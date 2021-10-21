5 Ways To Simplify Your Finances When You Feel Overwhelmed

Before the digital age, things used to be simpler. You might have had one too many magazine subscriptions but it wasn’t so easy to set up automated billing and payments like it is today. It’s not uncommon for people to be hit by high bills they didn’t expect which leaves them anxious and confused. It’s unfair to tell people to just spend less because it’s not always so feasible.

It’s a real crisis at the moment. Seventy-three percent of Americans rate their finances as their number one stressor according to a Capital Wise survey. European Digital Bank N26 found that money concerns were just as stressful as going through a divorce.

To combat this feeling of overwhelm, the important thing is to start small with things that feel easily manageable. That way you can reduce some of the burdens without needing the more drastic measures such as selling a car or house. In this article, you’ll find five ways to simplify your finances to ease the pressure you are under.

1. Debt consolidation

Sometimes your bank account can feel like it has holes in it. As soon as you have any money come in, chunks are taken out through the month from different places leading you to constantly be on high alert. It would be much simpler if all your major recurring expenses were to leave at once ideally at the time when your balance is at its most stable.

This can be achieved with the right debt consolidation loan. Let’s say currently you have $50 going out on the 5th, $300 on the 12th, $54 on the 17th, and $400 on the 25th. That’s a nightmare. What you could set up instead is where you pay the whole amount on the 25th or any day of your choice. You’d talk to a bank who would run basic checks on you and they would then pay your bills for you and you pay them once a month.

This is best when the interest rate on your debt consolidation is lower than the interest you are paying on the individual bills. This can be incredibly cost-effective in the long run.

2. Perform a subscription audit

You already know you probably have too many subscriptions that you don’t use. The good news is that you aren’t alone. The average consumer spends $278 a month on subscriptions and it’s fairly safe to assume not all of those are being put to good use. Even cutting 50% of these would add up to a significant saving over the year and also mean you have less clutter on your bank statements.

The easiest way to start is to go through your transaction history and make notes of whenever you see a subscription payment. You want to ensure you go through at least the last 12 months so you capture annual subscriptions too. It particularly hurts when an unused annual subscription renews and you lose a vital part of your disposable income for the month it falls in.

Now be honest with yourself about which subscriptions you still need and cut those you don’t systematically. You can have an undecided section too. Return to this list in a month’s time and see if you used any of the subscriptions since you made the list. If you didn’t, you know what to do.

3. Use only one credit card

Many credit card companies like to entice us in with introductory offers and perks and they then stay in our wallets forever. You can end up paying for subscriptions and daily purchases using different cards meaning that it’s hard to go to one place and see an overall picture of your financial health. Like with debt consolidation, having a single credit card bill to pay each month gives a level of simplicity and reduces the chances that you get a nasty shock.

The added benefit of this mentality is a natural reduction in spending because you’re more aware of how large your expenses are. Financial analyst, Jordan Tarver says. “Owning only one card will help you spend within your means and keep your credit card balances at a manageable level, helping you control your debt and even build a strong credit score.”

Credit cards can often have hidden charges or membership fees that only kick in after a grace period. You might think you’ll remember to cancel in time but as humans, we are all prone to forget. It’s worth avoiding this scenario by having fewer cards to think about.

4. Go paperless

In the modern age, almost all invoices and documents can be viewed online. Whenever you need to check something it’s all available at the click of a button and secure. You only need to locally save the most important documents just in case there’s a site outage. This effectively means you have no clutter or intimidating folders full of scary numbers.

Yet if you still use paper documents, you might find you never want to look at them because it’s so overwhelming. The papers can keep stacking up and taunting you adding to your stress levels. It’s a visual reminder of your financial problems that is unnecessary. It also gives you an anxious wait for information to be sent in the post rather than the instant nature of bills appearing online.

What’s worse is you may be being charged for the luxury of receiving paper documents even though you don’t need them anymore. BT charges £8 for some paper bills! They don’t want you to get paper documents either as it is additional work and cost for them. Many companies are conscious of the environmental impact of paper billing too.

Switch to paperless and everybody wins.

5. Automate investments

If you’re lucky enough to have a surplus each month that you can invest then you should consider automating it. Having the money in your account waiting for you to manually move the money into an investment account increases the temptation to use it for unneeded expenses. When the money goes directly into investments then it’s safe and you can reliably plan how much savings you will have in the future.

You can do this easily through a variety of apps and it removes all the headaches. It’s best to drip the money in each month to make use of dollar-cost averaging. What this means is that you don’t need to monitor the markets or try to time when to buy. You will naturally buy more stocks when the price is low and less when the price is high which gives you some level of protection and resilience.

Unless you are well versed in the financial markets, it’s best to leave it to professionals to manage your portfolio for you and you should always be aware of the potential risks. By outsourcing your portfolio, it removes the stress for you as long as you can avoid checking in on it every five minutes!

Takeaway

These five tips will streamline your finances meaning you have to spend less time and energy managing them each month. Money is a major source of stress for many people but it doesn’t have to be for you. As much as possible simplify your financial life to give yourself more time to enjoy the finer things in life instead.