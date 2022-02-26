5 Web Development Best Practices 2022

Web development has become a dynamic field, which is constantly changing and evolving in today’s fast-paced world. Technology is indispensable for our lives, and web development is highly essential for creating online projects in 2022.

No industry is exempt from this constant evolution, including web development. We are witnessing an exponential rise in this marketplace. Employment of web developers and digital designers is estimated to grow 13% from the year 2020 to 2030. This is faster than the average for all the occupations. Moreover, the demand for skilled workers in this field is high, with many employers willing to pay more than $100,000 per year for highly experienced employees.

Today’s article will present the best practices for web development in 2022 to enhance your customer engagement. However, before discussing the best practices, let us first understand what web development means.

What is Web Development and what Does it mean in 2022?

Website development refers to the creation and management of websites. Simply put, website development is the work that goes into making a website look nice, work fast, and provide a consistent user experience.

In the near future, there will continue to be high demand for web developers. Web developers are in short supply, and this situation will only improve for those who pursue this career. This profession is responsible for designing and building websites and software. Web developers create individual pages, e-commerce websites, and platforms.

Best Practices for Web Development

Businesses want to increase traffic and engagement on their websites. Several practices can help you achieve this goal. Here are the 5 best practices you must follow, regardless of whether you are an experienced professional or a beginner:

1. HTML, CSS, and JavaScript remain the backbone of Front-end Development

HTML (Hypertext Markup Language) is one of the most widely used computing languages for creating websites and online applications. The term hypertext refers to a piece of text that hyperlinks other pieces of text, whereas markup language refers to a set of symbols that tells web servers what the style and structure of a webpage should be.

HTML code tells browsers how to display components of a web page, such as hyperlinks, text, and media files.

HTML is used to create content structure and add text components. On the other hand, HTML is not sufficient when it comes to building a professional and totally responsive website. HTML requires Cascading Style Sheets (CSS) and JavaScript in order to produce the majority of website content.

CSS is used to create style elements for the website such as colors, backgrounds, spacing, layouts, and animations. With JavaScript, you can create dynamic features like sliders, pop-ups, and photo galleries on the website. Front-end development relies on these three programming languages.

2. A good Navigation system Improves the UX/UI of your website

A website’s navigation doesn’t have to be complicated. A website can be navigated easily if you know how. Therefore, a simple navigation system that is intuitive and simple is needed to make websites easier to use.

In recent years, navigation systems have undergone significant changes. A lot more information and options are available now to users, making it a better experience.

Your homepage is the most important place wherein you display all of your company’s brand assets and contact information. Additionally, the homepage should feature a thumbnail or high-quality image that explains what your company does and what makes it worthwhile to visit.

Additionally, your website should be mobile-friendly as much as possible. Keep in mind that 70% or more users access the majority of websites from mobile devices, such as smartphones and tablets. You need to make sure that your site looks good on every device.

3. High Performance in Web Development is also about the Download Speed

The average person cannot wait for a slow internet connection or for a slow-loading website. The 2-second-rule states that a website should load in 2 seconds or less. That seems pretty challenging, right? Unfortunately, studies state that this will become the standard, too.

Fast download speeds and high performance are crucial for high-traffic websites. The user will not be patient enough to wait for the page to load and will close the tab and select another competitor’s website. This will negatively affect your website’s optimization, resulting in lower Google rankings.

For large websites, the database needs to be optimized. For example, you do not have to load scripts on all pages of your website. In some cases, a non-essential function may be removed if it loads the system.

In addition to that, keep in mind that Google ranks websites based on how well they perform on mobile devices. If you have a problem displaying on mobile devices, fix it first.

4. Implement Search Engine Optimization (SEO) Strategies

The success of an online business depends heavily on search engine optimization (SEO). Using SEO, companies can increase their visibility to consumers and build brand loyalty. As a result, consumers no longer need to rely on word-of-mouth marketing because search engines and social media sites can help direct them to businesses.

It is important to understand that, in order for a website to get a better search engine ranking, the optimization process needs to begin very early in the development process.

It would be in your best interests to work with an SEO specialist when developing the platform or to get his expert opinion before launching it.

5. Protect your website Database at all Times

You should make sure that sensitive information you store on your website is secure. Implementing security measures like two-factor authentication and encryption on your site will certainly give you peace of mind.

The best place to start is with a good hosting service. Your project will be secure from the get-go with a good host. The security protocols for hosting are essential, otherwise your work could disappear overnight, as well as you will have to bear the costs associated with losing customers. If this happens, you may need to rebuild the project from scratch.

You should also implement a backup plan to make sure your database remains safe. In the event of a disaster, the backup plan needs to include a mechanism for restoring content from an external source.

As part of the development process, it is also important to consider and apply database protection, access rights allocation, and HTTPS (Secure HyperText Transfer Protocol) connections.

Ending Note

A web developer should follow all of the practices listed here. You’ll get the most benefit from this knowledge if you start implementing them within your business. To achieve some of your business goals, you may even have to work with a marketing team. Of course, it might take time to see results from these tactics. When you remain steadfast in your pursuit of new customers, you will see the fruits of your labor.

About the Author

Akash Tripathi – a Content Marketing strategist at Top Mobile Tech , has 10+ years of experience in blogging and digital marketing. At Top Mobile Tech, he covers various how-to and tips & tricks related to iPhone and more related to technologies. Here are his socials: Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram.