deficient in any nutrient. At the same time, as it is a balanced diet you will not overconsume any nutrients and thus, a balance is maintained. But yes, the percentage of each nutrient in your diet is to be determined by the work you do.

Avoid too many breaks between meals

A trend nowadays is very common, intermittent fasting in simple words remaining intentionally hungry for long hours. Now, as we all know that fasting is beneficial for the body and mind it is even proved by doctors. But intermittent fasting is usually done not for what fasting is usually done, it is performed by people aiming for weight loss. Now the main issue with intermittent fasting is that most men don't have that much control over themselves. On the next meal after the fasting, they usually overeat, which leads to indigestion, unclear bowels and leads to growth of belly size instead of shrinking.

Don’t sleep immediately after a meal

As said in one of the previous points that one should devise a timetable for food and then fix the work schedules accordingly. This can be considered as the extension of that point. After eating a meal, for complete digestion it takes around 3 to 4 hours for moderate foods, light foods take even less than that. Hence, after eating food remain active for these many hours, get busy with any work, have a conversation with friends, and family, and go for a stroll but do not sleep. Sleeping will reduce the functioning of the digestive system and it may increase the time for digestion. In such situations, digestive issues like loose bowels, acidity, and indigestion get common.