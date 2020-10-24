5 Ways to Reduce Bounce Rates and Boost Engagement on Your Website

When you’re working hard to get people to your website it can be very frustrating to see many of those people bouncing from your page. In order to achieve your goals, you need people to take action on your webpages, and with these steps you can do just that.

Use these five tips to reduce your bounce rates, boost engagement, and achieve more of your goals.

Reach Your Target Audience

It’s much harder to engage people if they’re not part of your target audience. You write your content with a certain reader persona in mind, but if you’re not reaching these people, then your content probably isn’t going to have the desired effect.

This means you’ve got to be very targeted with your SEO, social shares, and PPC. Your content has maximum effect when it’s in front of the people it was created for. If you’re working with a top search engine optimisation agency like Factory, then they will be able to help you with this.

Meet Expectations

We tend to get people to our websites through a promise. People see the link to our site with a description, which promises to tell them the information they’re looking for, and they click to the site.

When people do get to the site though, they want to find that you follow through on what you promise. If your titles and descriptions don’t match what’s actually on offer, then people aren’t going to stick around on your website.

Get to the Point

It’s tempting to think that by hiding the info people really want deeper in your text, that they’ll stick around and read a bit longer.

People’s time is precious though, and they know that if they go back to Google and look at the next website, they’re probably going to get the information they need very quickly. This is bad for your bounce rate and bad for your rankings.

Instead, you need to address people’s concerns early in the content, but keep them engaged through your writing and the promise of more valuable information.

Make Use of Multimedia

Not everybody wants to read a long article. Many people prefer to consume information through video, so give them this option.

If someone comes to your website and sees you’ve got a video, then there’s a high probability they’re going to stick around and see what it’s about. It’s like going fishing, a video is just another line you’ve got in the water!

Encourage People into Action

You want people to take action when they come to your website. No matter what that action is, you need to encourage them and guide them to where you want them to go.

Calls to action might seem like a small thing, but they’re a vital part of getting people to engage further with your website and click to the next page. If you’re not using your CTA’s properly, then engagement levels are going to suffer.